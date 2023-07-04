$PEPE Rallies 16.67% But Aren’t Sure If It Has Longevity – These Popular Meme Coins Are Purpose-Built to Last With Strong Communities

  • Home
$PEPE has experienced a significant rally, with its price surging by 16.67% in the past week.

However, concerns regarding its long-term sustainability have emerged following recent declines.

At press time, the meme token trades at $0.000002, with a 24-hour trading volume of $401 million.

$PEPE has surged by 6.30% in the last 24 hours and currently holds a market cap of $682 million, positioning it at the 65th spot on CoinMarketCap.

PEPE_1D_graph_coinmarketcap 7/4/23

Despite the token’s uncertainty, other popular meme coins such as $WSM, $THUG, and $AI have emerged, boasting utility-driven attributes aimed at ensuring their longevity.

As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, the lasting potential of these meme coins lies in their ability to foster vibrant communities that actively contribute to their development and widespread adoption.

Wall Street Memes ($WSM) Propels Forward With Strong Community Backing

The Wall Street Memes project takes inspiration from the subculture that originated from the WallStreetBets subreddit, particularly after the GameStop saga in 2021.

The project aims to tokenize the movement and empower regular investors to generate wealth through meme coins.

wall street meme coin

Launched on May 26th, the $WSM token presale has experienced a highly successful launch, raising over $12.4 million.

Wall Street Memes operates as a community-driven initiative, bringing together small-scale investors through a meme coin, effectively challenging established players in the financial industry.

While the project may lack intrinsic value, it represents a powerful belief system that has attracted over one million community members.

The project’s developers had already achieved significant success with their NFT collection, Wall Street Bulls, which sold out within a mere 32 minutes, generating a revenue of $2.5 million.

The Wall Street Memes project also boasts a collection of internet memes called “Stonks,” which garners over 40 million impressions monthly.

Additionally, the team offers various features, including the ongoing $WSM token airdrop, sales of the 420 Bulls NFT collection, and merchandise like caps and hoodies.

The $WSM token airdrop has generated significant interest, drawing over 41,000 participants. Five lucky winners also have the opportunity to receive a $10,000 prize each after 150 days.

The project’s impact has even caught the attention of billionaire Elon Musk on two separate occasions, further amplifying its influence and appeal.

Furthermore, industry experts predict that the Wall Street Memes community’s substantial size will likely result in the listing of the $WSM token on reputable cryptocurrency exchanges.

This development has the potential to create significant upward momentum for the crypto asset, aligning with the team’s goal of achieving a market capitalization exceeding $1 billion.

At press time, investors can purchase the $WSM token on presale at a discounted price of $0.031.

However, the price will gradually increase until it reaches the final presale price of $0.03370000 in stage 30.

Thug Life ($THUG) Emerges as a Top Contender

Thug Life ($THUG) distinguishes itself from the numerous meme coins flooding the crypto market by embracing the vibrant world of hip-hop culture.

Inspired by the Thug Life movement of the 1980s, the project pays homage to iconic rappers such as Snoop Dogg, Tupac, and Ice Cube, embodying resilience and strength.

thug life meme coin

Despite launching its presale on June 30th, $THUG has already raised over $329,000 from investors, showcasing its strong appeal.

The innovative project aims to foster camaraderie among its community members by sharing entertaining market-themed memes across its social media platforms.

$THUG goes beyond being a mere token. It represents a movement driven by humor, brotherhood, and the collective struggle inherent in the Web3 world.

The community-oriented nature of the token is evident, with 70% of the total supply available in the presale, 15% allocated to marketing efforts, and the remaining 15% reserved for community rewards.

Crypto analyst Jacob Bury has predicted a substantial price increase for $THUG upon its introduction to decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

This positions the token as an enticing option for those who may have missed out on the Pepe Coin ($PEPE) craze.

At press time, $THUG trades at a discounted price of $0.0007 per token. Thug Life’s “no price increase” policy boosts its token’s fast-selling presale.

This means that investors can purchase $THUG for $0.0007 till the end of the presale.

AiDoge ($AI) Straddles AI and Memes to Appeal to Crypto Enthusiasts

AiDoge is revolutionizing meme creation through its innovative social platform powered by advanced generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

AI_1D_graph_coinmarketcap 7/4/23

Users can now generate memes simply by providing a text prompt, eliminating the previous exclusivity of meme creation to a select group of highly creative individuals.

The presale of its token, $AI, garnered tremendous success, surpassing its funding goal of $14.9 million.

The digital asset is at the core of the AiDoge ecosystem, serving as a transactional currency for purchasing meme generation credits and offering daily rewards and staking benefits.

The platform introduces the innovative concept of “meme-to-earn,” enabling users to receive tokenized incentives by sharing their memes on AiDoge’s public wall.

This concept empowers meme creators to monetize their passion while ensuring their content ownership rights through the underlying blockchain technology.

By democratizing meme creation and making it accessible to all, AiDoge increases creativity and introduces the broader public to the potential of crypto-secured decentralized networks.

The $AI token is now listed on the MEXC crypto exchange and the Uniswap DEX, allowing investors to buy and trade for $0.000011.

Additionally, AiDoge has completed its Coinmarketcap listing. At press time, $AI is trading at $0.000011 and a trading volume of $404,363, reflecting a 44.19% surge in the last 24 hours.

