New Dogecoin is Vote-to-Earn Love Hate Inu – $2.8m Raised, Presale Now in Stage For So Move Fast

Dogecoin (DOGE) is in the headlines right now, with the cryptocurrency pumping thanks to Twitter replacing its logo with the Dogecoin logo (the famous Shiba Inu picture).

This has pumped hopes that the introduction of the cryptocurrency to a wider audience might bring in some new investors, and also that the cryptocurrency might be integrated into a future Twitter payments system.

While Dogecoin continues to generate significant hype, investors should be aware of a brand new, revolutionary but little-known Shiba Inu dog-inspired meme coin that could have even better long-term prospects.

Dogecoin already has a market cap of around $13.5 billion, limiting its upside prospects – very few people are talking about 100x upside for Dogecoin at this point.

But new kid-on-the-block Love Hate Inu could offer a much better risk reward according to some observers, given that it powers a revolutionary new vote-to-earn (V2E) social media polling platform that many think will catch fire in 2023.

Web3 start-up’s crypto-powered vote-to-earn social polling platform will allow users to engage in discussions and vote on the world’s most contentious, debated issues.

Hey #LoveHateInu crew!☀️ Are you ready to stake your tokens and make your voice heard? ️ We're pumped and ready to vote on any topic, news or debate that comes our way! Don’t miss out on the #Presale and grab some $LHINU now! The link to buy is in our bio — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 4, 2023

For example, the platform, which will be powered by Love Hate Inu’s LHINU crypto token, will allow users to have a say on whether they love or hate divisive figures like Elon Musk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Donald Trump, as well as Andrew Tate.

️ Stake To Vote with $LHINU Tokens This staking mechanism will be secured by smart contracts.️‍♀️ ️Verifiable and anonymous voting process. No spam, no manipulation! Get $LHINU now and join the #LoveHateInu Crew! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#AltCoins — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 2, 2023

LHINU owners will be able to stake their tokens to get a share of the vote on each poll. The best part? Every time an LHINU owner participates in a vote, they will be financially rewarded (hence why Love Hate Inu is being referred to as “vote-to-earn”).

At first, Love Hate Inu will control what polls exist on the platform, though that responsibility with be handed off to the community shortly after the platform’s launch later this year.

Love Hate Inu’s Presale is Selling Out Fast

To fund the development of its platform, the start-up is currently selling its LHINU token in a presale that has already proven to be wildly successful.

The presale just entered its fourth stage and has now raised a whopping more than $2.8 million in just three weeks.

#LoveHateInu Crew, we just raised $2.8M in our #Presale Thanks for all your support in the best #MemeCoin of 2023! If you haven't yet, you know what to do – Join us now! Huge announcement once we hit $3M https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#KimJungMoonInu #CryptoCommunity pic.twitter.com/9JHnTGhTY3 — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 4, 2023

The presale’s success is unsurprising given how the start-up has also been going viral on social media. Since the launch of the presale, Love Hate Inu’s Twitter following has exploded from virtually nothing to over 32,000.

Hello #LoveHateInu Champs We are now in stage 4 of the #Presale ❤️ Will it be Love? ️

Or Hate?️ Join us now, get your $LHINU and be ready for the first poll coming soon! Remember, CEO drop at $3M https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#CryptoTwitter #AltCoins pic.twitter.com/lFlZwQhOFG — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 4, 2023

The meme coin project’s Telegram, meanwhile, now has nearly 15,000 members. These numbers are expected to continue to explode higher in the coming weeks.

Love Hate Inu community members are super excited about when the project reaches $3 million raised, as Love Hate Inu has promised to reveal its CEO.

Yep, you heard it right. To thank our committed community, we will reveal the #LoveHateInu CEO at $3M! Watch this space and don’t miss out on the chance to grab some $LHINU below before the price increases ⤵️https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#Presale #MemeCoin #CryptoTwitter pic.twitter.com/0z1LohSjc0 — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 3, 2023

Investors Need to Move Fast to Get Tokens on the Cheap

Investors who move quickly can secure LHINU tokens for the highly discounted price of $0.000105. But in just over nine days, that price is set to rise to $0.000115.

LHINU will end the presale in a few weeks at $0.000145. That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of around 40% by the time the presale ends.

LHINU has a total supply of 100 billion, with 90 billion of these (90%) to be sold in the presale. This is almost unheard of, with most presale projects keeping a much larger allocation in reserve for founders and early investors.

According to Love Hate Inu’s whitepaper, this “ensures the majority of the supply is distributed to community members who believe in the project”.

“Besides guaranteeing there will be no rug pull, this will create a strong foundation for the project where the community holds a real vested interest in its success”.

Love Hate Inu says it will only hold 10% of the tokens in reserve to provide liquidity, fund exchange listings and provide community rewards.

LHINU tokens can be bought using crypto and via normal credit card fiat transactions. Love Hate Inu has already been ranked by analysts at Business 2 Community as the best presale of 2023.

How High Can LHINU Go?

Crypto enthusiasts are hyped at Love Hate Inu’s impressive growth prospects, given that it combines two fast-growing niches in one project – that of crypto dog-inspired meme coins and the online survey market.

According to The Business Research Company, the software market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% in 2022 from $2.79 billion to $3.2 billion, with this market expected to expand to $5.69 billion by 2027, implying a CAGR of 15.5% over the coming years.

Love Hate Inu says its project is “disrupting the online survey market by introducing the first blockchain-powered voting platform capable of recording immutable results via distributed ledger technology”.

Love Hate Inu’s plan to launch the token on exchanges at a price of $0.000145 means that it will have a market capitalization of $14.5 million at launch. However, Love Hate Inu aims to become “the only online polling platform that truly matters”.

If the project enjoys decent growth later in 2023 and achieves milestones in its roadmap, such as handing poll creation to the community, the monetization of Love Hate Inu data via brand deals, and, in 2024, integration into major metaverse experiences, the market cap of its LHINU token could go a lot higher.

According to popular crypto analyst Jacob Crypto Bury, LHINU has the potential to deliver 10x gains to early investors.

If LHINU can reach even 5% of Shiba Inu’s $6.3 billion market cap, that would imply a market cap of over $315 million and an LHINU token price of $0.00315. That 33x versus the current presale price of $0.000095.

