New Meme Coin is the Next Dogecoin And Has Hit $800k Milestone in a Week – 1 Day Left to Get Lowest Price

Early investors in Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency that powers the Shiba Inu dog-meme-inspired layer-1 Dogecoin blockchain, made some of the best returns in crypto history. Those who bought in 2015 when Dogecoin was first catching on and only around $0.0001 per token would currently be up around 66,500%. When Dogecoin hit record highs around $0.77 in 2021, those same investors would have at the time been up close to 800,000%.

The prospect of such goliath gains means that crypto investors are currently on the lookout for the next big thing. And, according to some observers, the next Dogecoin might have arrived. The coin is called Love Hate Inu (LHINU).

What is Love Hate Inu?

Crypto start-up Love Hate Inu is building a first-of-its-kind vote-to-earn web3 social media platform of the same name, that will be powered by the LHINU coin. users to engage in discussion on the world most contentious, debated issues, while owners of Love Hate Inu’s LHINU token will be able to vote on polls.

How many $LHINU would you ask for in this situation? Join the #LoveHateInu community and become a part of the funniest #memecoin of the year! Want to learn more about the #utility it provides! Find out⬇️ https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#CryptoCommunity #memecoins pic.twitter.com/zPt20NJ9r8 — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 16, 2023

For example, Love Hate Inu token owners will be able to vote on whether they love or hate divisive figures like Elon Musk, Cristiano Ronaldo, Donald Trump and Andrew Tate. The best part? They will get financially rewarded for participating in these votes, hence why Love Hate Inu is being referred to as “vote-to-earn”.

To fund the development of its platform, Love Hate Inu just launched a presale of its LHINU token which has already gone viral. In just five days since the launch, the presale has already raised a stunning $900,000.

The start-up has also been going viral on social media. Since the launch of the presale, Love Hate Inu’s Twitter following has exploded from virtually nothing to over 35,000. The meme coin project’s Telegram, meanwhile, now has nearly 15,000 members.

These numbers are expected to continue to explode higher in the coming weeks. Love Hate Inu has already been ranked by analysts at Business 2 Community as the best presale of 2023.

Investors Rushing to Secure LHINU Tokens Before First Price Rise

Investors who move quickly can secure LHINU tokens for the highly discounted price of $0.000085. Less than $100,000 worth of tokens remain available at the current price, which will rise to $0.00009 in just over a day.

Hey #LoveHateInu community! Very exciting times ahead! We have less than $100,000 left to go till the end of Stage 1 of the #presale! Get yourself some $LHINU now before the price increases! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#CryptoCommunity #memecoins #altcoins pic.twitter.com/uKpM4RsLpv — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 16, 2023

LHINU will end the presale in a few weeks at $0.000145. That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of 70% by the time the presale ends. LHINU tokens can be bought using crypto and via normal credit card fiat transactions.

Here is a quick guide on how to get some $LHINU with $ETH. Enter how much $LHINU you want to buy.‍ Or How much #ETH you want to swap. Then confirm the gas cost and the transaction in your wallet. Don't miss out on the #presale!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8XmK6 — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 16, 2023

How Big Can Love Hate Inu Get?

Crypto enthusiasts are hyped at Love Hate Inu’s impressive growth prospects, given that it combines two fast-growing niches in one project – that of crypto dog-inspired meme coins and the online survey market.

According to The Business Research Company, the software market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% in 2022 from $2.79 billion to $3.2 billion, with this market expected to expand to $5.69 billion by 2027, implying a CAGR of 15.5% over the coming years.

Love Hate Inu says its project is “disrupting the online survey market by introducing the first blockchain-powered voting platform capable of recording immutable results via distributed ledger technology”.

If Love Hate Inu becomes “the only online polling platform that truly matters” as its team claims, the market cap of its LHINU token could explode higher like Shiba Inu’s did back in 2021.

Given the total token supply of 100 billion, that implies a market capitalization of $14.5 million, which is far lower than many existing meme coin projects.

If the project enjoys decent growth later in 2023 and achieves milestones in its roadmap, such as handing poll creation to the community, the monetization of Love Hate Inu data via brand deals, and, in 2024, integration into major metaverse experiences, this market cap could go a lot higher.

If LHINU can reach even 5% of Shiba Inu’s $6.3 billion market cap, that would imply a market cap of over $315 million and an LHINU token price of $0.00315.

That 37x versus the current presale price of $0.000085.

Popular crypto YouTuber Jacob Crypto Bury speculated in a recent video that LHINU could have 10x potential before sinking $2,500 of personal funds into the project.

Other popular crypto influencers like Kevin Beutler and Suppoman have also spoken positively on the project.

Related Articles