P2E Hit Calvaria Brings Staking in the Form of Sacrificial Altars

The cryptocurrency market is more focused on revolutionizing the exchange of value than making quick profits. Smart contract-powered platforms enable us to reconsider what we can earn and how we can earn it. Play-to-Earn (P2E) games represent one of the most successful and innovative types of value exchange mechanisms.

However, P2E games are experiencing a decline in growth due to their similarity to one another. Investors are seeking novelty and entertainment, making them interested in Calvaria due to its unique features, which experts believe could be a game changer for the entire industry.

Now Calvaria is doing something that is going to bring even gamers to its platform: staking. This new feature immediately brings utility to the RIA token, and we explain how exactly it does this here. You’ll also learn about Calvaria in general and how NFTs tie into the gameplay.

Calvaria is Ramping Up the Utility

Calvaria, a P2E game, has caught the attention of many – of this there is no doubt. The presale was very popular and it has only grown since This can be attributed to the fact that Calvaria boasts a unique combination of game design, mechanics, earning streams, and artwork, making it a standout option even during these tough times.

One aspect that makes Calvaria stand out is its accessibility. The game is available in both Free-to-Play and P2E versions, which means that even those with no prior experience in crypto can begin playing. Crypto enthusiasts also benefit from the emphasis on accessibility since they don’t need to possess any crypto assets or a wallet to begin playing.

Experts have also observed that the game is available on both desktop and mobile devices, indicating that Calvaria is demonstrating to the crypto P2E industry that games must cater to a larger audience, including those who are uncertain about crypto.

Calvaria offers several unique features that distinguish it from other P2E games. As a card battler game, players use their NFTs to engage in familiar battles. Additionally, the game features a story mode, which is rare in the P2E space according to experts. Calvaria also offers a PvE mode. While Free-to-Play players do not have access to blockchain-based features like the NFT marketplace, they can still engage in battles with other players. In contrast, P2E players have access to wager on tournaments and sell their in-game assets.

Other notable features include a staking facility, a scholarship system, mini-games, and an in-game store. One of the key drives in the design and development process is decentralized governance, i.e., the team is keen on letting the community determine how Calvaria progresses in the future.

Now we move to discuss one of those features that Calvaria just launch – staking.

Calvaria Now Adds to Its Brilliance with Staking

We have a huge announcement! Our staking platform is officially ready

Calvaria has consistently been nabbing the attention of the crypto community with its gameplay and stunning artwork. The fact that it is bringing such a major feature as staking will only boost its presence exponentially. This is a long-awaited feature that its own community has been anticipating, but those outside will now learn about the project as word of the staking release spreads.

Named the Sacrificial Altars, players can lock their tokens as a “sacrifice” in one of the 2 pools known as an “Altar”. The two altars are called Santa Muerte and Quetzalqoatl, with the latter having a minimum lock of 56 days.

As one example, the estimated APR for tokens locked is 30% and without a lock is 20%. So far, about 11465929 RIA has been staked, with daily rewards amounting to 0.0685%.

It does not take much to get started staking. You need a minimum fund balance of 1 MATIC, any amount of RIA, and a WalletConnect wallet. If you have the minimum funds and RIA, connect the wallet on the Calvaria staking page to get started.

Calvaria Just Won’t Stop Growing

According to P2E analysts and players, for P2E games to succeed and increase their user base in the coming years, they must offer something distinctive that sets them apart from the rest. Calvaria is a prime example of this, as it is one of the most unique blockchain-based games released in recent years. The game is a model for how these games should be designed, with its emphasis on accessibility and continuous player involvement.

Now with staking, Calvaria brings yet another major utility to the token, which is sure to boost growth and retain users. The P2E games space is heating up in 2023 and it seems like gamers will have a lot to look forward to.