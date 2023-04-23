Pepe Price Climbs But These Real Utility Meme Coins Can Pump Higher

After facing a red weekend, the crypto market is back on a bullish trend in the last 24 hours. So far, the nascent industry is up 1.26% and has since hit the $1.17 trillion market valuation.

While Bitcoin is the natural leader in price movements in either direction, the hugely popular Pepe meme token is one of the rising stars in today’s move.

The digital asset is up over 40%, showing a strong trend amongst meme investors. This shows the ability of several altcoins to break out from a trend and rises spontaneously.

Meanwhile, investors are also eyeing two projects with significant upside potential as well.

The new vote-to-earn project, Love Hate Inu, and the Doge-inspired play-to-earn (P2E) metaverse concept Tamadoge.

Market experts have identified the two meme coins as ones to watch for the future.

Pepe Token to the Moon

At press time, the $PEPE token stands at $0.0000003288 with a whopping 42.03% uptrend in the past 24 hours.

Looking at the wider range of 7 days after the project launch, the Pepe token is showing strong promise for its release 1 week ago.

The digital asset shows a one-week increase of 79.2%, with its 30 days track record showing similar increases.

The project’s meteoric rise is a testament to the massive fear of missing out (FOMO) syndrome that drives most meme crypto investments.

Although it comes with massive upside potential, the $PEPE token lacks any real utility, which is the bedrock behind any research-driven investment.

Given this, savvy investors are already paying attention to two meme projects with real-world utility that is on the rise.

Vote-to-Earn With Huge Presale Figures

Meme coins began as joke cryptocurrencies with little real-world utility.

The narrative is rapidly changing as investors are now searching for value mixed with fun.

One such project with huge utility is the Love Hate Inu.

This new crypto project comes with the ability to earn while casting votes on public affairs and society.

The meme coin built on the Ethereum blockchain ecosystem is set to shake things up in the online polls and surveys industry.

Love Hate Inu is the first ever Web3 Vote-to-earn Platform that allows users first to stake $LHINU tokens to become eligible to vote.

This voting mechanism ensures against the use of spam bots to influence votes and polls. This aids in preventing manipulation as well as providing anonymity to the participants.

Only members of the community can stake to vote and then, in turn, vote to earn. This innovative blockchain project is also rug-pull proof, with 90% of its token available in presale.

Named best in presale, the meme-inspired token with real utility has raised over $ 5.5 million in roughly one month. A feat only believed to be possible for the big league coins.

Wow! The $LHINU #Presale has reached an incredible $5 Million! Massive thanks to the entire #LoveHateIny Gang! Take action and by getting some $LHINU tokens, and casting your vote!️ Don’t miss out on the chance to win $10k!⏰https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#MemeCoins pic.twitter.com/nsBQZuLoRk — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 21, 2023

Currently, the Love Hate Inu Community is giving away $10,000 to simply subscribe to vote and test run the polls and win big

Vote To Win $10,000 Join our #LoveHateInu voting for a chance to win big! Don't miss out on the #Presale! Simply decide if you Love or Hate #AndrewAltTateInu.️❤️ Entry is free, and one lucky voter walks away with $10,000!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#AltCoins pic.twitter.com/6QpbQMZEeZ — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 23, 2023

Next Generation P2E Arcade Meme Game

Another coin worth raising an eyebrow over is the Tamadoge project.

The meme protocol, which was launched sometime last year, borrows heavily from the Dogecoin project.

However, the similarity ends in its use of the beloved Shiba Inu mascot of the older meme protocol.

Tamadoge is a play-to-earn (P2E) meme project that allows players to earn its TAMA token when they play its arcade gamers.

The best players are ranked on the weekly chart, and they part with digital pets which serve as non-fungible token (NFT) avatars.

However, this is not where the Tamadoge shines best.

It also features a metaverse concept through its TamaVerse functionality.

This allows players to communicate, collaborate, socialize, and meet in a 3D immersive environment facilitated through their mobile or desktop PCs.

TAMA’s potential has not been lost to investors, with the digital asset already live on 15 centralized exchanges, including the OKX exchange.

Not stopping there, the Tamadoge project is set for a tier-1 exchange listing on April 24th which could significantly boost its price action on the upside.

The possible exchanges are Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, or Bybit.

Weekly Tama Recap Tier 1 listing announcement on 24th One of the top gainers on @coingecko over the last 7 days!

Over 300 new HODlers Forget about #BabyDoge or #Pepe, Tama is clearly on top of the #memecoin game Let's vote on the exchange you think it… — TAMADOGE (@Tamadogecoin) April 22, 2023

Given that it is already showing strong bullish signals, TAMA is already up 142.3% in the weekly trading chart following its surge to the $0.033 price peg.

TAMA’s strong bull run is further facilitated by its recent release of five new arcade gamers, including Tamadoge Run, Tama Blast, and three others.

This positive trend shows the huge potential the crypto asset has and why investors are piling into the meme project.

