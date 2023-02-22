New Move to Earn Tokens Gamifies Your Real Word Fitness Activity Using the Metaverse – Invest Today

Fight Out has now raced past the $4.5 million milestone in its presale with investors excited by the promise of the new move-to-earn fitness app it is developing.

Early investors are also able to earn up to 67% in additional FGHT tokens, as well as take advantage of a 5% referral program.

The Fight Out app is set to revolutionize the M2E and fitness worlds, allowing users to earn rewards while completing workouts at home or in the gym.

The FGHT token presale will run until March 31, before it is listed on exchanges from April 5.

Earn Rewards While Getting Fit

Unlike other M2E projects, which have focused on counting steps, Fight Out allows its users to earn rewards for completing full-body workouts at home or in a gym.

The Fight Out app uses smart tech to measure movement, effort, sleep and nutrition and build a digital fitness profile for each user, then providing them with an individually tailored workout program – making it suitable for total novices or professional athletes.

The app, which also provides instant access to coaching, classes and instructional videos, then sees users earn REPS – a second, off-chain token – for completing their workouts, which not only focus on strength and conditioning but technique and mental wellbeing.

REPS can be used to pay for and get discounts on app subscriptions, purchase training apparel and equipment or book personal training sessions.

They can also be used to purchase customizable assets (clothes, shoes, hair and tattoos) for the digital profile, which comes in the form of a soulbound NFT avatar, meaning it cannot be sold or traded and is forever linked to the user.

That avatar gives the game strong metaverse and play-to-earn elements, with users able to pit themselves against each other for the chance to earn REPS in daily, weekly and monthly challenges.

Fight Out Signs on Major Ambassadors

The project has already made significant marketing moves by adding four well-known and loved athletes to act as project ambassadors – with more expected to join in the coming months.

Not only will the athletes help promote the project to an extremely wide audience, but provide exclusive training programs and behind-the-scenes content.

UFC pair Taila Santos, who is the number 1-ranked flyweight and whose last fight was for the title against superstar Valentina Shevchenko, and Amanda Ribas, who is no 10 in the strawweight division, have both signed on.

Another is American Ninja Warrior Tremayne Dortch, who is also a fitness influencer on Instagram and has joined the project as a gym advisor.

British former world champion Savannah Marshall is the last, with the star boxer expected to fight for a world title at some point in 2023 having lost her title to Claressa Shields in October in the most-watched women’s boxing match ever.

Earlier this week, Marshall revealed she could make a fight with super-middleweight champion Franchon Crews Dezurn before a mega rematch with Shields. Marshall said:

“[If I could] right all them wrongs from the last fight, it puts me in perfect stead for a rematch with Claressa.”

FGHT Presale and 67% Bonus Program

Fight Out presale investors that act quickly have the chance to take advantage of several incentives that will only see their investment grow ahead of the FGHT initial exchange offering.

Firstly, the price of FGHT tokens increases every 12 hours to a maximum of $0.0333 on March 31 – an increase of 38.5% at the time of writing.

Those who buy now can also earn up to 67% in bonuses during the presale, with the bonus triggered depending on the size of the purchase and the length of time chosen to vest tokens.

To achieve the maximum, investors need to spend more than $50,000 (25% bonus) and vest tokens for 36 months (42%) – however, a purchase of $500 will trigger a 10% bonus and a three-month vesting period another 10% bonus.

Holders can also generate a 5% referral link that will earn them USDT on each new purchase of FGHT used with their unique link.

After the presale has ended, Uniswap, XT.com, LBank and DigitForex are among the exchanges that have already confirmed they will list FGHT, although exact dates and times have not yet been confirmed.

There is a max supply of 10 billion FGHT, with 9% allocated to the presale, 4.5% to the bonus scheme and 10% to exchange liquidity.

The remaining 76.5% of tokens will be unlocked over five years and will be used to fund the growth of the project.

More information and the latest news on the project can be found in the Fight Out Telegram group.

