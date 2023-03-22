Nvidia Bets Big on the ‘iPhone Moment of AI’ With New-Generation Supercomputing Chips

The explosion in the popularity of AI has meant that many firms are now scrambling to make as much of the moment as they can, and to ride the wave to make as much profit as possible. Nvidia is one such company, and a plethora of announcements over the last few months have meant that the stock price has held up far better than most.

CEO of Nvidia announces expansion into AI space

At GTC, a technology summit for software developers, the CEO of Nvidia Huang Renxun announced that Nvidia would be moving into the AI space in a significant way by creating semiconductor chips that can facilitate far more significant computing power than was possible in the past.

The Nvidia AI Foundation will allow companies around the world to use their technology to build customised AI services in the cloud.

Huang Rexnun believes that Nvidia is uniquely well-positioned to take advantage of the coming boom in the AI space thanks to their involvement in deep learning technologies and processing power. He is also extremely confident that this will change the way that we work, and that artificial intelligence can make the world significantly more efficient:

“The second stage is AI learning perception, such as machine vision, automation use cases, etc.; The third stage is the AIGC computer-generated content stage that we are experiencing. AI is a co-creator and is participating in all of the work.”

OpenAI GPT4

Midjourney v5

Adobe Firefly

A series of partnerships have already been formed in China

Huang Renxun has already formed a series of partnerships with large companies: Nvidia will be leasing much of their supercomputing abilities to many of China’s largest firms including Baidu and Alibaba, which will open the door for the former to make further progress in the R&D space when it comes to AI.

Baidu has already been experimenting with their own forays into the world of artificial intelligence and advanced chat bots, but thus far they have not been released for public use and appear to not yet be nearly as advanced as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and GPT-4.

