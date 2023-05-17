New Web3 Platform With Premier Freelancing and Job Hiring Services Raises $880K

The business world is evolving at a rapid pace, with an increasing emphasis on flexible, freelance careers. If statistics are any guide, this trend is only set to grow. According to Statista, between 2014 and 2020, over 59 million American workers embarked on some form of freelancing, making up over a third of the workforce.

A promising new freelance app, DeeLance, is looking to ride this wave, having recently raised more than $880,000 during its presale. The blockchain-based platform is planning on redefining the freelancing industry by incorporating Web3 functionalities, offering an alternative to traditional freelance apps like Upwork, Fiverr, and Freelancer.

The global freelancing space, valued at $1.5 trillion, is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.4% and reach $12.01 billion by 2028. With such a substantial market to tap into, DeeLance’s potential is immense. But what truly sets it apart from its competitors is its integration with a decentralized Web3 environment.

DeeLance: A Fresh Take on the Freelance App

Unlike conventional freelance apps, DeeLance’s platform will be built on the Ethereum blockchain, ensuring secure and decentralized transactions. Its use of blockchain technology won’t stop at security; it will also enable efficient payments. A common complaint among freelancers is the slow payout process on traditional platforms, with some requiring a 15-day waiting period before the first withdrawal.

In contrast, DeeLance will ensure instant payouts, backed by smart contracts, which means freelancers will get paid without delay. This gives DeeLance a distinct advantage over its peers, making it an attractive choice for the modern freelancer.

DeeLance has another trick up its sleeve. The platform isn’t being built just for today’s world but also for tomorrow’s, with plans to allow recruiters and freelancers to operate within the metaverse. This added dimension to the platform will transform how clients and freelancers interact, creating a dynamic and immersive work environment.

DeeLance’s native utility token, $DLANCE, will further enhance the platform’s capabilities. Available for purchase through the DeeLance presale campaign, $DLANCE tokens will serve as the primary currency for freelancer payments. The integration of $DLANCE into the platform’s operations will ensure swift, secure transactions, free from the red tape that often encumbers traditional payout systems.

Beyond payments, $DLANCE tokens also play a crucial role in DeeLance’s metaverse. Users will be able to purchase virtual land and offices with $DLANCE, creating a tangible digital asset. These virtual workspaces can be rented out, offering a passive income stream for users.

Less Cost, More Value: How DeeLance is Shaking Up the Freelance Market

Unlike many freelance apps that charge both workers and clients, DeeLance offers a more cost-effective model. Clients will only be charged 2% when posting a job requirement, a sharp contrast to the 5.5% levied by Fiverr. Freelancers, too, get a better deal, with DeeLance charging just 10% of their earned income, half of what some other platforms demand.

Looking ahead, DeeLance’s roadmap includes several exciting developments. The platform plans to expand its metaverse offering, creating a fully immersive freelancing ecosystem. The use of virtual reality (VR) technology will enable freelancers and clients to interact in a virtual office environment, providing an added layer of interaction that traditional freelance apps lack.

Users will be able to purchase virtual land and build an office, or rent it out for a handsome profit. Virtual real estate is a booming market, and the opportunity to combine it with freelancing is a unique proposition that is sure to attract a new wave of freelancers and clients.

But it’s not just about what’s to come; the present offers plenty of opportunities too. To celebrate its upcoming launch, DeeLance is hosting a $100,000 giveaway. To participate, users simply need to join the platform, verify their email, and wait for the draw date. The lucky winner will receive $100,000 in DLANCE tokens, providing an exciting opportunity to get involved in the DeeLance community.

DeeLance’s unique features, coupled with its ambitious vision, make it a compelling choice for freelancers and clients. As it continues to evolve and introduce new features, the platform is sure to carve out a significant niche in the freelance app market, offering a fresh, dynamic approach to freelancing that is designed for the modern digital age.

