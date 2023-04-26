No, Ethereum’s Price Won’t Reach $10,000 This Year But This Altcoin is Gearing Up For 20X Gains

It’s been a very strong start to the year for Ether (ETH).

The cryptocurrency, which is the world’s second-largest by market capitalization and powers the smart-contract-enabled Ethereum blockchain, was last trading in the mid-$1,800s, up over 55% year-to-date.

Expectations that the Fed’s tightening cycle is nearing an end and that a rate cutting cycle might soon be approaching as US recession and bank crisis risks rise has been boosting crypto since the start of the year, as well as concerns about financial stability driving demand for alternatives to the traditional financial system.

The implementation of Ethereum’s Shappella upgrade earlier this month also seemed to give the Ether price a solid short-term boost, though these gains have now largely been faded.

With crypto’s rebound this year also attributed to conditions having become way too oversold in the final quarter of last year following the collapse of FTX, many are predicting that 2022’s bear market is now over, and the market is in the early stages of a new bull market.

At current levels in the $1,800s, ETH is still down about 62% from its 2021 record highs in the $4,800s.

That means that as broader macro conditions improve this year, there is lots of room for ETH to pop higher.

Could the cryptocurrency hit new record highs this year? Maybe.

Could it hit $10,000 this year, a more than 5x gain from current levels? That’s probably a bit overly ambitious, but within the next two or three years, it stands a good chance.

Investors looking higher risk but higher-reward crypto investments should check out crypto presales.

Investing in presales can be risky because project teams might not deliver on their roadmap commitments.

That means it is very important for investors to conduct a lot of due diligence before handing over their hard-earned cash.

One brand new meme coin project that the team at Business 2 Community really likes is called Love Hate Inu.

Love Hate Inu – 2023’s Hottest Meme Coin

Love Hate Inu is a new dog-meme-inspired social media polling platform that features revolutionary new stake-to-vote, vote-to-earn blockchain technology.

Quick summary of what #LoveHateInu is all about 1️⃣$LHINU is a #MemeCoin

2️⃣It has public voting utility verified by blockchain technology

3️⃣Participants can vote❤️

4️⃣Voting leads to minting new memes

5️⃣Users are rewarded in $LHINU tokens Don't wait, join us today! — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 18, 2023

Users will be able to engage in discussions and vote on the world’s most contentious, debated issues.

For example, the platform, which will be powered by Love Hate Inu’s LHINU crypto token, will allow users to have a say on whether they love or hate divisive figures like Elon Musk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Donald Trump, as well as Andrew Tate.

Hey #LoveHateInu Gang! Today we’ve got a bit of an unusual poll for you guys! Out of these 4 people, who would be your role model? Let’s hear it! — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 25, 2023

Given it combines the virality of meme coins and controversial current affairs whilst offering a clearly articulated utility, many observers think Love Hate Inu will catch fire in 2023.

In an exciting proof-of-concept of the voting platform’s idea, Love Hate Inu is currently running an off-chain, free-to-enter voting competition, where participants can win $10,000 by voting on whether they love or hate Andrew Tate.

To participate, head over to the Love Hate Inu homepage and below the presale contributions area, see the ‘Vote for a Chance to Win $10,000’ header; click on the ‘Vote Now to Win’ button.

Hey #LoveHateInu Gang! Are you keeping up with our #Youtube Channel? Make sure you drop a like and subscribe, so you don't miss out on any new content! P.S Don’t forget to cast your vote and possibly win 10k! ️#AltCoins #MemeCoins #CryptoCommunity #Presale — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 25, 2023

Stake-to-Vote, Vote-to-Earn

LHINU owners will be able to stake their tokens to get a share of the vote on each poll. The best part? Every time an LHINU owner participates in a vote, they will be financially rewarded (hence why Love Hate Inu is being referred to as “vote-to-earn”).

These rewards will be provided by the creator of each poll. The more tokens users stake, and the longer the vesting period, the more voting power they will be handed over each poll.

At first, Love Hate Inu will control what polls exist on the platform, though that responsibility with be handed off to the community shortly after the platform’s launch later this year. This will be done via the launch of a Vote Submission platform, where users will be able to submit their poll ideas for the community to consider.

According to Love Hate Inu’s development team, “the voting system is built on blockchain technology, ensuring the process is fair, transparent, and secure”.

Investors can rest at ease that bots won’t be a problem on the platform. In order to vote, LHINU will need to have been staked for a minimum of 30 days, making it prohibitively expensive/difficult for vote manipulation and spam bots to take over.

Visit Love Hate Inu here

Get in 2023’s Hottest Presale Now

To fund the development of its platform, Love Hate Inu is currently conducting a presale of its LHINU token.

The presale has been a huge success, with Love Hate Inu having already raised a massive $7 million in just a few weeks. The presale just entered stage 7 and is expected to hit the $10 million mark within the next few months.

Good morning #LoveHateInu Gang!☀️ We have amazing news to kickstart the day! We've raised over $7M! Thank you to our entire community, you guys are the best! Get your $LHINU today and don't forget to participate in our #Meme challenge!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy pic.twitter.com/s7BpwLVv1d — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 26, 2023

The presale’s success is unsurprising given how the start-up has also been going viral on social media. Since the launch of the presale, Love Hate Inu’s Twitter following has exploded from virtually nothing to over 33,000.

The meme coin project’s Telegram, meanwhile, now has nearly 14,500 members. These numbers are expected to continue to explode higher in the coming weeks.

Investors who move quickly can secure LHINU tokens for the highly discounted price of $0.000125. But in over 10 days, that price is set to rise to $0.000135.

LHINU will end the presale in a few weeks at $0.000145. That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of around 16% by the time the presale ends.

LHINU has Great Tokenomics

LHINU has a total supply of 100 billion, with 90 billion of these (90%) to be sold in the presale. This is almost unheard of, with most presale projects keeping a much larger allocation in reserve for founders and early investors.

Looking for the funniest and most useful #MemeCoin ever? You're in the right place! 90% of the $LHINU supply will be sold in the #Presale for the community. 10% is reserved for liquidity, fees, and rewards. Join #LoveHateInu today!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy pic.twitter.com/M9N72MyOp0 — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 13, 2023

According to Love Hate Inu’s whitepaper, this “ensures the majority of the supply is distributed to community members who believe in the project”.

“Besides guaranteeing there will be no rug pull, this will create a strong foundation for the project where the community holds a real vested interest in its success”.

Have you ever wondered why #Lovehateinu is better than other #Presales? Because it's rug pull proof! 90% of the tokens are available for purchase during the presale 10% are saved for exchange listings and voting rewards. Buy $LHINU now! https://t.co/h2LS5gj0tJ — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 24, 2023

Love Hate Inu says it will only hold 10% of the tokens in reserve to provide liquidity, fund exchange listings and provide community rewards.

The web3 start-up currently ranks as CoinSniper’s top-voted cryptocurrency.

Can Love Hate Inu 20x?

Crypto enthusiasts are hyped at Love Hate Inu’s impressive growth prospects, given that it combines two fast-growing niches in one project – that of crypto dog-inspired meme coins and the online survey market.

According to The Business Research Company, the software market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% in 2022 from $2.79 billion to $3.2 billion, with this market expected to expand to $5.69 billion by 2027, implying a CAGR of 15.5% over the coming years.

Love Hate Inu says its project is “disrupting the online survey market by introducing the first blockchain-powered voting platform capable of recording immutable results via distributed ledger technology”.

Love Hate Inu’s plan to launch the token on exchanges at a price of $0.000145 means that it will have a market capitalization of $14.5 million at launch. However, Love Hate Inu aims to become “the only online polling platform that truly matters”.

If the project enjoys decent growth later in 2023 and achieves milestones in its roadmap, such as handing poll creation to the community, the monetization of Love Hate Inu data via brand deals, and, in 2024, integration into major metaverse experiences, the market cap of its LHINU token could go a lot higher.

If LHINU can reach even 5% of Shiba Inu’s $6.7 billion market cap, that would imply a market cap of over $335 million and an LHINU token price of $0.00335. That’s around 30x versus the current presale price of $0.000115.

Some think the meme coin could go even higher, with Shiba Inu and other major meme coin prices expected to go significantly higher in the coming years as the crypto bull market returns.

If SHIB and DOGE 5x from current levels, who is to say that LHINU couldn’t hit $0.006, which is 50x above current levels, assuming 1) the platform gains solid traction and 2) the crypto bull market is back.

LHINU Could Do Great, But DYOR Before Jumping In

Investors who get in early during the presale phase can potentially benefit from the initial hype and excitement surrounding Love Hate Inu.

As with any meme coin, early investors have the opportunity to ride the wave of momentum and see significant gains in the short term.

That being said, it’s important to note that meme coins can also be highly volatile, so investors should carefully consider their risk tolerance and investment strategy before jumping in.

The market for meme coins can be highly volatile, and the success of the project depends on a multitude of factors, including market conditions, competition, and community engagement.

It’s important for investors to do their own research and make informed decisions based on their risk tolerance and investment goals.

