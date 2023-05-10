Paypal is Holding Almost $1 Billion in Crypto, Up 56% in Q1

PayPal, the American financial technology company operating an online payment system by allowing users to send and receive money electronically, and make payments for online purchases, recently disclosed its crypto holdings for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023, in a report filed to the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

PayPal Now Holds Almost $1 Billion in Crypto Assets

The financial technology firm disclosed it holds $943 million worth of crypto on its balance sheet, indicating a 56% increase compared to the previous quarter when it declared $604 million.

Cryptocurrency holdings accounted for 77.9% of PayPal’s total liabilities of $1.2 billion, which is more than a 10% increase from the assets it reported in Q4 2022.

PayPal stated in the report that it considers its crypto holdings as a “safeguarding liability” mainly because of the “unique risks associated with cryptocurrencies.” The report also listed the specific crypto assets on its balance sheet, including Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

“We allow our customers in certain markets to buy, hold, sell, receive, and send certain cryptocurrencies as well as use the proceeds from sales of cryptocurrencies to pay for purchases at checkout. These cryptocurrencies consist of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin (collectively, ‘our customers’ crypto assets’),” the report read in part.

PayPal entrusts the safeguarding of its customers’ assets to third-party holding firms. The company acknowledges the potential risks involved if these third parties fail to execute transactions, as highlighted in their previous quarterly report. Nevertheless, there have been no instances of such failures thus far.

“As of March 31, 2023, the Company has not incurred any safeguarding loss events, and therefore, the crypto asset safeguarding liability and corresponding safeguarding asset was recorded at the same value,” PayPal said in the previous quarter’s filing.

By the end of Q1 2023 on March 31, PayPal crypto holdings comprised $499 million worth of BTC, increasing from $291 at the end of December, $362 million ETH, up from $250 million, $82 million worth of Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin combined, a $19 million increase from $63 million.

The financial technology company that serves as an alternative to traditional paper methods such as checks and money orders does not hold any crypto outside of its customer assets.

“We maintain the internal recordkeeping of our customers’ crypto assets, including the amount and type of crypto asset owned by each of our customers,” PayPal said in a recent filing to the SEC.

PayPal Safeguarding Customers in the US

Though the US currently lacks clear regulatory guidelines for cryptocurrency investors, PayPal’s terms and conditions assure customers that they will be protected against unauthorized purchase or sale activities.

In addition, the company pledges to reimburse users for unauthorized transfers, up to a lifetime cap of $50,000, provided they operate within the company’s terms and conditions.

Over the past few years, PayPal has incorporated multiple cryptocurrency features for its users. As an example, in July 2022, the fintech enabled transfers to third-party wallets and exchanges.

Moreover, PayPal recently integrated crypto transfers into Venmo, a mobile payment service app. Customers can now move their digital assets to external wallets and even transfer crypto to peers via the app.

According to another report by Blockworks ConsenSys, the Ethereum developer, added a feature that allows its users to purchase Ether directly from PayPal to fund their crypto wallets.

