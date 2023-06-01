$PEPE to Drop 70%? Check Out These High-Potential Memecoins Instead

Pepe coin ($PEPE) is at risk of a near-70% drop.

The meme coin, which was launched in April and one point hit a massive market cap of over $1.8 billion, just broke to the south of a key uptrend.

And on Thursday, the meme coin failed to retest this uptrend, suggesting that bears have been using the rally as an opportunity to add to short positions.

PEPE/USD was last changing hands around $0.0000013, but if it falls under support in the $0.0000010 and $0.0000008 areas, the door is open for a decline all the way to support in the $0.0000004 area.

And fundamental developments are concerning, suggesting that a significant $PEPE price drop is likely.

According to a Dune dashboard, the number of holders of $PEPE has stagnated in recent weeks, suggesting that the influx of new investors which propelled the price higher in early May has stalled.

With the outlook for Pepe coin fading as retail investors lose interest, investors should consider checking out newer, more exciting projects with a better possibility for upside.

Here are a few meme coin project’s that the team at Business 2 Community are keeping an eye on and have big potential.

AiDoge ($AI)

The blowout rate at which AiDoge’s crypto presale sold out (more than $14.9 million was raised in only a few weeks), suggests many investors think that AiDoge could be the next big meme coin to blow.

The up-and-coming memecoin project, which utilizes revolutionary generative $AI technology in its viral meme-making social media platform and investors can still secure $AI tokens at the exchange listing price of $0.0000336.

AiDoge, not to be confused with Arbitrum-based ArbDoge (with the ticker AIDOGE), is building a revolutionary new crypto-powered web3 platform that will allow users to share and vote on memes created by users via the platform’s breakthrough AI technology.

https://twitter.com/aidogecrypto/status/1663349548071153666

Users of the platform who create the best memes will be rewarded financially in the form of AiDoge’s native $AI token.

This revolutionary new concept of “meme-to-earn” (M2E) introduced by AiDoge is expected to be a game changer.

For the first time, the internet’s best meme creators will be able to turn their hobby into a viable income stream, all whilst the blockchain technology that underpins the AiDoge platform protects their ownership rights over their content.

Given the total token supply of 1 trillion, AiDoge will debut on major cryptocurrency exchanges with a fully diluted market cap of $33.6 million.

But many analysts think this fully diluted market cap could go a lot higher, as AiDoge rides the dual waves of growing interest in both AI technology and meme coins.

Visit AiDoge Here

Wall Street Memes ($WSM)

Wall Street Memes is one of the internet’s hottest retail investing communities that previously rose to prominence in the meme stock craze of 2021, but has recently been expanding its relevance within the cryptocurrency space with a new presale of its associated $WSM token.

The presale, which has raised close to $2 million in under a week, is fast following in the footsteps of 2021’s highly successful mint of the Wall Street Bulls 10,000 piece NFT collection, which famously made $2.5 million and sold out in 32 minutes.

The success of the $WSM presale is hardly surprising, given the size of the Wall Street Memes community.

https://twitter.com/wallstmemes/status/1662519075585523714

Not only are there 523k hyper-engaged community members on its wallstbets Instagram account, there are another 214k on Twitter and more than 100k across its two other Instagram channels, wallstgonewild and wallstbullsnft.

All told, Wall Street Memes has a 1 million-strong social community of degens, which analysts think all but guarantees that the $WSM token will be listed on tier 1 crypto exchanges like Binance.

And in fitting with its focus on empowering the little guy, 100% of the token supply is for the Wall Street Memes community – there is no behind-the-scenes private sale and no team allocation largesse.

50% of the token supply is available in the presale; 30% as community rewards; 10% for CEX liquidity and 10% for DEX liquidity.

With 30% of the supply allocated to community rewards, it can reasonably be expected that airdrops to holders will be a big part of the ecosystem.

Indeed, the first $WSM airdrop is open now. Join the discord, connect socials, engage on socials, buy and trade $WSM to be eligible to receive the drop.

To buy $WSM tokens you will need ETH, BNB or USDT (ERC-20 or BEP-20 versions accepted) in your crypto wallet. Simply connect at the website to make your purchase.

Analysts are already predicting 10x gains for Wall Street Memes when it lists on exchanges and you can be a part of it.

Visit Wall Street Memes Here

SNEK ($SNEK)

The success of new meme coins like Pepe hasn’t been exclusive to the Ethereum blockchain.

The Cardano community is also getting in on the act with a brand new snake-themed meme coin called SNEK ($SNEK), which is, of course, a play on the spelling of the word Snake.

According to the SNEK website, the aim is to create a “sustainable and inclusive community-driven token on the Cardano blockchain, providing a rewarding experience for our token holders”.

And $SNEK has been popping.

$SNEK last had a price of just under $0.0001, a gain of nearly 10x versus its listing price on Cardano’s decentralized exchange MinSwap.

And the meme coin has driven a surge in trading volume on the exchange.

In the last seven days, the ADA-SNEK pair has seen trading volumes of around 126.5 million ADA.

The above chart, meanwhile, details how MinSwap trading volumes have surged to around 50 million ADA per day, a more than 10x jump from daily volumes seen this time last month.

Visit $SNEK Here

