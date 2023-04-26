OpenAI Launches Suite of New Features for ChatGPT and Announces Plan for a Business Subscription Tier

ChatGPT users will now be able to turn off chat history, meaning that their interactions with the ground-breaking artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot won’t be used to train and improve OpenAI’s Large Language Models (LLMs).

That may allay some concerns that some users and critics have expressed about the chatbot’s privacy.

OpenAI is the company that created ChatGPT, a viral generative AI chatbot that was first released last November to huge fanfare.

Another feature integrated into ChatGPT on Wednesday is that users will now be able to export data via a file sent to an email address associated with their ChatGPT account.

The recently launched chatbot became the fastest platform in the world to reach 100 million users earlier this year, with users shocked at the AI-powered bot’s ability to process information, problem-solve and generate high-quality human-like responses to queries.

ChatGPT has been hailed as a breakthrough technology that could radically transform the way information workers and businesses operate.

The chatbot’s release last year has sparked a race within big tech to develop new AI tools and integrate ChatGPT-like technology into their existing products.

Microsoft sunk a massive $10 billion into OpenAI and other major tech giants like Google, Tencent and Amazon are all racing to develop their own generative AI tools.

In February, ChatGPT introduced ChatGPT Plus, a premium membership that grants users faster response times, including during peak hours, and priority to new features and improvements.

ChatGPT Plus currently costs $20 per month.

ChatGPT Announces Business Subscription Tier

OpenAI has plans to further expand its premium ChatGPT service.

According to a Wednesday blog post, the developer of the grounding-breaking AI technology is planning to soon launch a new subscription tier for businesses.

Called ChatGPT Business, the new service is aimed for “professionals who need more control over their data as well as enterprises seeking to manage their end users,” OpenAI said.

“ChatGPT Business will follow our API’s data usage policies, which means that end users’ data won’t be used to train our models by default,” the AI developer continued.

“We plan to make ChatGPT Business available in the coming months”.

With the ChatGPT service reportedly costing a whopping $700,000 per day to run, its no wonder that OpenAI is racing to monetize its user base in new ways.

