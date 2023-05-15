New Finance Blockchain Canton Network is Backed By Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, and More

Canton Network, an open blockchain network aimed at streamlining financial markets through the use of Web3 technology, launches with backing from some prominent financial institutions.

The platform calls Capgemini, Deloitte, IntellectEU, Microsoft, and Umbrage among its industry partners and BNP Paribas, Deutsche Börse Group, EquiLend, and Goldman Sachs, among others, as its first clients, according to an official press release.

Canton is designed to provide a decentralized infrastructure that would link financial systems together and make transactions more efficient.

“Assets, data, and cash can synchronize freely across applications,” the press release said.

“This creates opportunities for financial institutions to offer new innovative products to their clients while enhancing their efficiency and risk management.”

It will use a smart-contract language called Daml, created by Digital Asset, and will address challenges such as lack of privacy and control over data, trade-offs with chains that currently offer interoperability and scaling limitations.

Canton Network Already Has 30 Participants

Thirty participants have already signed up to the platform, including Paxos and Cboe Global Markets, and it is expected that its number of connections will grow significantly as more applications are developed.

The launch of Canton Network comes as the financial sector is beginning to embrace blockchain technology more fully.

Many banks are exploring the use of blockchain for cross-border payments, and some have even created their own digital currencies. The potential benefits of blockchain, including greater speed and transparency, as well as lower costs, are driving these initiatives.

“For the first time, financial institutions can realize the full benefits of a global blockchain network while operating within the regulatory guardrails that ensure a safe, sound, and fair financial system,” said Digital Asset co-founder and CEO Yuval Rooz.

“This is a significant step forward for the blockchain space.”

Regulatory Hurdles Remain a Major Problem

However, there are still challenges to be addressed, with one of the most significant ones being regulatory uncertainty, particularly in the US.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has yet to issue clear guidelines on blockchain-based assets, leaving many businesses uncertain about how to proceed.

Regulatory agencies in the country have also launched a hostile crackdown on digital asset market participants following the recent crypto meltdown.

So far this year, the SEC has levied fines and penalties against crypto lending firms and settled a case with Kraken, one of the largest American crypto exchanges.

The agency has also threatened to sue Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the US. Nexo, Bittrex, and Ripple are some other high-profile crypto firms that have been targeted by the SEC.

Meanwhile, the recent regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrencies has prompted many digital asset firms to look overseas for new opportunities.

Last week, Coinbase announced that it is in discussions with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) regulators and Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) about its activities in the region, adding that it is considering setting up a hub in the country.

More recently, global crypto-focused financial services firm Galaxy Digital revealed that it is moving its operations offshore, as the firm sees no regulatory clarity in the US.

Read More: