Optimism Price Prediction: $567 Million $OP to Be Unlocked Wednesday – Crash Incoming?

A staggering $567 million worth of Optimism (OP) tokens are poised to be released into the open market this Wednesday, a scenario that could potentially shake the asset’s value to the foundation.

Unlocking tokens indicates the point at which the token holders obtain the freedom to sell or swap their holdings.

The upcoming OP token unlock event involves more than 386 million OP tokens currently held by early contributors and investors (who made it big by hoping in on a fantastic presale opportunity).

Upon completion, this will nearly double the OP’s circulating supply from 335 million tokens to a staggering 721 million, potentially shifting price dynamics forever.

Already, this move has led to a fall in the OP token prices by -46% and poses a question: will this massive unlock cause an OP market crash?

Indeed, fears are that a token unlock could incite an urge among early investors to cash in on their profits, which are likely to be significant given the current market conditions.

Such action could generate substantial selling pressure, considering the immediate available liquidity on OP token pairs across decentralized and centralized exchanges is under $10 million.

Even a single sell order of $600,000 has the potential to drive prices down a further 2% on Binance.

The Mammoth May 31 Unlock: A Downtrend Amid Bullish Market Movements

Optimism will unlock 9% of total $OP supply tomorrow This is the 1st unlock for core contributors & investors At current token price, potential selling pressure ~$600M pic.twitter.com/g7sg1vXMkM — Token Terminal (@tokenterminal) May 29, 2023

OP token price action has experienced a general downtrend since February this year, declining from $3 to $1.5.

Interestingly, this has occurred amid bullish movements for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), which have each gained at least 50% over the same period.

The imminent token unlock presents a scenario that might exacerbate this downtrend.

With more than 386 million OP tokens scheduled for unlock on May 31, this event marks one of the largest unlock events in recent history.

This phenomenon could be amplified by early-stage investors’ potential decision to cash in on their sizable returns, considering the largest seed investors are currently up more than 10,000% on their initial investment.

OP Price Analysis: Is Unlock OP’s Death Bell?

As markets brace for the impact of the highly anticipated token unlock, OP is currently trading at $1.52 (a +0.13% move in the last 24 hours).

This comes following a challenging -46% slide over the past month, as bulls desperately fight to hold onto critical lifeline support above a historic support level at $1.50.

Source.

But as double-bottomed support seemingly gives way to a potentially catastrophic price drop after a failed re-test of resistance from the MA20; things might get ugly.

Worse still, price action is still reeling from the fateful death cross on May 18 – which could mark the end of technical rally structure for the popular Ethereum scaling solution in 2023.

OP’s oscillators provide a small degree of silver-lining, with OP’s RSI still significantly cooled off at 34.

This huge oversold signal could indicate significant capacity for an uptick if price action survives a near doubling in token supply.

To the relief of bulls, OP’s second oscillator the MACD further confirms this sentiment with a bullish 0.010 despite the death cross 12 days ago.

Optimism Price Prediction: a Storm on the Horizon

Overall, OP’s outlook on the short-time frame appears bearish, with a substantial influx of tokens set to unhinge price action later in the week.

Source.

This leaves OP bulls facing a challenging upside, with a potential upside target limited to a reclamation of support above the MA200 at $1.90 on the cards (a possible +23.5% push).

As for downside risk, it remains significant here despite the decline, with a fall to the nearest lower support level at $0.90 forming a likely next-area of support (a potential -41% drop).

Optimism price prediction thus faces a tough Risk: Reward ratio of 0.57, a bad entry for bulls, characterised by almost double the downside risk.

