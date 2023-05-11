New Web3 Project is Encouraging Recycling and Green Energy With Token Incentives

The web3 recycle-2-earn project ecoterra is making headlines for its efforts to promote environmentally friendly practices through its unique blockchain-based platform.

ecoterra is now in stage 6 of its presale, approaching $3.5 million raised, with the next stage anticipated in the next few days.

Unlock a new world of opportunities and experiences with #Crypto! Become a #Web3 citizen today and support sustainable projects with $ECOTERRA Our #Presale is now open, so join us and be a part of the future of finance https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/6l10N1v55O — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 10, 2023

ecoterra’s web3 project offers an all-in-one application designed to encourage recycling, green energy, and carbon offsetting by rewarding users with its native $ECOTERRA cryptocurrency tokens.

The platform’s features have attracted significant attention, including from key players in the crypto industry who see great potential in this green web3 project.

Visit ecoterra Now

A Web3 Project on a Green Mission; Presale Heats Up

ecoterra has three main features: rewarding users for recycling, a carbon offset marketplace, and a recycled materials marketplace.

Users can earn $ECOTERRA tokens each time they recycle, which incentivizes environmentally conscious behavior.

The carbon offset marketplace is intended to streamline the process for individuals and businesses to neutralize their carbon footprints by having the option of buying carbon credits using $ECOTERRA or other cryptocurrencies.

The recycled materials marketplace is designed to facilitate businesses in buying recycled goods using cryptocurrency.

Additionally, ecoterra offers an Impact Trackable Profile, enabling individuals and businesses to monitor their environmentally friendly practices.

This feature could potentially help businesses improve their brand image and boost customer loyalty.

As the presale of $ECOTERRA tokens continues to gain traction, investors are eager to participate before the price increase.

With the current pace of investment, the price rise from $0.00775 to $0.0085 could be triggered in just a few days, once the presale hits $3.925 million.

Later this year, $ECOTERRA is expected to launch on centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) exchanges for $0.01, offering early investors a potential return on their investment.

Crypto analyst Crypto Moonlight has also expressed optimism about the web3 project’s potential for long-term growth in a recent YouTube review (see above).

He believes that, when harnessed correctly, blockchain technology can significantly contribute to promoting environmentally-friendly behaviors and practices.

ecoterra’s Web3 Project Showcased at Istanbul Blockchain Summit

ecoterra’s team recently attended the Istanbul Blockchain Summit, where they promoted its use case and engaged in discussions with major centralized cryptocurrency exchanges like OKX, MEXC Global, and KuCoin.

ecoterra CEO Mihai Ciutureanu discussed the importance of recycling in combating climate change:

“As the worsening effects of global climate change become apparent, businesses and individuals are becoming ever more engaged in efforts to protect the environment… and recycling is a key component of these efforts. However, an overwhelming majority of people lack either the knowledge or willingness to recycle properly.”

Ciutureanu also explained how the web3 project intends to address these challenges: “ecoterra aims to not only educate the public on the necessity of recycling but also to incentivize the public to recycle via offering financial reward via our innovative Recycle-to-earn system.”

As per the Whitepaper of Ecoterra, the $ECOTERRA token is set to be introduced on major cryptocurrency exchanges in the third quarter of 2023.

Additionally, the web3 project has scheduled the beta releases of the Recycle2Earn application and the Recycled Materials marketplace for the fourth quarter.

ecoterra: A Web3 Project Committed to Security

To ensure the security and legitimacy of the web3 project, ecoterra has been audited by Certik, a well-known blockchain security company.

Moreover, the ecoterra team has completed Certik’s Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures, further demonstrating their commitment to the project’s security and transparency.

#BTC price surging above $30,000 in April clearly shows that the #crypto winter is finally over, and the market is heating up $ECOTERRA is an #EcoCrypto with excellent #Blockchain solution that promotes sustainable actions Secure the $LPX token now ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/ac0ebMGo6d — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 11, 2023

ecoterra’s presale aims to raise a maximum of $6.7 million through the sale of $ECOTERRA tokens, with 50% of the total supply of 2 billion tokens being made available to the public.

The remaining tokens are allocated as follows: 20% for listings and marketing, 20% for ecosystem liquidity, and 5% each for the team and corporate adoptions.

To highlight their dedication to the web3 project, the ecoterra team’s tokens will be locked for one year, followed by a three-year vesting period with monthly releases.

This approach underscores their long-term commitment to the project and its success.

A Promising Future for ecoterra’s Web3 Project

ecoterra offers a fresh approach to promoting recycling, green energy, and carbon offsetting through blockchain technology.

With its presale gathering momentum, the potential for significant returns for early investors, and the project’s secure, transparent, and eco-friendly foundations, ecoterra is making a strong case as one of the best web3 projects to watch in 2023.

Visit ecoterra Now

Related: