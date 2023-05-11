$Pepe’s Market Cap Down $1 Billion – These Meme Coins Are Vying for Its Place

Meme coins have had a challenging week, with Pepe, the former frontrunner, experiencing a significant drop in market value. The coin’s market value has taken a significant hit, with a loss of over a billion dollars in just five days.

$pepe is down the least over the last 7 days, compared to the other top memecoins pic.twitter.com/DTQJ3TXGoF — borovik.eth (@3orovik) May 11, 2023

From May 6 to May 11, Pepe’s value plummeted dramatically, more than halving from $0.00000431 to $0.00000132, according to data from CoinGecko.

This steep decline has slashed the coin’s market cap from a peak of $1.82 billion on May 6 to a much more modest $566 million at the time of writing.

A recent analysis by Matrixport suggests that this sharp downturn can be attributed to large-scale investors offloading significant portions of their holdings onto new retail investors.

This occurred in the aftermath of Pepe’s listing on Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in terms of daily trading volume.

Interestingly, the report also highlights the significant role Asian traders have played in Pepe’s price fluctuations since its launch on April 14.

Matrixport’s data indicates that purchases made during Asian trading hours accounted for 3,657% of the coin’s total 9,071% rally up until May 8.

Further supporting this theory is the surge in Ethereum deposits in the 24 hours following Pepe’s listing on the exchange, reaching levels not seen since November 2021.

Market experts suggest that this could be a result of early Pepe investors cashing in their profits, converting their holdings back into Ethereum.

Despite Pepe’s recent slump, the meme coin market is far from stagnant, with several coins posting four-digit gains within a day, mirroring Pepe’s previous success.

Considering their strong fundamentals, current market trends, and technical analysis, AiDoge, Milady, Sponge, and No Meme Token stand out as some of the most promising meme coins worth considering today.

Monetize Your Memes with AiDoge’s Innovative M2E Model

AiDoge, an AI-backed crypto project that merges memes and artificial intelligence, has seen its presale skyrocket to $5.8 million.

This surge is fueled by the project’s unique proposition: a social platform that allows users to create memes using advanced AI technology and earn cryptocurrency if their creations gain popularity.

Can't decide on which feature of #AiDoge is cooler…the voting and rewards or the staking?! The good news is you don't have to choose, you can have both! Join the #Presale now and experience the power of #AI!

https://t.co/5j5tt4smcs$PEPE $FLOKI $ELON #BONE pic.twitter.com/Swey2ggsep — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) May 11, 2023

The presale of AiDoge’s native $AI token has been on an upward trajectory, with the project raising nearly $1 million per day this week.

The platform’s unique “Meme-to-Earn” (M2E) model aims to reward creators of popular memes with $AI tokens.

This innovative approach will offer meme creators a way to monetize their creativity, while blockchain technology ensures their ownership rights are protected.

The success of other meme-inspired cryptocurrencies like Pepecoin and Sponge has investors on the lookout for the next potential breakout star.

The recent surge in AiDoge’s presale suggests that many believe AiDoge could be that star, especially given its strong value proposition.

AiDoge’s platform will allow users to create, share, and vote on memes generated by the platform’s AI technology. The most popular memes will be promoted and their creators rewarded with $AI tokens.

Unlike many other meme coins, $AI has actual utility within the AiDoge platform, serving as the primary currency for meme generation, staking, and rewarding community members.

With the potential for returns, especially if the broader cryptocurrency market continues to recover, AiDoge is one of the best meme coins to watch this 2023.

How a Tweet Turned Milady Token into a Crypto Sensation

Milady token, denoted as $LADYS, has made a remarkable entry into the meme coin market.

The price of the meme coin skyrocketed by over 10,000% within a few hours following a tweet from tech mogul Elon Musk featuring a meme image.

At the time of writing, LADYS had surged by over 16,580%, according to CoinGecko, as major exchanges began listing the token.

Currently, Milady ranks 272 by market capitalization on CoinGecko, boasting a market cap of $96.6 million.

The recent trend of meme tokens, dominated by Pepe (PEPE), took a backseat as the crypto community on Twitter reacted to the developments around LADYS.

This dramatic rise was triggered by a tweet from Elon Musk featuring the Milady NFT, which sparked a wave of buying activity.

In addition to Musk’s tweet, several exchanges, including Bybit, Bitget, Huobi, Gate.io, and MEXC Global, have listed or announced their support for LADYS.

Despite its meteoric rise, the Milady token does not claim any intrinsic value or expectation of financial return.

According to the meme coin’s website, “$LADYS coin has no association with Charlotte Fang or her creation Milady Maker. This token is simply paying homage to a NFT collection we all love and recognize. $LADYS is a meme coin with no intrinsic value or expectation of financial return. There is no formal team or roadmap. The coin is completely useless and for entertainment purposes only.”

The future price performance of LADYS remains uncertain. While it’s possible that the token’s price could continue to rise, it’s also likely that a price drop could occur as investors take profits.

Smaller investors should exercise caution regarding potential sell-offs by ‘whales,’ entities holding trillions of LADYS tokens, as they could potentially induce a market decline.

This pattern was observed earlier this week when a whale sent trillions of PEPE tokens to a major crypto exchange.

From Meme to Mainstream: The Ascendance of $SPONGE Coin; Eight Exchange Listings by Friday

$SPONGE is making a name for itself in the meme coin sector of the cryptocurrency market. As investor interest grows, so does the coin’s value, which is expected to soar.

Following a successful listing on MEXC, $SPONGE is set to appear on two more exchanges, Bitget and Gate.

By the week’s end, $SPONGE will be listed on a total of eight exchanges, with more on the horizon.

Hold onto your sponges, $SPONGE community! We've got more exciting news to share! Prepare yourselves for the launch of $SPONGE on @bitgetglobal and @gate_io! Stay tuned for additional updates and keep those eyes wide open! pic.twitter.com/V7syu9nLfX — $SPONGE (@spongeoneth) May 11, 2023

$SPONGE has had an impressive week, with its price increasing by approximately 600%.

This surge in price has attracted the attention of investors who are eagerly awaiting the coin’s listing on the newly announced exchanges.

The coin is already listed on several exchanges including Poloniex, LBank, CoinW, Toobit, and BTCEX, with another announcement expected soon.

The $SPONGE coin is currently trending sixth on the decentralized exchange trading site Dextools and has a project reliability score of 98 out of 99.

The coin’s trading volume remains above $13.36 million, and its liquidity is at $7.28 million, making it one of the healthiest new meme coins in terms of market depth.

The $SPONGE project has quickly gained a large following, with over 38.1k Twitter followers in just six days.

The project also has nearly 20,000 members in its Telegram group and 2,628 on its Discord server.

Despite some profit-taking, the number of token holders continues to grow, now exceeding 11,200.

$SPONGE stands out from its competitors due to its experienced team and venture capital involvement.

The team is planning a significant marketing push to leverage the meme’s global potential.

The speed at which $SPONGE has been listed on exchanges is a testament to the strong industry relationships of the individuals behind it, positioning the coin well for future growth.

As new money flows into $SPONGE, the coin’s price is expected to rise further.

The recent MEXC listing is facilitating much of this investment, providing a platform for the coin’s growth.

$SPONGE holders can also look forward to an airdrop, with tokens awarded based on engagement on Discord, the amount of $SPONGE purchased, and the amount traded on Uniswap.

Elon Musk’s Midas Touch: The Rise of No Meme Token Among Top Meme Coins

$NOMEME, a coin associated with the Milady collection, has experienced a remarkable 700% increase in value within the first ninety minutes of its existence.

This surge was triggered by a tweet from tech mogul Elon Musk featuring a Milady NFT image.

This nascent coin, currently valued at $0.0002988, has swiftly accumulated a trading volume of $35 million on the decentralized exchange, Uniswap.

Musk’s tweet, featuring the NFT image with the caption, “There is no meme – I love you,” has sparked intrigue and speculation.

The Milady NFT collection, believed to be the creation of the New York-based Remilia art collective, is shrouded in mystery, making Musk’s cryptic tweet fitting.

Musk, known for his influence on meme coin prices such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, seems to have inspired a new category of coins, with $NOMEME leading the charge.

The creators of $NOMEME remain unknown, but the coin was launched within three hours of Musk’s tweet.

The coin’s rapid ascent to the top of Dexscreener and Crypto.com’s trending lists demonstrates the speed at which savvy crypto enthusiasts have capitalized on this opportunity.

As the coin’s existence becomes more widely known, early price action suggests its value will continue to appreciate.

Musk’s tweet has already been viewed 29.8 million times and liked 231,000 times, contributing to the rapid spread of news about NoMeme. This has sparked significant buying interest in $NOMEME.

Purchasing the token has been made straightforward by the team behind the coin.

Prospective buyers can visit the NoMeme website, connect their wallet to the Uniswap widget, and complete their purchases.

