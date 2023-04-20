Pepe Price Prediction Bearish – Why Love Hate Inu is a Better Investment

Pepe (PEPE), a brand-new cryptocurrency inspired by the Pepe the Frog meme, has exploded in popularity in the last few days.

Since its launch just a few days ago, PEPE, which describes itself on its official Twitter account as “the most memeable memecoin in existence”, has seen its market capitalization explode to over $100 million.

Its token is currently worth around $0.00000025, having been as high as $0.0000004 in the last two days.

That means early buyers who were able to get the coin when it was trading for under $0.000000001 last Friday could be sat on gains of as much as 250x.

Pepe is currently in the process of forming an ascending triangle one the one-hour candle sticks according to price data presented by DEX Tools.

These technical patterns normally form ahead of a short-term bullish breakout.

Pepe the Frog has been a popular internet meme for many years and has frequently been associated with internet “trolling”.

Its sudden explosion – it is now the sixth largest meme coin by market capitalization – shows that appetite for meme coins remains strong.

This could be a major theme during the coming crypto bull market, with plenty more small-cap gems having the potential to explode into life.

However, meme coins like Pepe have absolutely zero utility. Aside from actually owning and trading it, nothing can be done with a Pepe coin.

Meme coins that offer actual utility – i.e. they power a decentralized application with an actual use case – are likely to perform much better than meme coins like Pepe during the coming years, given they actually offer some fundamental value.

One such meme coin is Love Hate Inu, which can currently be purchased in what analysts at Business 2 Community have rated as one of 2023’s hottest crypto presales.

Love Hate Inu is a new dog-meme-inspired social media polling platform that features revolutionary new stake-to-vote, vote-to-earn blockchain technology.

Many observers think the platform will catch fire in 2023.

Love Hate Inu – How it Works?

Love Hate Inu users will be able to engage in discussions and vote on the world’s most contentious, debated issues.

For example, the platform, which will be powered by Love Hate Inu’s LHINU crypto token, will allow users to have a say on whether they love or hate divisive figures like Elon Musk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Donald Trump, as well as Andrew Tate.

Indeed, in an exciting proof-of-concept of the voting platform’s idea, Love Hate Inu is currently running an off-chain, free-to-enter voting competition, where participants can win $10,000 by voting on whether they love or hate Andrew Tate.

Hey #LoveHateInu Gang! Just a quick reminder: ️ Don't forget to participate in the first voting poll on #LoveHateInu and get a chance to win $10,000! All you have to do is cast your vote on #AndrewAltTateInu! P.S. Entry is free! #AltCoins #MemeCoins — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 19, 2023

To participate, head over to the Love Hate Inu homepage and below the presale contributions area, see the ‘Vote for a Chance to Win $10,000’ header; click on the ‘Vote Now to Win’ button.

LHINU owners will be able to stake their tokens to get a share of the vote on each poll. The best part? Every time an LHINU owner participates in a vote, they will be financially rewarded (hence why Love Hate Inu is being referred to as “vote-to-earn”).

These rewards will be provided by the creator of each poll. The more tokens users stake, and the longer the vesting period, the more voting power they will be handed over each poll.

Quick summary of what #LoveHateInu is all about 1️⃣$LHINU is a #MemeCoin

2️⃣It has public voting utility verified by blockchain technology

3️⃣Participants can vote❤️

4️⃣Voting leads to minting new memes

5️⃣Users are rewarded in $LHINU tokens Don't wait, join us today! — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 18, 2023

At first, Love Hate Inu will control what polls exist on the platform, though that responsibility with be handed off to the community shortly after the platform’s launch later this year. This will be done via the launch of a Vote Submission platform, where users will be able to submit their poll ideas for the community to consider.

According to Love Hate Inu’s development team, “the voting system is built on blockchain technology, ensuring the process is fair, transparent, and secure”.

Investors can rest at ease that bots won’t be a problem on the platform. In order to vote, LHINU will need to have been staked for a minimum of 30 days, making it prohibitively expensive/difficult for vote manipulation and spam bots to take over.

Visit Love Hate Inu here

Love Hate Inu – Get in 2023’s Hottest Presale Now

To fund the development of its platform, Love Hate Inu is currently conducting a presale of its LHINU token.

The presale has been a huge success, with Love Hate Inu having already raised a massive $5 million in just a few weeks. The presale will soon enter stage 5 and is expected to hit the $10 million mark within the next few months.

Good morning #LoveHateInu Voters! We're excited to announce that we have reached another milestone, with over $4.8 million raised! A huge shout out to the #LoveHateInu Gang for their support! Don't wait any longer, join the #Presale today and cast your vote!… pic.twitter.com/mPZLREy2qE — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 20, 2023

The presale’s success is unsurprising given how the start-up has also been going viral on social media. Since the launch of the presale, Love Hate Inu’s Twitter following has exploded from virtually nothing to over 33,000.

The meme coin project’s Telegram, meanwhile, now has nearly 14,500 members. These numbers are expected to continue to explode higher in the coming weeks.

Investors who move quickly can secure LHINU tokens for the highly discounted price of $0.000115. But in under four days, that price is set to rise to $0.000125.

LHINU will end the presale in a few weeks at $0.000145. That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of around 30% by the time the presale ends.

Related Articles