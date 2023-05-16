New Web3 Project is Building Everything You Need to Succeed in Crypto Trading Into One Platform

A brand new web3 project called Launchpad XYZ is building a platform that will hand traders all of the tools they need to succeed in crypto trading.

According to the project’s website, Launchpad XYZ will feature a market information hub called Trading Edge, which will help investors and traders “make an informed decision… with sentiment, news and market insights, as well as top trade setups from experienced traders”.

Launchpad XYZ has a newsletter aimed at providing “market-leading alpha” for more experienced traders and investors (also called Trading Edge), which can be signed up for via the project’s website.

Feeling lost in a sea of complicated charts? Fear not, our analytics and trend data will help you fully understand the charts from past to present and even predict the future Join our #Presale now ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/lFUtfNnJxT — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 15, 2023

Launchpad XYZ will also feature a market-leading trading terminal, with all trades to be conducted via Launchpad XYZ’s very own, in-house decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX).

“We’ll focus on attracting market-leading liquidity providers to ensure your trades complete fully on the Launchpad XYZ DEX”.

The platform will also offer a peer-to-peer (P2P) non-fungible token (NFT) exchange.

Whether you're an #NFT artist or collector, Launchpad XYZ can be your home! Get ready to showcase your creativity by curating and displaying your collection in your own profile gallery Join our #Presale today ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/NViJJXjOSj — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 16, 2023

Launchpad XYZ also has you covered for education. The project pledges it will provide “all the training required to be a successful trader and empowering Web3 users of any experience level to maximise their profit potential”.

ICO? Altcoin? What are those terms? Don't freak out, Launchpad XYZ will provide you with easy-to-understand guides and helpful resources for all your trades on our #Decentralised #Exchange Join our #Presale and pack up some $LPX now ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/YTN1yNxyqt — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 15, 2023

Launchpad XYZ’s “Alpha” section of the platform will “help you learn what really has an impact on your ability to generate yield from Web3”, the platform says on its website.

Trade smarter, not harder ✅ Launchpad XYZ provides users with a fully-featured API-driven trading platform, allowing you to take action on live insights and set up bespoke indicators Join our #Presale today ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/qmlkRDT1z1 — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 14, 2023

All said, Launchpad XYZ claims that its tools will help traders and investors find the next 100x Web3 asset.

But Launchpad XYZ Is Much More Than Just a Trading Platform

Launchpad XYZ is building a revolutionary, all-encompassing web3 platform that, according to the project’s Whitepaper, aims to make the highly “fractured and intimidating” web3 space more easily accessible.

Welcome to your true #Web3 home At Launchpad XYZ, we provide a complete ecosystem to enhance your trading experience. Utilise our Web3 Wallet to keep your assets secure and accessible Join our #Presale and explore the full potential of Web3 ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/eeqSej5MkY — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 16, 2023

The web3 start-up aims to build a “humanized, curated portal that provides easy access to the best projects in the blockchain space, with the ability to self-custody any asset you own”.

“From NFTs to play-to-earn games, Launchpad XYZ will provide an unbiased window into the latest and greatest experiences Web3 has to offer”.

Launchpad XYZ users will have access to the metaverse and play-to-earn web3 gaming worlds via the platform’s metaverse library and web3 gaming hub.

Users will be able to take immediate self-custody of their crypto assets via Launchpad XYZ’s very own web3 wallet.

Launchpad XYZ Web3 Wallet makes everything comfortable and accessible right at your fingertips, just like being at home Sign up with your email or phone number and enjoy features like token swapping and assets self-custody with ease https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/LiioxA8ykz — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 11, 2023

Ultimately, Launchpad XYZ wants to facilitate crypto mass adoption by acting as a bridge between Web2 and Web3 for brands, “enabling them to access the power of immutable contracts and validated data, whilst wrapping them in market-leading experiences”.

This way, the project aims to “help brands to onboard the next 10 million Web3 users by providing them with tools, knowledge, and audiences in line with the current infrastructure”.

One of 2023’s Best Presales?

To fund the development of its revolutionary all-in-one web3 platform, Launchpad XYZ is currently conducting an already hugely popular presale of its native $LPX token.

And the presale just hit a big milestone.

STAGE 1 SOLD OUT – OVER $400K RAISED We are one step closer to our vision of creating the ultimate Web3 ecosystem. Keep the momentum going, #Web3 lovers Join our #Presale now ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL#Crypto #Blockchain pic.twitter.com/Eh5xZRMPcV — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 16, 2023

The web3 start-up’s presale of its native $LPX crypto token just entered its second stage after hitting the $437,500 benchmark, despite only launching a few weeks ago.

That means the $LPX price has now risen to $0.0445 from $0.035.

And investors should move quickly to secure their tokens ahead of the next 3.3% price rise to $0.046 when the presale hits $1.55 million and enters its third stage.

Over a subsequent nine presale stages, the $LPX price will be gradually lifted to $0.0565, which is the price the token will list at on the Launchpad XYZ decentralized exchange in the third quarter of 2023.

That means that investors who get in now can be sat on paper gains of around 27% by the time the token ICOs later this year.

Major crypto news and analysis websites like Cryptonews.com, Business 2 Community and Techopedia all rank Launchpad XYZ amongst their top crypto presales of the year.

Visit Launchpad XYZ Here

How High Could $LPX Go?

$LPX forms the economic backbone of the Launchpad XYZ ecosystem.

And $LPX token owners who stake a minimum of 10,000 of the token are able to derive the most benefits.

These include discounts on fees, access to partner discounts, access to whitelists of NFT mints, access to presales, access to beta play-to-earn game launches and community prestige badges.

Launchpad XYZ’s amazing benefits for its $LPX token stakers encourage long-term HOLDing of the token and should reduce sell pressure when the token goes live across major exchanges.

According to Launchpad XYZ’s Whitepaper, the project will begin launching some of the main features of its platform in Q3 2023, including the Launchpad Feed, Token and NFT Directory, Metaverse Library and Gaming Hub.

If the platform experiences substantial user adoption, as many observers think it will, this could create significant demand for the platform’s native $LPX token.

It’s no wonder then that popular crypto presale analysts like Jacob Crypto Bury are predicting big things for the token.

Given its maximum token supply of 1 billion, $LPX will launch across crypto exchanges later this year with a full diluted market cap of $70 million.

If the coin can reach a $10 billion market cap by 2025, as Launchpad XYZ have stated is one of their goals, that would mean gains of over 140x for $LPX from its listing price of $0.0565.

For investors who get in now, that would mean gains of 280x.

How to Buy Launchpad XYZ (LPX)

Related Articles