New Memecoin at Intersection of AI and Memes is Selling Out Fast With $8.5 Million Raised Already

Viral artificial intelligence (AI) memecoin AiDoge’s presale continues to rapidly sell out, with fundraising efforts recently scorching past the $8.5 million mark, despite the presale having only launched a few weeks ago.

AiDoge, which observers say sits at the intersection between the meme and artificial intelligence worlds thanks to its innovative AI-powered meme generation tool, has been raising funds at a pace of about $500,000 per day in the past two weeks.

Want to know what the perfect recipe for success looks like? Take one part AI, add a sprinkle of Doge, a dash of community, and voila! You've got #AiDoge You better hurry! The $AI presale is selling out fast! https://t.co/5j5tt4smcs$PEPE $TURBO $MONG $HER pic.twitter.com/iww2xWGidA — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) May 14, 2023

Given that the AI memecoin project’s presale has a $14.9 million hard cap, it might only take around another two weeks for the presale to completely sell out.

That would mean AiDoge would have sold out its $14.9 million presale in around one month, an amazing achievement.

Indeed, various crypto news websites including Cryptonews.com, InsideBitcoins, Techopedia, CoinCodex and BeInCrypto all rank AiDoge as one of this year’s hottest presales.

Investors who move quickly to secure tokens now at the current presale price of $0.0000308 can be sat on paper gains of around 9%, given that the AiDoge token will debut across major cryptocurrency exchanges later this year at a price of $0.0000336.

AiDoge’s Greatest Innovation – Meme-to-Earn (M2E)

AiDoge is building a revolutionary new social platform that allows users to generate memes using AiDoge’s cutting-edge generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology and earn crypto if their memes are popular.

AiDoge thus offers meme creators their first viable avenue to an income stream related to their hobby, all whilst the blockchain technology that underpins the AiDoge platform protects their ownership rights over their content.

The revolutionary social platform is thus being referred to as “meme-to-earn”, a ground-breaking new concept that is proving to be a hit amongst the broader crypto investing space.

AiDoge Is The ChatGPT of the Crypto Meme World

AiDoge employs the same generative AI technology used by viral chatbot ChatGPT to generate memes on its platform.

According to the project’s whitepaper, AiDoge’s “employs advanced AI technology for creating relevant memes based on user-provided text prompts”.

“Users provide text prompts for meme generation… the AI processes the input, creating relevant, engaging memes, making meme creation accessible to all”.

Meme creators post their content to the public wall and the community can then vote on their favorites.

The platform then has an inbuilt mechanism to promote the best memes and reward their creators with $AI tokens.

Get ready to unleash your voting power with AiDoge! Our voting mechanism will allow you to vote for memes, promoting the funniest #Memes to the top The higher the score, the more visibility your meme gets on our public wall! Don’t miss out https://t.co/5j5tt4smcs pic.twitter.com/4CYuPUfgrK — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) May 13, 2023

AiDoge is the Ultimate Utility Memecoin – The Next Dogecoin?

Crypto markets have re-entered a phase of memecoin mania epitomized by the recent rise of Pepe coin (PEPE).

Dozens of useless new memecoin tokens with catchy names, or links to the latest trends, have been pumping and dumping in recent weeks, as meme coin investors hungry for exponential gains hunt for the next low market cap gem.

However, in a market dominated by utility-lacking meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE), AiDoge’s $AI token stands tall.

Indeed, the sudden surge in AiDoge’s presale suggests many investors think that AiDoge could be the next big meme coin to blow.

The $AI token derives its value from functioning as the primary currency within AiDoge.

$AI can be used to 1) purchase credits to generate memes using the platform’s AI technology, 2) stake, allowing users to receive daily rewards and other benefits and 3) reward community members who vote on memes and generate popular content.

While other #Memecoins struggle to find utility, #AiDoge steps up its game! With a dynamic ecosystem and features like voting, rewards, and staking, AiDoge reigns supreme Secure your bag of $AI before it's too late!

https://t.co/5j5tt4smcs#Presale #Crypto pic.twitter.com/kE86jtdMgy — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) May 16, 2023

Given $AI is issued on the Arbitrum network, an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, transactions will be fast and gas fees exceedingly low.

With the project boasting such a strong value proposition/use-case, it’s no wonder that analysts are predicting that $AI could be the next Dogecoin.

Popular British presale analyst Jacob Crypto Bury includes AiDoge in his list of top presales that he thinks could generate 100x returns.

Beeves Crypto also sees AiDoge as having 100x potential.

Indeed, when $AI lists on exchanges at $0.0000336, it will be a $33.6 million fully diluted market cap coin.

If it was to 100x, that would make it a $3.36 billion market cap coin.

Assuming AiDoge generates significant traction as the project delivers on its above roadmap in the coming months, and assuming that we are in the early stages of a new crypto bull run, the potential for 100x gains should not be discounted.

