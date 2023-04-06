NFT Wars – OpenSea Fights Back Against Blur With Zero-Fees Aggregator

The world’s leading non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace by active users OpenSea, with its quest to regain market dominance, has introduced into the market a new aggregator backed by a myriad of goodies for traders, including deep liquidity, faster transaction speeds, and zero fees.

OpenSea Pro Goes Head To Head With Blur

OpenSea Pro is the new flagship from OpenSea, designed to cater to the needs of active traders in the growing Web3 space. The new aggregator brings together NFT listings from 170 different marketplaces where traders can buy and sell with no fees, although this is only for a limited time.

The company’s standard marketplace has been struggling amid increased competition from its six-month-old rival Blur. OpenSea slashed fees to zero to compete with Blur in February, but sales on the platform remained dismal, the exact opposite of Blur’s performance, which at one point accounted for 82% of the market share—in reference to the trading volume on Ethereum.

Blur’s performance can be attributed to the platform’s decision to airdrop 12% of its native token BLUR to NFT traders on February 14. Although OpenSea (regulator platform) is still the largest NFT marketplace by active users, Dune Analytics shows Blur accounting for more than half of the volume in the past week at 67.8%.

The sales volume on OpenSea’s regular NFT marketplace is up 2.5% since the launch of the Pro platform. Since its launch in October, Blur has consistently nibbled on OpenSea’s market share to become the most used aggregator.

Although Blur is currently averaging approximately three times the daily volume of OpenSea’s regular marketplace, roughly $35M, the emerging NFT platform hasn’t been without its challenges.

The recent backlash regarding the extension of the company’s incentive program until May 1 has left many traders unhappy, which could potentially drive them back to OpenSea.

Is BLUR Farming Driving Inorganic Trading

The NFT aggregator marketplace giving OpenSea a run for its money is facilitating a program, which incentivizes traders to bid on NFTs, with the promise of a BLUR tokens’ airdrop in the future.

Experts believe this incentivized bidding is resulting in inorganic trading, not driven by actual collectors or traders buying and selling to squeeze in profits outside of efforts to game Blur’s program, The Defiant reported.

Is OpenSea Pro Competitive?

OpenSea Pro, the new flagship NFT marketplace aggregator shares a lot of features with Blur, as opposed to the regular OpenSea platform. The user interface (UI) on the homepage displays in a grid, top NFT projects, ranked by volume instead of the general art from NFT collections, as is the case with OpenSea regular.

Previously called Gem, OpenSea Pro has been rebranded and launched to directly compete with Blur as OpenSea battles to regain its position in the market. Gem was acquired by OpenSea in April last year.

OpenSea is not leaving any stone unturned in its quest to regain market dominance in the NFT marketplace. It is planning on introducing a rewards program for its users on the Pro platform.

It is unclear if OpenSea will run an airdrop for its early users on the Pro platform like most of its rivals, Blur and LooksRare, who have grown their user base significantly using token rewards.

When asked, the team said that it hopes to keep all the future rewards as NFTs. This suggests that users should not expect a fungible token via an airdrop from OpenSea in the near future.

OpenSea Pro, according to CEO Devin Finzer, will feature advanced “floor price” sweeping for investors in addition to instant sales, optimized gas fees for all trades, a watchlist feature on the homepage, and advanced inventory management.

“[Gem v1] is amazing, you know, it’s an incredible aggregator tool, but this is really a dramatic step up from it. It’s incredibly fast and incredibly real-time. It’s really the fastest user experience for purchasing NFTs,” Finzer said in an interview with CoinDesk adding. “We’ll certainly, with regards to fees, continue investing the revenue back into making the space stronger.”

The CEO reckoned that they [OpenSea] do not want to treat symptoms by implementing short-term methods to regain market dominance, but will focus on investing in features that help traders by making “it easier for people to explore and purchase their first NFT.”

OpenSea will also grow its partnership base while focusing on primary drops and cutting-edge smart contracts standards.

“We’re investing in really exciting features that make it easier for people to explore and purchase their first NFT and then really push the use cases forward for NFTs,” adding that “[users] can come to OpenSea and graduate to a professional experience,” Finzer continued.

Developers discovered a serious vulnerability about three weeks ago, which was quickly fixed before hackers exploited it. OpenSea’s marketplace is frequently targeted by attackers because of the high-value NFTs listed and sold on the platform.

The launch of OpenSea shows the growing sophistication in the NFT space as traders and investors demand the latest trading tools. For now, the industry is watching the NFT wars between OpenSea and Blur and which interesting innovations are likely to come out of them.

