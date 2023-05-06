New York AG Proposes Sweeping Crypto Regulations to Prevent Repeat of FTX Crisis



New York Attorney General Letitia James has proposed a bill that would enable the state to better regulate the crypto industry in order to protect investors, consumers, and the greater economy.

The CRPTO Act

The crypto industry is worth billions of dollars but is yet to be adequately regulated which makes it susceptible to unpredictable market fluctuations and has made it a good place to hide and facilitate fraud and other criminal activities.

According to James, the proposed Crypto Regulation, Protection, Transparency, and Oversight (CRPTO) Act is the “strongest and most comprehensive set of regulations on cryptocurrency in the nation.”

“These commonsense regulations will bring more transparency and oversight to the industry and strengthen our ability to crack down on those that don’t pay respect to the law,” she said.

The CRPTO Act, which is expected to be in line with rules imposed on other financial institutions, would improve transparency, remove conflicts of interest, and enact reasonable safeguards for investors.

Today, my office is introducing nation-leading legislation to tighten regulations on the cryptocurrency industry. We're proposing commonsense measures to protect investors and end the fraud and dysfunction that have become the hallmarks of cryptocurrency. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) May 5, 2023

To avoid conflicts of interest, the Act would forbid individuals from owning multiple companies or marketplaces that trade for their own accounts. As such, companies will not be allowed the common ownership of crypto issuers, marketplaces, brokers, and investment advisers.

In line with the federal Electronic Fund Transfer Act, cryptocurrency platforms would also have obligations to users similar to banks, including paying out victims of fraud. Additionally, the law would strengthen the Department of Financial Services’ (DFS) ability to regulate digital assets.

The legislation would mandate independent public audits of cryptocurrency exchanges and require crypto companies to publish their audited financial statements. Investors will also have the right to access material information about issuers, including risks and conflict-of-interest disclosures as a way to protect them.

The enactment of the CRPTO Act would give the Attorney General the authority to enforce any law violations, issue subpoenas, impose civil penalties of $10,000 per violation for an individual or $100,000 per violation for a firm, collect restitution, damages, and penalties, and close down companies that commit fraud and other illegal activities.

“Rampant fraud and dysfunction have become the hallmarks of cryptocurrency and it is time to bring law and order to the multi-billion-dollar industry,” James said in a statement. “New York investors should have the peace of mind that there are safeguards in place to protect them and their money.”

New York Takes the Lead in Regulating Cryptocurrency Industry

In the statement, James referenced the various instances of crisis in the crypto industry that the proposed CRPTO Act would prevent from reoccurring. She spoke of Celsius which bought its own token, Cel, creating a false appearance of demand. When the exchange filed for bankruptcy, investors were shocked since the financial statements had been stating that the company had billions of dollars in liquidity.

The statement was however refuted by Alex Mashinsky, founder of Celsius, who denied having deceived investors about the cryptocurrency lender before it filed for bankruptcy last year. He claimed James had selectively chosen statements made to investors to form her allegations.

In recent months, James has taken actions involving cryptocurrency companies Celsius, KuCoin, and Nexo, claiming a number of crypto tokens are commodities or securities despite a significant gray area over the scope of existing law.

New York has been the de facto leader in U.S. regulation of the industry in the absence of federal oversight, a strategy other states like California and Illinois have sought to adopt but haven’t yet codified.

The bill has since received massive support from various stakeholders including several State Senators and Assembly Members.

“I commend our Attorney General Letitia James for her dogged efforts to crack down on unregistered crypto platforms. Her work is not only protecting New York investors from deceptive practices and misconduct; it is leveling the playing field by eliminating conflicts of interest and increasing transparency. New Yorkers and their hard-earned investments must be safeguarded in the new and changing virtual assets market,” ” said Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright.

