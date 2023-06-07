$PEPE Rebounds 15% But the Hype is Lacking – These Memecoins Are Aiming to Take Its Place

Pepe coin (PEPE) saw a rebound of more than 15% on Tuesday, in tandem with a broader crypto market rebound following a “buy the fact” reaction to the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s second lawsuit in as many days against a major cryptocurrency exchange.

The SEC sued Coinbase on Tuesday for operating as an unregistered securities exchange after hitting Binance with similar charges on Monday.

But the Pepe rebound hasn’t lasted long.

PEPE/USD was last changing hands just above $0.0000010, down over 10% on Wednesday as bullish impetus quickly fades.

The short-term PEPE downtrend remains strongly intact.

And PEPE fundamentals don’t give much room for optimism.

As per data presented by a Dune dashboard, the number of daily holders has been going sideways now for over a month.

Memecoins typically rely on a wave of new buyers to come in to support the price.

With Pepe hype lacking, here are a few alternative meme coins to check out that analysts at Business 2 Community think have a lot of potential.

Wall Street Memes (WSM)

Wall Street Memes is one of the internet’s hottest retail investing communities that previously rose to prominence in the meme stock craze of 2021, but has recently been expanding its relevance within the cryptocurrency space with a new presale of its associated $WSM token.

https://twitter.com/wallstmemes/status/1662474606794493954

The presale, which has raised close to $5.0 million only 12 days, has already surpassed 2021’s highly successful mint of the Wall Street Bulls 10,000 piece NFT collection, which famously made $2.5 million and sold out in 32 minutes.

The success of the $WSM presale is hardly surprising, given the size of the Wall Street Memes community.

Not only are there 523k hyper-engaged community members on its wallstbets Instagram account, there are another 214k on Twitter and more than 100k across its two other Instagram channels, wallstgonewild and wallstbullsnft.

All told, Wall Street Memes has a 1 million-strong social community of degens, which analysts think all but guarantees that the $WSM token will be listed on tier 1 crypto exchanges like Binance.

https://twitter.com/wallstmemes/status/1665811588551516161

And in fitting with its focus on empowering the little guy, 100% of the token supply is for the Wall Street Memes community – there is no behind-the-scenes private sale and no team allocation largesse.

50% of the token supply is available in the presale; 30% as community rewards; 10% for CEX liquidity and 10% for DEX liquidity.

With 30% of the supply allocated to community rewards, it can reasonably be expected that airdrops to holders will be a big part of the ecosystem.

Indeed, the first $WSM airdrop is open now. Join the discord, connect socials, engage on socials, buy and trade $WSM to be eligible to receive the drop.

To buy $WSM tokens you will need ETH, BNB or USDT (ERC-20 or BEP-20 versions accepted) in your crypto wallet. Simply connect at the website to make your purchase.

Analysts are already predicting 10x gains for Wall Street Memes when it lists on exchanges and you can be a part of it.

Visit Wall Street Memes Here

AiDoge ($AI)

The blowout rate at which AiDoge’s crypto presale sold out (more than $14.9 million was raised in only a few weeks), suggests many investors think that AiDoge could be the next big meme coin to blow.

The up-and-coming memecoin project, which utilizes revolutionary generative $AI technology in its viral meme-making social media platform and investors can still secure $AI tokens at the exchange listing price of $0.0000336.

AiDoge, not to be confused with Arbitrum-based ArbDoge (with the ticker AIDOGE), is building a revolutionary new crypto-powered web3 platform that will allow users to share and vote on memes created by users via the platform’s breakthrough AI technology.

https://twitter.com/aidogecrypto/status/1663349548071153666

Users of the platform who create the best memes will be rewarded financially in the form of AiDoge’s native $AI token.

This revolutionary new concept of “meme-to-earn” (M2E) introduced by AiDoge is expected to be a game changer.

For the first time, the internet’s best meme creators will be able to turn their hobby into a viable income stream, all whilst the blockchain technology that underpins the AiDoge platform protects their ownership rights over their content.

Given the total token supply of 1 trillion, AiDoge will debut on major cryptocurrency exchanges with a fully diluted market cap of $33.6 million.

But many analysts think this fully diluted market cap could go a lot higher, as AiDoge rides the dual waves of growing interest in both AI technology and meme coins.

Visit AiDoge Here

Love Hate Inu (LHINU)

Love Hate Inu (LHINU), the meme coin that powers a first-of-its-kind blockchain-powered social media polling platform, launched on major cryptocurrency exchange OKX a few weeks ago.

While the cryptocurrency has seen a sharp pullback from its initial post listing highs, the price may soon pump as LHINU is listed across other exchanges.

Indeed, investors can benefit from an insanely generous 20,000 USDT deposit content being run by Huobi Global, which ends in just two days.

The platform will allow users to have a say on whether they love or hate divisive figures like Elon Musk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Donald Trump, as well as Andrew Tate.

Given it combines the virality of meme coins and controversial current affairs whilst offering a clearly articulated utility, many observers think Love Hate Inu will catch fire in 2023.

Visit Love Hate Inu Here

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Tamadoge (TAMA), the crypto token that powers the Shiba Inu-dog-themed gaming-focused Tamaverse web3 ecosystem, was recently listed on top five cryptocurrency exchange ByBit.

The TAMA price saw an initial pulp to the $0.035 area, but has since been moving sideways near $0.015.

However, the ByBit listing looks set to be just the first of a series of listings across major top 5 cryptocurrency exchanges.

The Tamadoge team on Tuesday told investors to “stay tuned for more exciting updates” via Twitter, before teasing that the next listing could be on Binance, Coinbase, Kraken or KuCoin.

As more major exchanges list the token, this will give Tamadoge a significant free marketing/promotional push, while making investment easier for a much wider audience of potential buyers.

Meanwhile, the Tamadoge team continues to pump out ecosystem upgrades.

For instance, there are now five Tamadoge Arcade games, which users can compete in using their Tamadoge NFTs and earn TAMA rewards.

Meanwhile, Tamadoge just launched its mobile app, widening access to the web3 gaming ecosystem, and has also lowered barriers to entry with its partnership with Web3Auth, which means users can play without having to set up a web3 wallet.

https://twitter.com/Tamadogecoin/status/1666469250985349120

If TAMA can pump back to record highs near $0.20, that would mark gains in excess of 13x from current levels, and would see TAMA’s market cap rising to around the $200 million mark.

That’s not an inconceivable market cap for Tamadoge given that developers continue making solid progress on delivering on the roadmap and that Tamadoge’s games continue attracting new players.

https://twitter.com/DeniltonFerrari/status/1666071828857602049

In fact, Tamadoge has more active users than Decentraland and The Sandbox combined, according to DappRadar data.

If Tamadoge did hit a $200 million market cap, that would still be less than 2% of Dogecoin’s market cap of around $10.8 billion.

And many observers think TAMA has a lot more utility, thanks to the fact that, unlike Dogecoin, it powers a rapidly growing gaming web3 ecosystem.

https://twitter.com/Tamadogecoin/status/1666444938236624899

Say Tamadoge was able to get to 5% of Dogecoin’s current market cap of $10.8 billion.

That would imply a market cap of over $500 million, meaning a token price (given current supply of just over 1 billion tokens) of around $0.5.

That’s a more than 35x jump from current levels.

