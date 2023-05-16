OKX Listing Top Trending Memecoin Love Hate Inu on Friday, May 19th – Bulls Pushing For Major Rally

Monday May 15th 2023 – Crypto’s only community-powered vote-to-earn platform Love Hate Inu ($LHINU) will list on the top tier OKX centralized exchange (CEX) on Friday May 19th at 10am UTC.

OKX is the fifth-ranked exchange according to Coinmarketcap data with 24-hour trading volume of $825 million, receiving 2.2 million weekly visitors.

$LHINU will list on top decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap at 2pm UTC, four hours after the OKX listing.

The top centralized exchange announcement means that Love Hate Inu is launching with maximum impact. Checkout the OKX $LHINU listing announcement tweet.

Love Hate Inu raised $10,204,000 million in its presale, making it one of the largest crypto fundraises of the year.

Given the meme coin frenzy of the past few weeks, Love Hate Inu could not have picked a better time to launch. While many of those meme coins are already dying, Love Hate Inu has a real business model that guarantees it is here to stay.

Here’s How You Can Claim Your $LHINU tokens

Token holders from the presale will be able to claim their coins at 9am UTC Friday 19th, one hour before the OKX listing takes place.

To claim tokens purchased in the presale, holders simply need to connect on the Love Hate Inu website with the wallet originally used to buy the $LHINU tokens, and then click the ‘claim’ button.

The tokens will appear in the token holder’s wallet.

You Can Still Pick Up Some $LHINU Before the OKX Listing

For those who missed out on Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Pepe, this is an exceptional opportunity to capture what could be a staggering return on investment.

Love Hate Inu’s unrivaled utility sets it apart, which explains why it has become one of the hottest meme coins of the year. Crypto analysts predict 10x returns for $LHINU.

Today’s crypto investors don’t just want to chase cute Inu coins with no utility. The best crypto projects, like Love Hate Inu, are taking the utility-led approach. The team believes that by building a great product, it will attract the users.

As such, Love Hate Inu is creating a system that is scalable so that in can onboard potentially millions of users who will want to vote in its polls.

Love Hate Inu Combines Memes With Utility – The Only Vote-to-Earn Meme Coin

In sharp contrast to many other meme coins, Love Hate Inu is packed with utility. Its primary use case is to enable community members to hold polls on any manner of subject matter.

Voting is secured by staking the $LHINU token, making the polls immune to manipulation. Voting mechanisms are an ideal use case for blockchain technology.

In addition to providing security, the blockchain’s decentralized network architecture enables voters to be rewarded for their participation through the earning of $LHINU tokens.

Users of the platform can vote on anything in the world they think worthy of a poll, from celebrities and personalities they love or loathe to whatever it is that is of trending interest on the web and beyond.

As can be seen by the examples on the project’s website, meme illustrations have been created of personalities such as Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Andrew Tate, that have viral meme qualities.

The imagery is eminently shareable, and when the platform goes similar artwork will achieve viral popularity.

The demo polls that the team has been running support that thesis, with huge interest being shown in the numbers taking part. Tens of thousands have taken part.

Love Hate Inu has hit on a winning formula. Precisely because the internet thrives on controversy and polarization, it means there will always be strong demand on both sides of a divide, as voters vie to get the polling outcome that puts them on the winning side.

Love Hate Inu Wants to Revolutionize the Survey and Polling Industry

It is not just individual internet users that the project is targeting. Companies and nonprofits will also want to make use of the voting platform to drive brand engagement and to help organizations to reach their goals.

Again, because of the security of the platform and its ability to verify participants as real people because of the staking mechanism, the team believes the Love Hate Inu service will be particularly attractive to companies who want to conduct surveys.

The platform will also be much more accessible and efficient for companies to use than legacy systems. And Love Hate Inu is working on building a VIP onramp for companies, to encourage adoption.

CEO Carl Dawkin: “We are inserting ourselves into the internet’s big conversations”

Love Hate Inu CEO Carl Dawkins, an adviser to the UK All Party Parliamentary Group on Crypto and Digital Assets, is excited to be able to announce $LHINU’s top exchange listing.

“Everyone here at Love Hate Inu wants to extend a big thank you to everyone in our community that has helped to put our token on the map in such a big way,” said Dawkins.

“It is no accident that OKX is listing $LHINU so early in the Love Hate Inu journey, because they clearly recognize a project with potential to generate growing trading volumes.

“But ultimately Love Hate Inu is about launching a product that has the ability to appeal to a mass market audience. We are creatively inserting ourselves into the big conversations that take place across the internet every day.

For the first time people will be able to use a trusted platform with verifiable data to spin up polls on whatever they choose. Our devs are constructing a system that is superior to anything the likes of Twitter is able to offer. We are bot- and manipulation-free.

“The possibilities for the polling platform are immense. From community governance to consumer marketing, Love Hate Inu will transform the survey and polling industry.”

Basic Version Coming Soon – “Seeing a lot of interest from brands looking at what we are doing”

Dawkins continued: “Love Hate Inu’s killer feature is vote-to-earn. None of the legacy platforms can compete with us on that. Because of that, we are already seeing a lot of interest from brands looking at what we are doing.

“You may have spotted that we are teaming up with $SPONGE, where we are taking part in their airdrop, and Web3 games platform Tamadoge that I was previously involved with – but we are also working with Web2 firms interested in using our service.

“Our platform dashboard development is progressing well. We are even looking at the possibility of getting a basic version of the platform ready at launch, with some votes on there.”

“OKX is the first of many more exchange listings. Love Hate Inu really could be the next Shiba Inu, so hold onto your hats as we rocket to the moon.”

Tune in to the Twitter Spaces AMA with Carl Dawkins

You can hear more from Carl in the Twitter Spaces AMA that took place yesterday, in which 4,200 listeners tuned in.

Including discussion of staking, exchange listings strategy, product launch schedule and much more, Dawkins also laid out some of his thoughts on marketing in response to a question about sustaining the hype.

“We have a lot of marketing we are working on as we keep doing what we’re doing – Love Hate Inu is built for the bull run. We have loads of opportunities. We will see dips but also constant spikes as we keep pushing out.

“Twitter raids, games nights on Discord, other contests, other platform partnerships. TikTok we will start attacking too. Also, every new exchange means more exposure. We have a lot of Asian holders to target. We have so many options to explore.”

