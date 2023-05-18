Optimism Price Prediction: Is It Time to Buy-In Before Upcoming Bedrock Upgrade?

Optimism, a layer-two scaling solution built on the Ethereum network, has been making headlines with its upcoming Bedrock upgrade. As the network prepares for significant enhancements in scalability, usability, and security, investors are eyeing the potential opportunities this may present.

With Optimism’s price experiencing recent positive movements and the excitement surrounding the impending upgrade, many are wondering if now is the right time to buy-in. In this article, we will explore the factors at play and provide insights into the potential price prediction for Optimism.

Optimism (OP) Price

Today, the price of Optimism (OP) stands at $1.78, accompanied by a trading volume of $37,040,007, indicating its determination to strengthen its progress, which is a positive signal for market sentiment. Over the past 24 hours, OP, the native coin of Optimism, has experienced a 4.64% increase.

Furthermore, the announcement of Blockchain’s significant “bedrock” upgrade scheduled for June has contributed to the rise in OP’s price.

The official date of Op’s #Bedrock has finally been set: June 6!

The Bedrock upgrade will bring a 47% reduction in protocol costs and security fees to Optimism Mainnet Engineer extraordinaire@trianglesphere

explains how in the latest dev blog posthttps://t.co/5WvTOjEoQe — Darius Lee 12X (@DariusLee12X) May 18, 2023

Optimism (OP) operates as a layer-two blockchain built on top of the Ethereum network, utilizing optimistic rollups to leverage the security of the Ethereum mainnet while enhancing the scalability of the overall Ethereum ecosystem.

The recent confirmation of a specific date, June 6, for the highly anticipated bedrock upgrade has further increased the value of the OP token in Thursday’s market.

Optimism: Empowering Flexible and Scalable Smart Contracts on Ethereum

Currently, Optimism provides an off-chain platform that offers flexibility for users to deploy smart contracts and decentralized applications (DApps) in a cost-effective, highly scalable, and secure environment.

According to L2Beat, a platform dedicated to tracking Ethereum scaling solutions, intense competition is underway to capture market share, with Arbitrum leading the industry, followed by Optimism and other rollup solutions implementing zero-knowledge cryptography.

In recent times, Optimism has achieved significant milestones, including partnerships with prominent entities like cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), who have committed to developing and supporting projects on the Optimism network.

2️⃣ #Optimism vs #Arbitrum before Bedrock [1] TVL ▪️ Arbitrum is presently the leader in L2 with a TVL of $2.42B, while Optimism comes in second place with a TVL of $872M. ▪️ The rate of MC/TVL, Protocols/TVL and Active users/TVL between Op and Arbi seem to be quite similar. pic.twitter.com/bxuYnweGyy — Tanaka (,) (@Tanaka_L2) May 17, 2023

Compared to Ether (ETH), the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain, OP has experienced a significantly more remarkable surge, with a growth of 78% since the beginning of 2023.

Optimism’s Upcoming ‘Bedrock’ Upgrade Strengthens Ethereum’s Scaling Solution

As per Messari, a crypto research company, the Optimism community voted in favor of the upgrade with an overwhelming majority of 99.87% in April. Optimism utilizes roll-ups to aggregate transactions on the Ethereum mainnet, reducing costs and alleviating congestion on the mainnet.

Validators are required to upgrade to the latest version of Bedrock, as the upcoming update will be a hard fork. Despite this, the chain ID, transaction history, and state will remain unchanged.

The Bedrock hard fork introduces several enhancements to the Optimism network, aiming to improve scalability, usability, and security. Additionally, deposit times on the network will be significantly reduced, from approximately 10 minutes to just three minutes.

Messari notes that the update separates the OP stack into three distinct modules: consensus, execution, and settlement. This allows for the conversion of Ethereum execution clients into Optimism execution clients.

Despite experiencing a downward trend earlier in May, the recent updates have sparked renewed interest among investors, resulting in a surge in the price of OP in the market. As a result, OP has shown positive price movements over the past three days.

Overall, Optimism has performed well this year, showcasing resilience amidst market volatility. With the recent enhancements and growing investor enthusiasm, there is potential for the price of OP to reach new all-time highs.

