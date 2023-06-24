$PEPE Beats Out DOGE and SHIB Combined in Volume – The Next Wave of Meme Coins Is Here

New meme coin sensation $PEPE is making waves by continuously setting new records daily.

Positioned as a potential third contender in the highly competitive meme coin market, this frog-themed parody coin has surpassed Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in trading volume in the last 24 hours.

However, $PEPE is not the only contender in this race. In this article, we reviewed three other meme coins that possess significant potential for investors seeking to capitalize on the next big thing in the crypto market.

$PEPE: Third Force Rising, Thrashes DOGE, and SHIB Trading Volume

Beginning our list of the next wave of meme coins is the frog-themed coin $PEPE.

Originating from an internet meme featuring a distinct green frog character created by Matt Furie in the early 2000s, $PEPE operates as a deflationary token on the Ethereum network.

In mid-April 2023, $PEPE gained significant attention in the crypto market, surging to a market valuation of $1.6 billion within a matter of weeks.

Although its value has since experienced a notable decline, this meme token has solidified its presence in the joke cryptocurrency ecosystem.

It has gone on to make tier-1 exchange listings across Binance and others like OKX, LBank, and many others.

However, the anonymous developers behind the creation of the meme coin had a clear objective – to establish it as a prominent player in the entertaining world of cryptocurrency.

At press time, the $PEPE token is trading at $0.00000173, indicating an uptrend of 13.96% in the past 24 hours.

Its seven-day price performance has seen it rise 67.54% in the past week, largely in line with the broader crypto market. However, this has not been the main attraction of the project.

$PEPE has recorded a higher 24-hour trading volume than industry juggernauts like $DOGE and $SHIB combined in the past day.

To put it into perspective, Dogecoin has accumulated over $372 million in trading volume, while $SHIB has reached over $147 million within the same timeframe.

However, $PEPE has outperformed both, recording a trading volume of $490 million, despite experiencing a 20.41% decline during this period.

This raises the intriguing possibility of whether $PEPE could dethrone Dogecoin and claim the meme coin throne soon.

Wall Street Memes: Tokenizing the Retail Investor’s Rise to Relevance

Since the 2008 financial recession that triggered the birth of the Bitcoin network in the following year, the landscape has undergone significant transformations. The GameStop events of 2021 serve as a testament to this evolution.

Inspired by discussions on the popular subreddit WallStreetBets, retail investors united to acquire shares of struggling companies, engaging in a confrontation with hedge funds and institutional investors selling these stocks.

The success of this standoff led to the bankruptcy of several well-established investment firms, ultimately giving rise to the meme stock phenomenon.

Introducing $WSM – yep, we’ve gone and done it.

The community token that's flipping the Wall Street Memes game upside down! We have 50% of the #Token supply up for grabs in the #Presale and 30% set aside for rewarding our community. Let's make some serious waves together,… pic.twitter.com/fH2TMGmglZ — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) May 27, 2023

Now, this concept is being tokenized through blockchain technology in the form of Wall Street Memes.

Serving as a symbol of the internet’s triumph over rampant capitalism, Wall Street Memes aims to provide retail investors with an opportunity to profit from seemingly insignificant coins.

With a philosophy rooted in the same ideology that fueled the GameStop revolution, the project offers an accessible entry point for anyone seeking to tap into the market’s potential.

The project boasts an impressive track record, as the anonymous team of developers previously achieved immense success with the Wall Street Bulls NFT collection, which sold out within 32 minutes on the Ethereum network.

The team has further crowned this with a recent launch of a Bitcoin-native Wall Street Bull Ordinals collection.

Backed by a community of over 1 million supporters and even garnering attention from Elon Musk, Wall Street Memes is poised to potentially secure a tier-1 exchange listing in the near future.

Similar to the viral sensation $PEPE, it holds the potential to become one of the most valuable meme coins in 2023 upon its official launch.

The project is currently in its presale stage. So far, its $WSM token has raised upwards of $10 million, with more investment flowing in.

Early-bird investors can buy $WSM at its current presale value of $0.0301 before the next price hike.

AiDoge: AI-powered Meme Generation Platform

Meme coins have been the biggest winners in a crypto space bereft of strong bullish actions in the past six months.

One such which has grabbed investors’ attention is the new AI-powered meme generation tool.

Introducing AiDoge, an Ethereum-based project with a unique purpose, serving as a communication mechanism rather than simply building a community of fun-loving individuals.

The AiDoge platform offers users access to the full potential of artificial intelligence, specifically tailored for meme creation.

Dive into the future of memes with the #AiDogeArmy! Our AI-powered meme generator creates fresh and relevant memes based on your text prompts. Don't miss out on this opportunity!

https://t.co/Qa1nTqn1JZ#Web3 #Crypto #Blockchain pic.twitter.com/tO2PjgY6SB — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) June 24, 2023

The AiDoge algorithm is trained with billions of memes datapoints cutting across several socio-linguistic backgrounds and cultures.

This allows it to provide contextually-relevant and up-to-date memes once users access its text-prompt capability.

Similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, AiDoge enables users to simply input their descriptions into the text prompt and receive their desired results within seconds.

Furthermore, the meme generation platform incentivizes users with the best memes description with its $AI token.

Just 1 week left to be eligible for the 50% APY staking with #AiDoge! Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity Join now and watch your earnings grow!

https://t.co/Qa1nTqn1JZ#Web3 #Crypto #Blockchain pic.twitter.com/9H460Q6GCE — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) June 24, 2023

The $AI token has recently been listed on the popular centralized exchange MEXC and UniSwap.

Users can opt to stake their $AI tokens and enjoy a whopping 50% annual percentage yield (APY) within the next two weeks.

Milady: Self-Organized Meme Coin

Rounding up our next wave of meme coins is the Milady project. Created in homage to an NFT collection with a similar profile, it serves as a tokenization of the fully optimized memetic white pill.

Milady prides itself on being a self-organized meme project which means its community plays a huge role in its continued growth.

Powering the entire operation is the $LADYS token which serves as its drip currency. The meme asset is the points for karma, beauty, and charm.

All in all, the $LADYS token is the powerhouse behind the Milady project.

The digital token is currently dipping off the back of a strong bull run. At press time, LADYS is trading at $0.00000000001, indicating a downtrend of 0.92% in the past day.

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jimmy Aki.

