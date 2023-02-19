Now FTX Former Head of Engineering Nishad Singh Reportedly in Deal With Prosecutors as Net Closes on SBF

The net seems to be closing in on Sam Bankman-Fried, the billionaire founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, as it has been reported that his former head of engineering, Nishad Singh, is now in a deal with prosecutors. Nishad Singh, a former member of Sam Bankman-Fried’s inner circle, plans to enter a guilty plea for his alleged involvement in a multi-year scheme at the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The US federal charges against him have prompted this decision.

To gain a better understanding, let’s take a closer look and examine the details.

Former FTX Executive Nishad Singh Expected to Enter Plea Deal with Prosecutors

According to recent reports, Nishad Singh, the former chief engineer and co-founder of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is in discussions with prosecutors regarding a plea agreement. Singh intends to plead guilty as Manhattan prosecutors prepare to file charges against him. The investigation is being overseen by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, with both the SEC and CFTC also expected to file charges.

Nishad Singh, former director of engineering at FTX, is apparently working on a plea deal. Just one question: Where is the $543 million he "borrowed" from Alameda? Singh was an ardent proponent of "Effective Altruism." That's nice, but I just wish he had used his own money. https://t.co/08Bjeyg04p — MetaLawMan (@MetaLawMan) February 17, 2023

However, it should be noted that the details of the plea deal are not yet final, as it reportedly requires Singh, who is 27 years old, to admit to crimes related to the collapse of FTX.

Singh is said to be cooperating with authorities in their investigation of Bankman-Fried and FTX. The details of the investigation are not yet clear, but it is believed to be related to FTX’s compliance with regulations and potential violations of anti-money laundering laws. Bankman-Fried has previously stated that FTX takes regulatory compliance very seriously and works closely with regulators to ensure it is operating within the bounds of the law.

Charges Against Nishad Singh in Connection to FTX’s Collapse

After a long absence from FTX’s leadership, Nishad Singh returned in January 2023 for a proffer meeting at the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. Last month, Singh had a brief discussion with the prosecution, and he is allegedly close to accepting a plea agreement. However, the terms of Singh’s agreement with the New York federal prosecutors’ office are not yet clear, leaving uncertainty about the implications for him.

Despite not having been arrested earlier, Singh is reportedly now facing charges. He was responsible for developing the software that facilitated the movement of funds between FTX and Alameda. Bankruptcy filings reveal that Singh was among several senior executives at FTX and Alameda who received significant loans from the company.

Like Gary Wang & Caroline Ellison, Nishad Singh, FTX co-founder & chief engineer, has cut a deal with the Feds to turn on Bankman-Fried. Singh (27) was also spending FTX cash (at least $15 million) to bribe corrupt politicians, including a million to SBF's mother's crooked PAC pic.twitter.com/flR3ekda0Y — Howie Klein (@downwithtyranny) February 19, 2023

In his case, these debts amounted to hundreds of millions of dollars. In addition to his work in software development, Singh was also involved in campaign finance and contributed a significant sum of $9 million to Democratic politicians. Given Singh’s involvement in FTX and his connections to the company’s executives, his knowledge of their activities could be valuable in the criminal case against Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder and former CEO of FTX.

Deal with Singh May Further Isolate Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried

If prosecutors offer him a deal, Singh would become the third top executive to testify against Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). Singh would follow in the footsteps of former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison and former FTX Chief Technology Officer Gary Wang, both of whom pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges in December after reaching agreements with prosecutors.

Ellison and Wang have faced complaints from both the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission, and it is possible that Singh may also face legal action from both organizations.

Former FTX CEO Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried, who is currently residing with his parents in California, has pleaded not guilty to eight federal charges. Although Singh’s settlement with prosecutors is not yet finalized, it could involve working with law enforcement to further isolate SBF, which is awaiting further trials.

