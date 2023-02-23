No Sneakers Needed in New Crypto Play to Earn Project – Not Too Late to Invest, $4.6m Raised in Presale

Fight Out is set to revolutionize the move-to-earn space as it simplifies earning and allows users to receive rewards with a much greater range of movement.

Now in its presale, more than $4.6 million has been invested in FGHT with presale investors also able to earn up to 67% in additional bonus tokens and 5% USDT from a referral program.

The fitness app will also be perfect for those at the beginning of their journey as well as elite-level professionals, with individual training regimes tailored to a user’s goals.

No Sneakers Needed

STEPN has dominated the move-to-earn space since it launched in early 2022 and although it has enjoyed a small resurgence in early 2023, it is still way down from its peak.

In April 2022, GMT boasted a market cap of nearly $2.5 billion, but that has dropped to just $250 million today.

Users have moved away from the ecosystem due to the need to purchase expensive sneaker NFTs to earn rewards for walking, as well as the complicated earning mechanism that requires repairing and levelling up the sneakers.

At the time of writing, the cheapest sneakers available cost around 80 GMT (approx. $30) to even get started with STEPN.

Fight Out on the other hand, offers a much simpler method to join its ecosystem, with users able to get access to the app through a more traditional monthly subscription.

There are then no complicated methods to earn rewards – Fight Out simply allows users to earn REPS, a second, off-chain token, by completing workouts at home or in the gym.

In comparison to STEPN, which only counts steps, Fight Out also uses smart technology to track movement, effort, sleep and nutrition to build a full digital fitness profile that rewards users for completing a wide variety of exercises.

The app will tailor an individual training regime to each user, depending on their fitness needs, that not only looks at strength & conditioning, but also technique and mental well-being.

The digital fitness profile is represented by a soulbound NFT avatar that cannot be sold or traded and is fully customizable with assets such as clothes, shoes, hair and tattoos available to make it unique.

Users upgrade their avatars through working out and also earn REPS, which can be used to get discounts on app subscriptions, book personal training sessions, purchase training supplements and equipment, and assets for the avatar.

Fight Out also has a strong metaverse element, with users able to pit themselves against each other to earn more REPS in daily, weekly and monthly challenges.

The Fight Out metaverse will also have a thriving community with users encouraging each other to reach their fitness goals and sharing advice on tips on training, diet and technique.

Earn 67% in Bonuses and 5% USDT

The ongoing FGHT token presale is set to run until March 31 with the price increasing every 12 hours until a maximum of $0.0333.

Not only will investors who buy at the time of writing see the price increase by 37% by the time the presale finishes, but they can also take advantage of comprehensive bonus and referral programs.

New investors can earn up 67% in bonuses depending on the size of their purchase and the length of time they choose to lock FGHT tokens for.

Bonuses are triggered from $500 (10% extra) to $50,000 (25%) and from a 3-month vesting period (10%) to 36 months (42%). There is also now the option to select no vesting period.

Furthermore, investors can earn more by referring new buyers to the project, simply by connecting a wallet that holds FGHT and generating a referral link – any purchases made with that link will see 5% of the purchase go to the first wallet in USDT.

Given the excitement and hype around the project, numerous exchange listings have already been confirmed with the likes of Uniswap, LBank, BKEX and DigiFinex to list FGHT from April 5, although exact dates and times will be announced in due course.

Fight Out has been developed by a doxxed team that is KYC-verified by CoinSniper, with blockchain security firm Certik auditing the smart contract.

There will be 10 billion FGHT in circulation with 9% being sold during the presale, 4.5% allocated to the bonus scheme and 10% to exchange liquidity, with the remaining tokens being vested and unlocked over five years to fund the growth of Fight Out.

