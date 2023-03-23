Next 8 Cryptocurrencies to Explode as Yellen Disappoints on Bank Deposit Insurance

The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, has recently addressed the public to clarify that the administration has not contemplated implementing universal blanket deposit insurance for bank deposits without prior congressional approval.

This statement has dampened hopes within the banking industry for a government warranty that would curb bank runs following the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

➠ YELLEN PULLS THE RUG AFTER POWELL SIGNALS FOR A PAUSE#Powell's message on the 25bp rate hike had people feeling optimistic… Then #Yellen's comments on deposit insurance triggered a massive sell-off in bank stocks. Is the fractional reserve banking system at risk? ☟☟☟… pic.twitter.com/lfOM7StkoX — Imran Lakha | Options Insight (@options_insight) March 23, 2023

Yellen made these statements while speaking before the Senate Appropriations subcommittee, explaining that providing across-the-board deposit insurance would require congressional action.

While she noted that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) could protect all depositors to address systemic risks, she emphasized that such determinations would be made on a case-by-case basis. Yellen has been clear that she has not considered or discussed anything related to blanket deposit insurance or guarantees of deposits.

UPDATE: First Republic Bank $FRC price responds in real time to Janet Yellen’s claims regarding ‘no new banking deposit insurance adjustments’: pic.twitter.com/Kf3K47k7WF — Andrew (@AP_Abacus) March 22, 2023

Her remarks have contributed to a significant decline of 15.98% in shares of First Republic Bank (ticker FRC), which has been struggling since the onset of the U.S. banking crisis on March 8 and is seeking a capital infusion. It is speculated that First Republic may require government support. Currently, FRC is trading at $12.53, with a loss of 6% today.

Yellen explained that the need to safeguard Silicon Valley Bank’s uninsured deposits is attributed to its atypical emphasis on the technology sector, a considerable proportion of uninsured deposits, and considerable unhedged interest rate risk.

The rapidity of withdrawals during the bank’s collapse further underscored the need for protection. Yellen emphasized that to the best of her knowledge, they had never witnessed deposits flee at the pace they did from Silicon Valley Bank.

Despite (or maybe because of) the banking crisis, Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market remain unfazed, with both Bitcoin and the total cryptocurrency market cap up by 3.64% and 3.15% today, respectively.

The ongoing crisis has not dampened investors’ optimism about the potential growth and stability of cryptocurrencies.

With this in mind, along with technical indicators and fundamental analysis, cryptocurrencies such as LHINU, XRP, FGHT, LTC, CCHG, DASH, METRO, and ALGO have a good possibility of being the next 8 cryptos for explosive growth.

Love Hate Inu Poised to Become Next Big Meme Coins

Love Hate Inu has caught the attention of investors and experts in the cryptocurrency world due to its potential to offer better returns than Dogecoin, which has seen most of its gains already. The $LHINU token has already raised over $1.5 million in just a few weeks, and the innovative platform could revolutionize the $3.2 billion survey industry.

Love Hate Inu’s unique selling point is its voting mechanism that allows users to voice their opinions on various topics and be rewarded for their contributions. Using the Ethereum network, the system offers a transparent and secure voting mechanism, with the aim to disrupt the survey industry by offering individuals and brands a platform to create polls and incentivize respondents with digital and non-digital rewards.

Users also have the ability to stake their tokens for voting privileges and additional control, and the network features an instantaneous bet mechanism that prevents spam mail and vote tampering.

The project’s presale offers 90% of its 100 billion tokens to the public, ensuring that the vast majority of returns go to buyers rather than venture capitalists. The token’s price is set to increase gradually, and investors can buy $LHINU with BNB, ETH, or USDT.

Love Hate Inu’s potential lies in its utility and flexible voting protocol, which could surpass notable meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu given its real life utility. The platform’s incentivized survey mechanism offers users an opportunity to express their opinions while remaining anonymous and protected and earning rewards.

Visit Love Hate Inu Now

Ripple (XRP)

XRP rallied Wednesday amid optimism Ripple may prevail over the SEC. The sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap surged nearly 50% before pulling back, outpacing other major digital assets.

The outcome of the case surrounding the XRP token will reverberate throughout the crypto sector—and it may just be days away. https://t.co/8Ug3liqgYI — WIRED (@WIRED) March 21, 2023

Investors appear hopeful Ripple may score a favorable judgment against the SEC, which sued Ripple Labs and executives Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.

The commission alleges they sold unregistered securities in the form of XRP, but Ripple denies the accusations. This has spurred a heated legal battle between the regulator and the fintech company. The court’s decision is expected soon but its timing is unclear.

The ruling rests with Judge Analisa Torres, who will determine whether the SEC can prove Ripple’s executives knew or should have known XRP qualified as a security under U.S. law.

Her judgment could substantially influence the legal view of many cryptocurrencies and whether they are classified as securities, along with the scope of their regulatory oversight.

XRP’s price has been showing signs of strengthening short-term momentum, with technical indicators suggesting the possibility of further gains. The cryptocurrency is trading just above key support levels and its next resistance is also within reach.

It is currently trading around $0.44 following a 4.6% increase over the past 24 hours. The recent rally has pushed the crypto above its 20-day exponential moving average of $0.3928, 50-day EMA of $0.3870, and 100-day EMA of $0.3878. The moving averages’ bullish alignment suggests robust support for price action and signals buying momentum.

The relative strength index is 61.89, indicating XRP is close to overbought levels and may encounter profit-taking that leads to a minor pullback. However, the upward trajectory of the MACD indicator’s two lines and expanding histogram suggest strong momentum that could propel XRP beyond its next resistance.

The cryptocurrency faces initial resistance at $0.4395 to $0.4480. A decisive break above this range could open the door to additional gains toward the $0.50 psychological level.

Near-term support is at $0.4133 to $0.4205. A drop below this area could signal waning upside momentum and introduce downside risk, but XRP would need to decline below its exponential moving averages to end its bullish bias.

XRP’s 24-hour trading volume of $776 million and bullish volume moving average of $562 million imply interest in the cryptocurrency remains robust. Overall, the technical indicators suggest XRP holds the potential for further upside, although potential profit-taking and volatility are likely on the road ahead.

Fight Out: A New Fitness Platform to Disrupt Train-to-Earn Crypto Sector

Fight Out is looking to shake up the train-to-earn (T2E) space by providing users with an immersive and gamified approach to physical fitness. The project aims to incentivize users to stay active by offering them rewards while also offering various games to engage and motivate users.

Our presale is less than 2 weeks away, so hurry and join now before it's too late! Earn rewards for your real-life training while levelling up your #Metaverse avatar. Grab your $FGHT now! https://t.co/9pikKGRRHL pic.twitter.com/3iMcprZ2kh — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 23, 2023

Conventional fitness systems such as gyms and workout centers have struggled to attract members due to their high costs and lack of real community. Fight Out aims to change this by creating a gamified community where members can support each other in achieving their fitness goals while earning rewards at the same time.

The platform is based on the Ethereum blockchain and utilizes train-to-earn (T2E) and play-to-earn (P2E) models to offer users a comprehensive, motivating approach to fitness.

As users compete, exercise, and complete fitness tasks, they are rewarded with $REPS, the off-chain in-app currency. Users can utilize the token to acquire in-app merchandise and services, including discounted subscriptions, virtual consultations with personal trainers, cosmetics for avatars, and more.

Fight Out has joined forces with prominent fitness trainers and athletes, such as Savannah Marshal, Tailor Santos, Armada Ribas, and Tremayne Dortch, to provide motivation and training through videos, in-workout activities, and other functional fitness routines to enhance overall physical wellness.

Investors have less than 10 hours to purchase the $FGHT token at the ongoing presale price of $0.03090. The price will then increase one last time before the presale ends on March 31, 2023.

The platform has secured investments exceeding $5.77 million, pointing towards immense interest from investors worldwide. Investors are eligible for a bonus of up to 67% with a purchase of $50K or more of $FGHT tokens and can engage in the ongoing referral promotion link program offering a 5% commission.

Visit Fight Out Now

Litecoin (LTC)

As the broader cryptocurrency market rebounds from yesterday’s decline, Litecoin is surging. As of writing, LTC is trading at $62.43 with a gain of 5.99% so far today. Litecoin has climbed 21.30% week-to-date, outpacing many other major digital assets.

Launched in 2011, Litecoin is among the earliest cryptocurrencies. Its code is based on Bitcoin, with which it shares a proof-of-work consensus mechanism and halving events that reduce miners’ block rewards by half.

Litecoin’s next halving is projected for August, possibly explaining its recent surge and decoupling from Bitcoin’s price action.

$LTC is showing strength meanwhile most of the market struggles on this market-wide dip Important not to forget about the #LTC Halving this coming August 2023#BTC #Crypto #LITECOIN https://t.co/otWMSUAYV9 — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) March 22, 2023

According to analyst Rekt Capital, the anticipation of the halving may be driving Litecoin’s gains and divergence from other major cryptocurrencies. Halvings are deflationary, often correlated with subsequent price increases.

Litecoin (LTC) is showing signs of strengthening momentum, with technical indicators suggesting further gains are possible. The cryptocurrency is trading just below key resistance levels, and a decisive break higher could signal the start of a new uptrend.

LTC is trading at around $92.78 with a gain of 6.4% so far today. The recent rally has pushed the cryptocurrency above its 20-day exponential moving average of $84.4588, 50-day EMA of $86.3958, and 100-day EMA of $83.7517. The moving averages’ bullish alignment suggests buying pressure is building and higher prices may lie ahead.

The relative strength index is 57.61, indicating LTC is not yet overbought. This leaves room for additional gains, although the RSI approaching 70 could foreshadow a minor pullback. However, the upward trajectory of the MACD indicator’s two lines and expanding histogram suggests momentum is strengthening.

The indicators point to a test of initial resistance at $100 in the near term. A break above this psychological barrier could open the door to a further upside toward $102.75 to $105.73.

Near-term support is at $90.18 to $91.57. A drop below this area could signal waning momentum and introduce downside risk, but LTC would need to decline below its moving averages to end its bullish bias.

Overall, the technical indicators suggest LTC is looking to extend its recent rally, although some volatility is likely on the way. A decisive break above the $100 resistance could confirm the start of a new uptrend, while a drop below support would call the short-term bullish outlook into question.

The upcoming halving could position it for further growth despite short-term volatility. Still, investor sentiment could shift rapidly. The effects of halvings are unpredictable, and Litecoin’s outlook depends on a range of factors beyond halving anticipation, including the broader crypto and risk asset markets and overall macroeconomic outlook.

Charge Up Your Crypto Portfolio with C+Charge’s EVolutionary Payment System

The C+Charge peer-to-peer payment system for EV charging stations is quickly gaining recognition in the crypto investment community. As it enters its final presale phase, the platform has raised more than $3.27 million and is scheduled to make its debut on BitMart on March 31.

Great news for all #crypto and #Web3 enthusiasts: Users of @telegram now can transfer $USDT to one another through their chats by the wallet bot Let's join the mass crypto adoption by purchasing $CCHG today⬇️https://t.co/ixe18bPYpg#ReFi #Blockchain — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) March 23, 2023

With less than two weeks remaining in the presale, investors have limited time to purchase CCHG tokens before the official launch. As the demand for EV charging stations continues to increase, C+Charge offers a unique investment opportunity for those interested in eco-friendly transportation.

C+Charge aims to streamline the payment process for EV charging stations by providing users with transparent pricing before they begin charging their vehicles. Unlike traditional gas stations that prominently display their prices, EV charging stations lack significant transparency. C+Charge’s app offers drivers the ability to see the price of charging beforehand, and pay with the $CCHG token, making the payment process easier for drivers.

In addition to simplifying the payment process, C+Charge offers incentives for EV drivers. By paying with the $CCHG token, users can earn carbon credits as a reward for their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint. With governments around the world mandating carbon reductions in various industries, these credits hold significant value.

C+Charge’s utility and potential to revolutionize the EV market make it a great investment opportunity for those looking to diversify their crypto portfolio. With its debut on BitMart quickly approaching, investors are encouraged to act fast and purchase CCHG tokens before the presale ends.

Visit C+Charge Now

Dash (DASH)

DASH is surging as its next halving event approaches. The privacy-focused cryptocurrency jumped more than 40% from March lows, reaching $64.27 on Thursday, its highest point since early March. DASH’s gains came as investors anticipate its halving in two months when block rewards to miners will decrease by 7.14%.

Like Bitcoin and the aforementioned LTC, DASH undergoes halvings that cut block rewards in half at regular intervals. This limits supply expansion, possibly boosting prices. DASH’s halving schedule differs from Bitcoin’s, with biannual 7.14% reductions rather than quadrennial 50% cuts.

DASH is showing signs of strengthening momentum, with technical indicators suggesting further gains are possible. The cryptocurrency is currently trading at $62.30 surging by nearly 6% so far today and nearing initial resistance levels. A break above these barriers could open the door to additional upside.

DASH is trading above its 20-day exponential moving average of $58.92, 50-day EMA of $59.85, and 100-day EMA of $56.87. The moving averages’ bullish alignment suggests buying pressure is building and higher prices may lie ahead.

The relative strength index is 53.94, indicating Dash is not yet overbought. This leaves room for additional gains, although the RSI approaching 70 could foreshadow a minor pullback. However, the upward trajectory of the MACD indicator’s two lines and expanding histogram suggests momentum is strengthening.

The indicators point to a test of initial resistance at $65.72 to $66.65. A break above this range could signal a new uptrend is beginning, with additional resistance at $74.19 to $75.68. Near-term support is at $60, a psychological level in line with the 50-day EMA. A drop below this area could signal weakened momentum and potentially introduce a bearish phase.

Overall, the technical indicators suggest Dash may extend its recent gains, although some volatility is likely. A decisive break above the initial resistance could confirm a new uptrend is forming.

Metropoly to Launch Real Estate NFT Marketplace

The Metropoly NFT Marketplace presale has raised over $1 million so far as investors seek to invest in the native token, $METRO, before the presale ends. The presale success comes after the team announced the launch date for the platform, attracting a wave of last-minute investors.

Have you seen Metropoly's beta drop till now? Head on over to https://t.co/HPcCrqEEwj now and explore breathtaking properties which you can own in under 60 seconds! #metropoly #realestate #Web3 #crypto pic.twitter.com/jCrY0pr44z — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 23, 2023

Investors are drawn to the Metropoly NFT Marketplace because of its fractional ownership model, which allows investors to buy NFTs representing small ownership shares in real estate properties.

This model enables investors to earn a passive income from capital appreciation and rental cash flow, without having to undergo invasive credit checks or fill out tedious paperwork. Real estate can also offer a hedge against raising inflation and bank failures in the midst of Yellen’s recent announcement of a lack of blanket deposit insurance.

The presale is nearing its end, with stage 10 selling the token for $0.0714. Metropoly Marketplace’s launch is slated for May 1, 2023, and the project is expected to attract additional investors during the lead-up to the release.

Investors can purchase the token using ETH, BNB, or USDT, with a minimum investment of $100. The token has been audited by CertiK, a leading auditing firm in crypto, and has no transaction taxes. As a payment and reward system on the platform, the token serves as a utility token for the Metropoly ecosystem.

The success of the Metropoly NFT Marketplace presale highlights the high level of interest in real estate investment in the crypto space. The presale has been well-received, attracting many investors seeking a passive income stream.

Visit Metropoly Now

Algorand (ALGO)

The blockchain network of Algorand is initiating an accelerated effort to attract developers and elevate the value of its system. Despite the price of the ALGO coin struggling to surge outside its current range, the recent increase in development activity could indicate an approaching upward trend.

The technical indicators of Algorand (ALGO) are showing a mix of bearish and neutral signals. The 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day exponential moving averages of $0.2187, $0.2290, and $0.2388 respectively are all trading above the current price of $0.2165, indicating a bearish bias for ALGO in the short-to-long-term timeframe.

The relative strength index of 47.55 suggests neutral market sentiment where buying and selling forces are roughly equal. The moving average convergence divergence indicator’s histogram has remained unchanged from 0.0025, showing no significant change in the momentum of the price.

ALGO is seeing a price increase of 1.45% so far today from the previous close of $0.2134. However, the coin faces immediate resistance at the Fibonacci 0.382 level of $0.2247 and the 50-day exponential moving average of $0.2290. If ALGO breaks through these levels, it could face additional resistance at the 100-day exponential moving average in confluence with Fib 0.5 at $0.2388.

On the downside, ALGO has potential support at the Fibonacci 0.236 level of $0.2071. A drop below this level could see the price decline to the next potential support of $0.20 to $0.2043.

Overall, the technical indicators are not showing a clear trend for ALGO. Traders should closely monitor the indicators and price movements for a potential breakout from the current range, which could indicate the start of an upward or downward trend. A surge in volume on significant price movements would add further confirmation to any new trend.

Deposit Insurance Concerns Haven’t Dented the Crypto Market

Although Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s recent statements regarding blanket deposit insurance have dashed hopes for immediate government intervention in the banking industry, this news has not impacted the resilience of the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin and the broader crypto market continuing to show growth and stability.

As investors look to diversify their portfolios, cryptocurrencies like LHINU, XRP, FGHT, LTC, CCHG, DASH, METRO, and ALGO present exciting opportunities for explosive growth in the near future. While the future of deposit insurance remains uncertain, the thriving crypto market presents a promising alternative for investors looking to secure their financial future.

Related: