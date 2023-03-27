Next Shiba Inu Raises $2m in Presale For No.1 Vote-to-Earn Meme Coin Crypto – 30x Gains Incoming?

The next Shiba Inu has arrived. At least, that’s what some crypto industry observers are claiming as they point to brand new viral dog-inspired meme coin project Love Hate Inu.

Love Hate Inu is building a dog meme-inspired, crypto-powered social polling platform that will allow users to engage in discussions and vote on the world’s most contentious, debated issues.

It's time to make a choice, folks. Love or Hate?❤️ Whatever you decide, don't miss out on $LHINU!️ Get in on the action and grab some tokens now. https://t.co/Pu2Bo8XmK6#LoveHateInu #CryptoCommunity #AltCoins #MemeCoins pic.twitter.com/1Ak2H7uCsy — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 24, 2023

Since the web3 social media polling platform sent out its first tweet earlier this month, it has amassed a massive 32.2K followers. Love Hate Inu, which is currently building the industry’s first “vote-to-earn” (V2E) social media hub, has also been going viral on other platforms.

The project already has 14K members in its Telegram channel and over 8,000 in its Discord channel. These numbers are expected to continue to explode higher in the coming weeks.

The rapid growth of the Love Hate Inu community bodes means the future looks bright for the platform’s LHINU crypto token.

LHINU owners will be able to stake their tokens within the Love Hate Inu platform. Depending on the amount of LHINU they stake, and for how long, they will then be granted a share of the vote on polls on a wide range of topics from politics to entertainment and social issues.

You Decide The Next Meme Poll!#LoveHateInu is a community-first meme poll creator that rewards its… Stakers

Voters

Creators Don’t miss out on the Stage 3 of the #Presale and get some $LHINU! Join now!⬇️ https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#CryptoCommunity #AltCoins — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 27, 2023

LHINU Available Now Via Presale – Nearly $2 Million Raised

To fund the development of its platform, the start-up is currently selling its LHINU token in a presale that has already proven to be wildly successful.

Hello #LoveHateInu! Gang We are very happy to share that we have raised more than $1.9 Million USDT! A big shoutout to all our supporters. Come and join the most amusing #Memecoin project today!⬇️ https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#CryptoCommunity #AltCoins #MemeCoins pic.twitter.com/pus24934cy — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 27, 2023

The presale just entered its third stage and is close to having raised a whopping $2.0 million in just two weeks. According to popular crypto analyst Jacob Crypto Bury, LHINU has the potential to deliver 10x gains to early investors.

Investors who move quickly can secure LHINU tokens for the highly discounted price of $0.000095. But in just over five days, that price is set to rise to $0.000105.

LHINU will end the presale in a few weeks at $0.000145. That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of 50% by the time the presale ends.

LHINU has a total supply of 100 billion, with 90 billion of these (90%) to be sold in the presale. This is almost unheard of, with most presale projects keeping a much larger allocation in reserve for founders and early investors.

Have you ever wondered why #Lovehateinu is better than other #Presales? Because it's rug pull proof! 90% of the tokens are available for purchase during the presale 10% are saved for exchange listings and voting rewards. Buy $LHINU now! https://t.co/h2LS5gj0tJ — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 24, 2023

According to Love Hate Inu’s whitepaper, this “ensures the majority of the supply is distributed to community members who believe in the project”. “Besides guaranteeing there will be no rug pull, this will create a strong foundation for the project where the community holds a real vested interest in its success”.

Love Hate Inu says it will only hold 10% of the tokens in reserve to provide liquidity, fund exchange listings and provide community rewards.

LHINU tokens can be bought using crypto and via normal credit card fiat transactions. Love Hate Inu has already been ranked by analysts at Business 2 Community as the best presale of 2023.

Can LHINU 30x?

Crypto enthusiasts are hyped at Love Hate Inu’s impressive growth prospects, given that it combines two fast-growing niches in one project – that of crypto dog-inspired meme coins and the online survey market.

According to The Business Research Company, the software market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% in 2022 from $2.79 billion to $3.2 billion, with this market expected to expand to $5.69 billion by 2027, implying a CAGR of 15.5% over the coming years.

Love Hate Inu says its project is “disrupting the online survey market by introducing the first blockchain-powered voting platform capable of recording immutable results via distributed ledger technology”.

Are you concerned about LHINU's voting system? Well, stop worrying and listen up! Votes are recorded on the blockchain via smart contracts, making them immutable and tamper-proof. So get some $LHINU today and be ready!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8XmK6#CryptoCommunity — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 25, 2023

Love Hate Inu’s plan to launch the token on exchanges at a price of $0.000145 means that it will have a market capitalization of $14.5 million at launch. However, Love Hate Inu aims to become “the only online polling platform that truly matters”.

If the project enjoys decent growth later in 2023 and achieves milestones in its roadmap, such as handing poll creation to the community, the monetization of Love Hate Inu data via brand deals, and, in 2024, integration into major metaverse experiences, the market cap of its LHINU token could go a lot higher.

If LHINU can reach even 5% of Shiba Inu’s $6.3 billion market cap, that would imply a market cap of over $315 million and an LHINU token price of $0.00315. That 33x versus the current presale price of $0.000095.

