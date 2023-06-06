$PEPE Crashes 16.42% While These Viral Memes Coins Look to Dominate the Market

The popular meme-inspired token, $PEPE, recently experienced a significant setback, crashing by 16.42%.

Between April and May of 2023, $PEPE had an impressive surge in value, increasing by a staggering 7000%, with a peak market capitalization of $1.6 billion.

At press time, the $PEPE token is trading at $0.000000997, with a trading volume of $196 million. This represents a 16.42% decline in the last 24 hours.

Despite this decrease, the crypto market is still dynamic and evolving.

Two new meme coins, Wall Street Memes ($WSM) and AiDoge ($AI), have emerged as potential market dominators with unique concepts and innovative approaches that have captured the attention of crypto enthusiasts.

As the crypto landscape continues to shift, all eyes are on $WSM and $AI as they strive to challenge the status quo and carve their paths.

Wall Street Memes Momentum Captivates Investors

Many investors have been left confused and uncertain about the stability of the meme coin market due to the recent decline in the price of $PEPE.

However, a new player, Wall Street Memes ($WSM), is now seeking to establish its dominance in the market.

$WSM has been gaining significant attention in the crypto space lately, having already raised an impressive $4.4 million from early investors within just a week of its presale phase that began on May 26th.

Currently valued at $0.0274, $WSM’s price will rise by 2.0% to $0.0277 as the presale reaches its tenth stage.

As the presale advances through its subsequent stages and approaches its hard cap of $30.577 million, the price is expected to eventually climb to $0.0337.

Don’t snooze on this pic.twitter.com/ekrsFZpq7I — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) June 4, 2023

Investors who participate now can earn a paper profit of over 30% by the end of the presale, even before the price appreciates significantly after $WSM is listed on major exchanges later this year.

Wall Street Memes is highly committed to its community, as evidenced by its unique approach to token distribution.

The entire token supply of 100% is dedicated to the community, with no private sales or team allocations.

50% of the tokens are available on presale, 30% is reserved for community rewards, and 10% each for centralized and decentralized exchanges liquidity.

With 30% of the supply allocated to community rewards, airdrops to token holders are expected to play a significant role in the ecosystem.

Currently, Wall Street Memes is running a competition that offers a generous $50,000 worth of $WSM airdrop to five lucky participants.

Rewarding a Steadfast Community

The Wall Street Memes project draws inspiration from the subculture that emerged around the WallStreetBets subreddit, particularly following the GameStop short squeezes of 2021.

What distinguishes it from other meme projects is the strong support it enjoys from its community, which boasts over one million followers.

This backing stems from its popular non-fungible token (NFT) collections and cryptocurrency- and stock-focused memes on Instagram, often referred to as “stonks.”

The Wall Street Memes team is committed to giving back to the community by launching the $WSM token, which offers holders opportunities to profit.

Notably, the project’s developers have already achieved success with their own NFT collection called Wall Street Bulls, which sold out in just 32 minutes and generated $2.5 million in revenue.

Recently, the project shifted its focus to enhancing its relevance within the cryptocurrency space.

This is evident from the launch of the $WSM token presale and a separate mint of Ordinals NFTs on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Wall St Bulls Ordinals are ready to mint on @MEonBTC in less than 24 hours! Only 420 pieces, on the 690k inscription block. Don’t miss out on this epic opportunity to own a piece of history! 05/26/2023, 4:20 PM EST ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/M7mACUAEqG — Wall St Bulls (@wallstbullsNFT) May 25, 2023

The limited quantity of only 420 ordinal NFTs is anticipated to sell out completely within a few weeks.

Additionally, the project’s strong influence and appeal have garnered engagement from billionaire Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, on two separate occasions.

🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2023

Given the widespread community support and active participation, Wall Street Memes is expected to generate excitement and attract the interest of investors and traders.

Analysts also anticipate that the $WSM token will likely be listed on top-tier cryptocurrency exchanges due to the size of the Wall Street Memes community.

Such a development could provide a significant bullish push for the crypto asset, aligning with the team’s goal of achieving a market cap exceeding $1 billion.

AiDoge Revolutionize the Meme Coin Space With AI

Amidst market turbulence, AiDoge ($AI) is a standout meme coin that has been making notable progress.

At the core of the AiDoge ecosystem is $AI, the project’s native transactional token. This token can be used to purchase credits for generating memes using the platform’s AI technology.

It also offers daily rewards, other advantages when staked, and the ability to reward community members who create popular content and vote on memes.

AiDoge’s presale was a great success, with eager investors achieving the project’s funding goal of $14.9 million.

The development team is currently offering a final opportunity for investors to get involved before $AI is listed on major exchanges on June 19th.

Discover the potential #AiDoge! 🌟💎 You can stake, earn $AI tokens, and vote for the best memes on our public wall. Secure your spot now before our CLAIM & LAUNCH on June 19th! 😎🚀 👉 https://t.co/PzNuuRW5Rn#Crypto #Web3 #AiDogeArmy pic.twitter.com/XlF9iCnctB — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) June 5, 2023

AiDoge presents a distinctive and captivating proposition for enthusiasts of meme coins by combining artificial intelligence (AI) concepts with a Doge-inspired theme.

The platform’s primary feature is its revolutionary meme generator, which employs advanced AI algorithms to create amusing images based on text prompts.

This means anyone can easily create memes by simply entering a text prompt instead of relying solely on a few creative individuals attuned to internet trends.

The project also offers a “meme-to-earn” concept for users to receive tokenized incentives by sharing their memes on AiDoge’s public wall, where fellow community members can participate in voting.

This provides meme creators with a viable way to generate income related to their hobby, while the blockchain technology underlying the AiDoge platform protects their ownership rights over their content.

As AiDoge moves forward with its roadmap in the upcoming months, there is a chance for significant growth, potentially leading to gains of 10x or more.

This could be especially true if there is a renewed interest in taking risks within the cryptocurrency market as a whole.

