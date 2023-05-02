$PEPE Price Prediction – Is the Pump Over or Is it Just the Beginning?

Memecoin markets have enjoyed a sensational week as alt season has given over to a jaw-dropping +288% rally for latest and greatest Pepe coin ($PEPE).

Leaving DOGE and SHIB holders in the dust, Pepe Coin has surged to a whopping 74,200 holders in less than a week.

Explosive price action gained immense traction into the bank holiday weekend, smashing up +117% on May 1 to hit an all-time high at $0.00000148478.

Tough resistance at this level drove a brief retracement, but found quick consolidatory support from a double-bottom last night.

$PEPE IS CURRENTLY THE #9 CRYPTOCURRENCY BY 24 HOUR VOLUME I'M TALKING ALL COINS NOT JUST MEME COINS YOUR FAVORITE EXCHANGE IS LOSING MONEY EVERY SECOND THAT IT DOESN'T LIST $PEPE#PEPE #PEPECOIN pic.twitter.com/ljKZMx168h — Spottie WiFi (@SpottieWiFi) May 2, 2023

Pepe Coin ($PEPE) Price Analysis

Price action has once again fired up this morning to a current price of $0.00000123 (+5.55%).

Source.

Emerging out of a strong double-bottom leaves $PEPE with strong supportive structure.

Now facing a retest of topside resistance around $0.0000014, $PEPE seems likely to endure another minor retracement on the short-time frame (STF) with $0.0000012 forming a lower support level.

The jaw-dropping +288% rally ignited on April 29 received strong footing from the 20 Day MA – losing this critical level could see $PEPE tumble.

As for Pepe Coin indicators, the RSI is showing serious signs of life.

Despite overheating on the recent push-up from double-bottomed support, the RSI has rapidly cooled off to a comfortable 55 – suggesting there is plenty of capacity to push higher here.

With the MACD only showcasing the most minor of bearish divergence at -0.000000000626, there is little cause for concern here.

Is Pepe Coin ($PEPE) Rally Running Out of Steam?

While meme coin trader’s hopes ride high on the STF recovery from retracement, a more worrying cause of concern could be fleeting interest and traction around the pump.

The key issue here is that meme coin rallies are completely dependent on a new stream of holders gaining interest in order to maintain momentum, a look at Google Trends reveals worrying red flags.

A comparison between the three related terms ‘pepe’, ‘pepecoin’, and ‘pepe coin’ shows that interest in the project peaked at 6AM May 1, right in the middle of the +117% pump up to the ATH.

Source.

Since then there is a clear pattern of interest (measured by search volume) dropping off.

Indeed, over the past 24 hours there has been a -66% drop in people googling ‘pepe’, and a -49% drop in people searching for ‘pepe coin’.

This paints a worrying picture, declining interest indicates that this rally could well and truly be running out of steam.

Pepe Coin ($PEPE) Price Prediction

Source.

With technical structure remaining untapped, the upside target for Pepe Coin here is a lean break above topside resistance at $0.000001475 (a potential +18.6% move).

Yet with search trend traction falling rapidly, there is a significant downside risk for $PEPE – with a potential tumble to $0.00000085 (-31%) on the cards.

In the short-time frame this leaves Pepe Coin with a Risk: Reward ratio of 0.59.

This is characteristically a bad entry, and it may now be a case that the best of this Pepe Coin pump is behind us.

