New Meme Coin Love Hate Inu is Already a Crypto Twitter Favorite – Buy Cheap in Presale Today

Brand new meme coin project Love Hate Inu is going viral across crypto Twitter. Since the web3 social media polling platform sent out its first tweet earlier this month, it has amassed a massive 35.4K followers.

Love Hate Inu, which is currently building the industry’s first “vote-to-earn” (V2E) social media hub, has also been going viral on other platforms. The project already has 14K members in its Telegram channel and over 8,000 in its Discord channel. These numbers are expected to continue to explode higher in the coming weeks.

The rapid growth of the Love Hate Inu community bodes means the future looks bright for the platform’s LHINU crypto token. LHINU owners will be able to stake their tokens and vote on meme polls on a wide range of topics from politics to entertainment and social issues.

According to Love Hate Inu’s development team, “the voting system is built on blockchain technology, ensuring the process is fair, transparent, and secure”. Users who stake LHINU tokens and vote on polls will be rewarded with tokens, which will be rewarded to them by the creator of each poll. The more tokens users stake, and the longer the vesting period, the more voting power they will be handed over each poll.

Initially, Love Hate Inu’s developers will control which polls appear on the platform, but the plan is to quickly hand over the reigns to the community via the launch of a Vote Submission platform later in the year. Here users will be able to submit their poll ideas for the community to consider.

Investors Can Buy LHINU on the Cheap Right Now

To fund the development of its platform, Love Hate Inu has launched a presale of its LHINU token. In just over a week since its launch, the presale has already raised a stunning more than $1.5 million, with the presale having now entered its second stage.

Greetings #LoveHateInu gang! Fantastic news – we have exceeded $1.4 million! A massive thank you to all of our incredible

supporters! Come and join us for more amusing #Memecoin excitement! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8XmK6#CryptoCommunity #AltCoins #MemeCoins pic.twitter.com/hEftrNwPmm — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 23, 2023

Investors who move quickly can secure LHINU tokens for the highly discounted price of $0.00009. In just under 2 days, that price is set to rise to $0.000095.

LHINU will end the presale in a few weeks at $0.000145. That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of 60% by the time the presale ends.

LHINU has a total supply of 100 billion, with 90 billion of these (90%) to be sold in the presale. This is almost unheard of, with most presale projects keeping a much larger allocation in reserve for founders and early investors.

According to Love Hate Inu’s whitepaper, this “ensures the majority of the supply is distributed to community members who believe in the project”. “Besides guaranteeing there will be no rug pull, this will create a strong foundation for the project where the community holds a real vested interest in its success”.

Love Hate Inu says it will only hold 10% of the tokens in reserve to provide liquidity, fund exchange listings and provide community rewards.

LHINU tokens can be bought using crypto and via normal credit card fiat transactions. Love Hate Inu has already been ranked by analysts at Business 2 Community as the best presale of 2023.

Hey #LoveHateInu crew! Get yourself some $LHINU using $ETH! Enter how much $LHINU you want or how much $ETH you want to swap. Then confirm the gas cost and the transaction in your wallet. Don’t miss out on the #Presale and join us now!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 22, 2023

How Big Could Love Hate Inu Get?

Crypto enthusiasts are hyped at Love Hate Inu’s impressive growth prospects, given that it combines two fast-growing niches in one project – that of crypto dog-inspired meme coins and the online survey market.

According to The Business Research Company, the software market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% in 2022 from $2.79 billion to $3.2 billion, with this market expected to expand to $5.69 billion by 2027, implying a CAGR of 15.5% over the coming years.

Love Hate Inu says its project is “disrupting the online survey market by introducing the first blockchain-powered voting platform capable of recording immutable results via distributed ledger technology”.

If Love Hate Inu becomes “the only online polling platform that truly matters” as its team claims, the market cap of its LHINU token could explode higher like Shiba Inu’s did back in 2021.

If the project enjoys decent growth later in 2023 and achieves milestones in its roadmap, such as handing poll creation to the community, the monetization of Love Hate Inu data via brand deals, and, in 2024, integration into major metaverse experiences, this market cap could go a lot higher.

If LHINU can reach even 5% of Shiba Inu’s $6.3 billion market cap, that would imply a market cap of over $315 million and an LHINU token price of $0.00315.

That 35x versus the current presale price of $0.00009. Popular crypto YouTuber Jacob Crypto Bury has speculated that LHINU could have 10x.

Other prominent crypto influencers have also touted the project’s potential in similar YouTube videos, including Oscar Ramos, Crypto Ellis and Kevin Beutler.

