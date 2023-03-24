New P2E Gaming Presale Fight Out Raises $5.8m, Just 6 Days to Grab Last Chance to Invest at Lowest Prices



Fight Out, a new play-to-earn gaming platform has garnered over $5.81 million from investors as its presale nears completion with only six days remaining.

Fight Out, a new play-to-earn gaming platform has garnered over $5.82 million from investors as its presale nears completion with only six days remaining.

The project’s unique fitness gamification and metaverse tools have attracted strong interest from various crypto and fitness communities, expediting the $FGHT presale.

Still selling at a discounted price, now is the best time to purchase $FGHT and earn massive returns on investment.

Building the Next-Gen Gamified Fitness In Fight Out’s Paradigm

Over the last decade, most activities that appeal to the real world have transitioned to the online space. Solid improvements have been recorded ever since, ranging from better flexibility and optimal digitalization, which have saved time and cost.

People of all ages are learning new skills thanks to a large range of comprehensive tutorial videos on various topics, from technology to finance and science.

Other sectors like the media, arts, entertainment, retail, and even health have marked their territories on the innovative web space.

The fitness industry has followed suit through a series of online applications. The static approach of traditional gyms has led to their dominance.

Beyond donut, the main goals of gym centers are yet to be a reality as it lacks motivation, detailed guidance, and socialization in their limited offerings.

Online fitness applications promise to offer curated training routines and accurate track of diets and objectives – still, they have negligibly low retention rates because of a lack of motivation to achieve fitness goals.

Fitness enthusiasts need more than a gym membership or app notification to get out of bed and sweat it out.

While conventional gyms and their various applications are yet to keep pace with the modern lifestyle due to a lack of motivation and inherent limitations of Web2, Fight Out tends to thrive in these aspects.

Fight Out integrates powerful train-to-earn and play-to-earn models to take out fitness to the Web3 world via its unique non-fungible token (NFT) avatars, metaverse, and crypto rewards integrations.

The blockchain-driven project incorporates a long list of workout routines and strength modifier techniques in the metaverse world via its robust applications.

Fight Out allows members to earn financial perks for participating in fitness tasks and exercises.

Furthermore, the project has signed four elite athletes and trainers as ambassadors, including Ultimate Fighting Championship stars Amanda Ribas and Taila Santos, British Boxing champion Savannah Marshall, and renowned fitness guru Tremayne Dortch.

These stars will act as a bridge between Fight Out and fitness and crypto communities by developing detailed content geared toward workout routines, training tips, fitness, and health techniques in the app.

The gaming ecosystem is one-of-a-kind in the industry as it gears towards building a gamified fitness hub for the new generation and striking a balance between training personalization and efficiency.

A Closer Look at Fight Out NFT, Sports Wagering, and Rewards

Unlike other play-to-earn games with expensive non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that lack long-term relevance and sustainability, Fight Out tends to differ.

The platform features a Soulbound NFT avatar free to mint upon account creation. The name gives it away, so they’re attached to a member and cannot be sold.

The avatar converts members’ data collected from real-life workouts, progresses into stats points, and tracks movements and achievements.

It represents fitness enthusiasts in the Fight Out metaverse, where they can socialize and compete with other community members for rewards.

Regarding rewards, the blockchain gaming ecosystem integrates an in-app off-chain currency called $REPS. The in-app currency fuels the platform reward mechanism.

In the Fight Out World, users will be able to create their fight competitions and wager on outcomes and a series of predictions that can be associated with the match.

The platform asserts to become a wagering hub for bout predictions and metaverse socialization pathway between users.

Users that engage and complete workout tasks, successful wagering outcomes, and competitions are incentivized with $REPS which can be redeemed for special benefits such as an array of in-app products aimed to facilitate seamless fitness lifestyles like supplements, equipment, avatar cosmetics, and more.

Last Chance to Buy $FGHT Now – Presale Ending in 6 days.

As of press time, $FGHT has generated a whopping $5.82 million in its ongoing presale investment.

Now at its final presale lap, 1 $FGHT trades at $0.03330 USDT. However, Investors have only six days to buy at the stated discount price before it increases to $0.333 USDT on March 31st.

The metaverse token will also be listed on centralized exchanges (CEX), such as Uniswap, Lbank, XT.com, BitForex, DigiFinex, Transak, and BKEX, on April 5th.

In other news, the development team has announced an amazing bonus worth up to 67% of the number of $FGHT tokens previously purchased by investors.

To access this bonus offer, investors must purchase up to $50,000 in $FGHT and hold them for a minimum of 36 months to participate.

For investors seeking profit in a short period, Fight Out has added a new no-vesting tier – in exchange for the 36-month lock-up period, there is an additional 42% allocation of all contributions. Previous investors will receive an extra 10% token distribution.

Keen to increase investors’ bonus opportunities, the gaming platform has incorporated a 5% referral program scheme denominated in USDT (Tether.)

To be eligible, participants must share their designated link with their friends, family, and social platforms.

