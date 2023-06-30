$PEPE and $PEPE2.0 Rallied This Week But These Memecoins Have Exponentially More Upside Potential

Pepe (PEPE) and a new copycat version of 2023’s most successful memecoin called Pepe 2.0 (PEPE2.0) have performed well this week.

At current levels in the $0.0000016 area, PEPE is up around 2x versus earlier monthly lows and if it can break above its current $0.0000014-18 range, the door is open to a return to all-time highs in the $0.000004 area.

Meanwhile, Pepe 2.0 was last trading around $0.000000043, up well over 10x from its initial DEX listing price under $0.000000003.

PEPE2.0 is, however, down around 70% from the all-time high it hit on Thursday around $0.00000014.

While both meme coins could see further gains, the likelihood of exponential gains isn’t that great.

Pepe, for instance, has a market cap of well over $600 million right now.

It’s going to be a struggle for Pepe to match the likes of its far more established competitors like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in the multi-billion dollar market cap club.

Pepe 2.0, meanwhile, currently has a market cap of close to $20 million and this was at one point closer above $50 million.

That’s more than enough for a rip-off coin.

These Memecoins Have Exponentially More Upside Potential

Investors looking for coins with much better potential upside should check out coins that have a low market cap and/or are also tied to a strong use case, or coins that are backed by a strong community.

Here are three altcoins that analysts at Business 2 Community think could do very well.

Wall Street Memes (WSM)

Wall Street Memes, one of the internet’s hottest retail investing communities, rose to prominence in the meme stock craze of 2021 and has recently been expanding its relevance in the cryptocurrency space with the presale of its new $WSM token.

The success of the $WSM presale, which has raised more than $11.6 million only around one month, isn’t surprising given the size of Wall Street Memes’ community.

Not only are there 523k hyper-engaged community members on its wallstbets Instagram account, there are another 214k on Twitter and more than 100k across its two other Instagram channels, wallstgonewild and wallstbullsnft.

All told, Wall Street Memes has a 1 million-strong social community of degens, which analysts think all but guarantees that the $WSM token will be listed on tier 1 crypto exchanges like Binance.

With 30% of the token supply being held back for community rewards, it can reasonably be expected that airdrops to holders will be a big part of the ecosystem.

Indeed, the first $WSM airdrop is open now.

Analysts are already predicting big things for Wall Street Memes when it lists on exchanges and you can be a part of it.

Visit Wall Street Memes Here

Thug Life Token (THUG)

A brand-new meme coin project called Thug Life Token ($THUG) is making waves on social media and within web3 circles.

Twitter Bio updated with website, there and only there you find official social channels and early stealth launched presale for $thug. pic.twitter.com/mdDdQ0JkFl — Thug Life Token (@thug_life_token) June 28, 2023

Despite only launching its token presale a few hours ago, the project has already raised a whopping $45,000 via $THUG sales.

As the word of $THUG spreads, more meme coin-hunting degenerates are expected to pile cash into the project.

Indeed, analysts have been tipping $THUG to be a major success given the refreshing take it brings to the meme coin space.

Rather than being based around dog memes or short-term social media fads, like meme coins created in response to Elon Musk or Andrew Tate tweets, $THUG is based on the timeless Thug Life movement that was first popularized by hip hop stars such as Snoop Dogg back in the 80s.

$THUG is the “baller’s meme coin,” the project says on its website.

“Get gangsta in this market and pimp out your money game,” the website reads.

Meme coin degens have no time to lose when it comes to getting involved in the project early.

That’s because the $THUG presale will sell out once $2.058 million is hit, much smaller than most other comparable presales.

After that, the only way to secure $THUG tokens will be via the project’s airdrop and community rewards campaign or at a potentially elevated price on major decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

Visit Thug Life Token Here

Shib 2.0 (SHIB2.0)

With copycat or 2.0 coins in focus in the meme market at the moment, a 2.0 version of Shiba Inu called Shib 2.0 (SHIB2.0) has been performing very well.

At current levels of around $0.0021, SHIB2.0 is up nearly 1000x versus its DEX launch price of around $0.0000025 just a few days ago.

And with a still small market cap of only around $2 million, SHIB2.0’s rally has room to expand.

Perhaps SHIB2.0 can match or surpass Pepe 2.0’s market cap of around $20 million.

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Joel Frank.

