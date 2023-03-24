Over 1950 Investors Pile Into Metropoly Presale With Launch Date Finally Set

The Metropoly presale recently saw an influx of latecomers to its fundraising after the team announced the official launch date for the Metropoly Marketplace – the world’s first NFT marketplace filled with NFTs that are backed by real-world assets: real estate.

The Metropoly Marketplace is truly groundbreaking as it allows anybody to invest in fractional ownership of real estate across the world, providing them with the ability to earn a genuinely passive income without needing to lift a finger. Furthermore, the marketplace democratizes real estate investment by making it accessible to everybody, regardless of location, credit history, or real estate knowledge.

1950 Investors Push Metropoly Presale Beyond $1,000,000

The presale for the Metropoly native token, $METRO, continues to fly after it surged beyond the $1,000,000 level this week. In total, over 1950 investors have made at least the minimum $100 investment purchase into the native token as they believe it has the potential to grow once the marketplace has been launched.

The fundraising saw an increased pace of investment over the past week after the Metropoly team finally announced the official launch date for its Metropoly marketplace. With the launch date set, it seems investors quickly realized they don’t have too much time left to sit on the sidelines, forcing them to quickly invest at the current presale prices before stage nine finishes and the next stage commences at higher presale prices.

Metropoly Making Real Estate Investment a Reality for Crypto Heads

Lots of investors are now quickly flocking to the presale as they believe that the real-estate-backed NFT marketplace has space to grow in the crypto sector. Metropoly provides one of the easiest methods to diversify away from crypto into an asset class that the world’s wealthiest 1% used to grow their fortunes; real estate.

The idea of the Metropoly Marketplace is to make real estate investment as accessible as possible. As a result, investors can get started on their real estate journey with as little as $100 in a matter of seconds on the marketplace. The great thing about Metropoly is that investing in real estate on the platform requires no banks or credit checks. It also doesn’t require investors to fill in mountains of paperwork to get invested in a property. Most importantly, it’s borderless, meaning anybody can invest in real estate on the platform regardless of their current location.

Investors can get started with as little as $100 because all of the properties in the Metropoly portfolio are fractionalized. This means that the real estate is broken down into little pieces, which are then tokenized as NFTs. Investing in one of these NFTs provides fractional ownership rights to holders.

This means that they are entitled to sell their NFT at any time if they wish to bank any capital appreciation on the property. It also means that they’re entitled to one of the most reliable sources of passive income: rental yield.

Metropoly Putting Passive Income Back on the Table For 5 More Languages

Metropoly is one of the only crypto projects that can guarantee its holders a genuinely long-term passive income through the rental yield on each property. Rental yield has long been known as a very reliable source of cash flow, and all real estate investors that hold a Metropoly NFT are entitled to their share of the passive income.

The income is genuinely passive because the Metropoly team is taking care of all the property maintenance and finding tenants. As a result, NFT holders simply have to purchase the NFT to have their share of the rental income distributed to their wallets each month in the form of stablecoins.

Furthermore, Metropoly just expanded its reach significantly after adding five more languages to its platform. Now, residents that understand Dutch, Korean, Turkish, Russian, and Norwegian can get involved in the real estate revolution through Metropoly.

Presale Stage 10 Almost Complete – Launch Date Quickly Approaching

The presale for the Metropoly token is in the tenth stage, which is almost complete. The current stage is selling the token for a price of $$0.0714.

The presale will continue until a few days before the official launch of the Metropoly Marketplace. The team has announced that the official date is set for May 1st, 2023 – giving investors just a few short weeks to get involved.

The METRO token will be the main utility token on the Metropoly Marketplace and will be used as a payment reward method on the platform. The token has been audited by CertiK and will not employ any taxes on transactions.