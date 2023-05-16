North Korean Hackers Raked In $2.3 Billion in Stolen Crypto – Japan Was the Prime Victim

Crypto theft is big business in North Korea.

According to a study conducted by blockchain analytics firm Elliptic, North Korea raked in a whopping $2.3 billion in stolen crypto funds between 2017 and 2022.

According to data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity, North Korean exports totalled just $181 million in 2021.

That means the secretive, authoritarian nation’s income from crypto theft in the five years to 2022 was 12.7x its 2021 exports.

Elliptic’s study, which tracked both hacks and randsomware attacks, labelled the ongoing attacks as a “national strategy”.

With $640 million of those funds stolen in 2022 alone, the problem is rapidly snowballing.

That certainly chimes with rhetoric from the UN, who have North Korea under heavy economic sanctions due to its ongoing nuclear weapons development program.

The UN said that 2022 was a record-breaking year for North Korean crypto hacks.

Japan the Biggest Victim

Japan is the biggest victim of North Korea’s crypto hacking operations.

According to Elliptic’s study, Japan accounted for 30% of these losses, totalling around $721 million between 2017 and 2022.

Vietnam was the second biggest loser to North Korean crypto crookery, losing $540 million in the five-year time span to 2022, while the US lost $497 million and Hong Kong $281 million.

Elliptic suggested lax security in Japanese and Vietnamese crypto markets is partially to blame for the country’s disproportionate losses, with Nikkei reporting that three Japanese exchanges have been hacked alone since 2018.

North Korean hackers, in particular those associated with the government-supported Lazarus hacking group, have masterminded some of the largest crypto robberies in history.

Those include the Harmony Bridge and Ronin Bridge exploits, which together totalled in the hundreds of millions in stolen crypto.

The Lazarus group has been known to use a combination of decentralized privacy protocols and crypto mixers to launder the stolen funds, making them untraceable.

