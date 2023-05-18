New Memecoin $COPIUM Already Going Viral – Is it the Next $PEPE?

The latest meme coin to burst onto the scene is $COPIUM, the NFT rewards coin stirring up crypto Twitter in a big way.

Launched on decentralized exchange Uniswap at 45pm UTC, $COPIUM is held by many crypto big hitters, including notables such as Faze Banks with 2.8 million followers, DeeZe with 250k, Cozomo de’ Medici with 289k followers, foobar with 130k, to name but a few.

The coin has taken off in a hurry as it stakes its claim to be the meme coin to watch. Pepe coin may have met its match.

If you missed Pepe, Wojak or Milady, then $COPIUM could be the best chance this year of securing 100x gains.

Crypto analysts are already predicting a 1,000% return for $COPIUM.

$COPIUM price pumps 400% in first 30 minutes of launch

Launched at 5pm UTC today, $COPIUM has rocketed 400% in the first 30 minutes of trading.

Other metrics shows liquidity of $3.99m and a holder count already at 17.8 million the space of 30 minutes. Buying pressure is building, with $COPIUM currently priced at 0.01061.

The coin currently has a market capitalization of $9m, way ahead of the fully diluted market cap it commanded at launch of $1,213,333.

Copium token’s passionate well-connected community look to make it the next $PEPE

By offering exclusive NFT rewards, well-designed incentives and the help of a passionate community, $COPIUM aims to establish itself as a leading meme token in the crypto space.

Its chances of being the next Pepe coin are high. Copium token not only delivers entertainment, it will also be providing lucrative opportunities to its supporters.

The project’s backers have adopted the savvy strategy of bringing into the ring a star line-up of legacy blue tick supporters from among the crypto glitterati, who together have millions of followers on Twitter.

As for the name $COPIUM, that appears to be a portmanteau of the words “cope” and “opium” and, in the context of the $COPIUM meme coin project, is a reference to a fictional, inhaled gaseous drug used by crypto degenerates to cope with their losses.

Obviously, it is also a play on the ‘hopium’ that is the hallmark of coin projects that have run out of steam, but in which invested bagholders still have hope-ium.

How the $COPIUM buzz exploded

With its unique NFT drops and other exclusive services underpinning its utility, plus its anti-dumping design, $COPIUM has attracted holders who, even before its straight to DEX launch, were acting as enthusiastic ambassadors for the project.

Only 200 were involved in the presale, each with a maximum holding of 1 ETH worth of $COPIUM.

Here’s a list of just some of the coin’s holders:

$COPIUM Vesting is Carefully Designed to Stop Dumping

Because all the presale buyers have skin in the game and can see the huge potential of $COPIUM, they are committed to the project’s growth.

Many of the NFT and crypto in-crowd can be found on $COPIUM Twitter threads, such as here:

Separately, for example, Joji tweeted:

Three hundred million $COPIUM tokens, 30% of the one billion total supply (1,000,000,000), was made available on an invite-only basis for the presale.

$COPIUM is protected against dumping because only 10% of presale buyers’ tokens will be unlocked right off of the bat, with the rest unlocked linearly over a three-week period.

“This unlocking structure prevents pre-sale buyers from immediately selling off their tokens, protecting those who buy in the market from a potential price drop,” $COPIUM’s website explains.

“It’s a key part of our commitment to ensuring a fair launch and prioritizing the safety of our investors”.

And of course the airdrop of NFTs and exclusive incentives will make holders even more sticky.

$COPIUM’s is Airdropping NFTs and Tokens Too

Two hours after $COPIUM’s launch, the team will take a screenshot of the market and the top 200 token holders will be eligible for $COPIUM’s NFT and $COPIUM token airdrop.

The top 200 $COPIUM holders will then be airdropped NFTs that feature a Copium tank.

The more $COPIUM a holder owns and buys, the more their NFT tank will fill up.

Copium tank NFT holders will have two weeks to fill up their tank as much as possible.

After that two-week period is over, Copium tank NFT owners can use their tank to claim their $COPIUM airdrop tokens.

The number of tokens an owner will receive will be directly correlated to the fullness of their Copium tank NFT.

The bigger the $COPIUM tank, the bigger the airdrop. Are you ready to fill up? pic.twitter.com/vFKpv2nmB1 — $COPIUM (@COPIUMDROP) May 15, 2023

The NFT will remain theirs to keep.

There will be 10 million $COPIUM tokens made available to the top 200 $COPIUM token holders during the airdrop, which amounts to 1% of the token’s total 1 billion supply.

If it is assumed that $COPIUM becomes a $50 million market cap token – a very strong possibility given the project’s early traction on social media, the giveaway will be worth a colossal $500,000.

FOMO is already kicking in

Despite only launching its Twitter account earlier this month, $COPIUM’s official account has already accrued an impressive over 14,000 followers.

Meanwhile the project’s Telegram community, despite not even having been officially launched yet, is at close to 1,000 members.

To buy $COPIUM directly on decentralized exchanges like Uniswap you need a crypto wallet funded with ETH.

To find Copium on Uniswap and avoid scammers be sure to post the correct smart contract address for the token into the search bar: 0x36520f6336490088c2455279C59CEFaC66984b36.

If market volatility is high buyers may need to use slippage to make sure orders go through.

