New Web3 Hit, Ecoterra Raises $3m in a Month as Recycle2Earn App Project Trends on Google

Friday May 5th 2023 – The latest Web3 sensation, Recycle2Earn crypto ecoterra has raised more than $3 million from eco-conscious investors in its presale.

It has taken the $ECOTERRA token a little more than a month to reach its impressive $3 million milestone.

There are four days left in Stage 4 of the presale, but with only $150,000 left of the remaining tokens available in this stage, it is likely that they will sell out well before those days have elapsed.

Ecoterra’s plan to build a Recycle2Earn smartphone app has grabbed the attention of investors eager to find an opportunity that has high returns potential combined with a use case that can mitigate the impacts of environmental degradation.

The project’s business plan aligns with the aim of combating climate change through incentivizing recycling and empowering what it calls ‘impact actions’, where individuals, nonprofits and companies can commoditize activities that make a direct impact on improving our environment.

With ecoterra currently selling at a quickening run rate, now averaging around $200,000 a day, there might only be hours to go before the next staged price increase.

The Stage 4 $ECOTERRA token price is $0.0065 – that rises 12% in Stage 5 to $0.0070.

FOMO is cranking up for $ECOTERRA

Crypto experts are predicting outsized returns will be generated by ecoterra, which will be reflected in the price of the $ECOTERRA token.

FOMO is cranking up for the token as evidenced in its trending as high as third place on Google Trends for the “crypto” search term.

To buy $ECOTERRA tokens investors must have ETH or the Tether stablecoin (USDT). Those unfamiliar with crypto can purchase with normal ‘fiat’ money using a card.

When the presale ends, $ECOTERRA will list on exchanges at a price point of $0.01 – 150% above the Stage 1 price of $0.004 and 60% above the current Stage 4 price.

Ecoterra Recycle2Earn app is proof that necessity is the mother of invention

Recycling is an ecological necessity and a business opportunity, as humanity seeks to mitigate the impact of climate change and environmental degradation.

To help to achieve those ends, ecoterra has invented a rewards scheme for recyclers and a system to incentivize ecological impact action activities to improve our environment.

Ecoterra’s Recycle2Earn app is the most important part of the ecosystem.

It is the smartphone app that enables users to access the three legs of the ecosystem: the recycled materials and carbon offset marketplaces and the impact profile that tracks ecology impact actions.

Ecoterra chief executive officer Mihai Ciutureanu, recently explained how the platform will use a liquidity pool to handle token liquidity when the app is up and running.

The ecosystem liquidity pool will balance incoming $ECOTERRA from fees and packages purchased by companies with the outgoing $ECOTERRA used to reward users within the Recycle2Earn app.

The beta version of the Recycle2Earn app is expected to launch before the end of the year.

Easy way for companies to recycle more on the ecoterra recycled materials marketplace

At the center of the ecosystem is the recycled materials marketplace that connects companies in need of recycled materials with recycling businesses offering those resources.

Through the implementation of advanced filtering, the marketplace ensures that the materials listed align with the specific demands of each buyer.

Payments are made with $ECOTERRA tokens or other crypto. Also, the purchase history can be integrated into a company’s trackable profile for greater transparency, providing a verifiable way to guard against the problem of greenwashing.

To push forward corporate adoption ecoterra will target the initial group of companies by offering free trial packages to persuade them to join our ecosystem. By taking this approach it provides a way for companies to gain a fuller understanding of how ecoterra’s ecosystem works.

Also worth noting, ecoterra uses the Ethereum blockchain – its reliability and security means it is the market leader for the deployment of smart contracts.

The team at ecoterra believes that the peer-to-peer design at the core of blockchain technology provides the best way to manage demand and offer recycled materials solutions to individuals and companies.

Global brands – from Heineken to Dr Pepper – are being added to the ecoterra database

The project has already started integrating global brands into the ecosystem. So far the brands added to the database include Vittel, Heineken, San Pellegrino, Pepsi, Fanta, Peroni and Dr Pepper, with more to be continuously added.

All the branded products in the ecoterra database will be recognized as scannable materials for which users of the app can earn rewards for recycling.

Ciutureanu adds: “We will be focusing on forming partnerships in the upcoming months. Our ongoing discussions have yielded promising results thus far.”

The team at ecoterra has substantial and deep experience in the recycling industry, enabling the project to move quickly to secure partnerships, such as with supermarket chain Delhaize (Lion).

Delhaize has a branch network in Europe, North America and Asia. In most of its stores reverse vending machines (RVMs) are available – a key element of ecoterra’s circular economy-aligned recycling system.

RVMs accept recyclable materials as inputs and in return output a reward that also acts as verification of receipt.

NFT impact actions and electricity generation rewards are the icing on the cake

Another important and innovative part of the ecoterra ecosystem is its use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to represent milestone impact action achievements, as tracked.

All actions are tracked in the impact profiles and constitute the main input for each user’s impact profile. By implementing NFTs to represent ecological actions such as tree planting or other ecologically beneficial activities, they become commodified and therefore tradable.

Impact action NFTs act to encourage all of us to take individual action to help protect our environment.

Another great ecoterra feature is the creation of an $ECOTERRA token income stream for those households and companies that are generating renewable electricity.

Ecoterra has exceptionally well thought through utility features and is the only product coming to market that offers a Recycle2Earn solution.

By investing in the ecoterra presale you will be backing a project that has a business model to mitigate the impact of climate change, while generating for its users and investors a profit at the same.

With ecoterra on the scene there is no longer an excuse not to recycle your garbage – the $ECOTERRA token is the monetary form of that incentive scheme.

