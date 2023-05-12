PancakeSwap, one of the prominent decentralized exchanges in the cryptocurrency market, has been attracting significant attention from traders and investors.

As the price of its native token, CAKE, hovers within a critical range, market participants are eagerly speculating whether a breakout or a breakdown is on the horizon. This price prediction analysis aims to shed light on the potential future direction of CAKE and provide insights into the factors that could influence its movement.

Pancakeswap Price

The current trading price of PancakeSwap is $1.80, and over the past 24 hours, it has experienced a decrease of over 4.50% and around 30% in the last seven days. With a live market capitalization of $367,772,604 and a CoinMarketCap ranking of #96, PancakeSwap is attracting attention from traders and investors.

The circulating supply of CAKE coins is 204,021,497, while the maximum supply is capped at 750,000,000 CAKE coins. Additionally, the trading volume over the past 24 hours amounted to $33,390,998, indicating active market participation.

Pancakeswap Price Prediction: Is CAKE Setting Up for a Breakout or Breakdown?

On the technical front, the CAKE/USD pair has formed a noticeable bearish pattern on the weekly time frame after breaching the significant support level at 3.11. Since the violation of the symmetrical wedge pattern at the 3.10 level on the weekly chart, the bearish trend has remained dominant, causing the price of CAKE to decline and trade around 1.80 at present.

The formation of three consecutive black crows candlestick patterns indicates a prevailing bearish sentiment in the market, suggesting that the downward trend remains robust. The price may potentially target the next support level at 1.60, and further down, a significant support area is anticipated around 0.7060.

Regarding technical indicators, both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) have entered the oversold zone, implying that selling pressure may soon exhaust itself. This could lead to a potential reversal or an attempt by buyers to regain control around the 1.40 or 0.70 level.

Additionally, on the weekly time frame, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is expected to provide substantial support around the 1.50 level. Consequently, a close above 1.40 or 1.50 has the potential to trigger a bullish rebound in the price of CAKE.

CAKE/USD Technical Update! Bearish pattern formed, breaching support at 3.11 Black crows candlestick patterns indicate bearish sentiment ️ Support at 1.60, 0.7060 RSI, MACD oversold, potential reversal #CAKE #TechnicalAnalysis #BullishRecovery pic.twitter.com/uHCUH79Ezv — Arslan B. (@forex_arslan) May 12, 2023

If the price manages to hold above the 1.40 support zone, it could potentially rally towards immediate resistance levels at 2.10 or 2.50. Furthermore, an increase in demand for CAKE may trigger a bullish breakout above the 3.50 level, paving the way for further upside towards the next resistance level at 3.10.

In summary, the 1.50 or 1.40 area is expected to act as a significant support zone and serve as a pivot point where investors may anticipate a bullish recovery in the market.

