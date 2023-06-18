New Crypto ICO and IDO Today – AiDoge (AI2) on MEXC, Uniswap

New crypto token AiDoge (AI) will be listed on its initial crypto exchanges, MEXC and Uniswap DEX, at 9am UTC on Monday 19 June.
Since MEXC already has a token listed with the ticker symbol AI (AICoin), AiDoge will be listed on the exchange with the symbol AI2 – take careful note of that for deposits and withdrawals.
The token claim for presale buyers also opens at the same time, 09:00 UTC.
AiDoge Crypto ICO & IDO Details
- AI2 Trading available – 09:00 UTC 19/06/2023
- AI2 Withdrawal available – 09:00 UTC 20/06/2023
- Contract address – 0xe1283567345349942AcDFaD3692924a1B16CF3Cc
- Etherscan link
Visit the MEXC trading pair for AI2/USDT here, which currently displays a timer counting down to the new coin listing.
Once listed on Uniswap, the AiDoge price chart will also be available to view on DEXTools. Beware of fake tokens – wait for the official links to be released by the @aidogecrypto Twitter and Telegram.
AiDoge ICO Kickstarter
As with many new crypto ICOs on MEXC, the exchange is also running a kickstarter event.
The @aidogecrypto Kickstarter is coming to @MEXC_Official!
️Vote with $MX to support the #AI2 listing and sharing 1,488,090,000 #AI2 airdrops
⏰Voting period: 06:00 Jun 18 – 05:50 Jun 19 (UTC)
Trading: 09:00 Jun 19 (UTC)
Details: https://t.co/C0W0rTCpQB pic.twitter.com/z3dcfEw9UW
— MEXC (@MEXC_Official) June 18, 2023
Participants can win a share of the AiDoge airdrop pool – consisting of 1,488,090,000 $AI2 tokens.
Find out how to take part in the AiDoge token airdrop here.
About AiDoge
The MEXC website provides the following description for the AiDoge crypto project:
‘The AiDoge platform provides an AI-driven meme generation experience for users, adapting to the ever-changing crypto world. It employs advanced AI technology to create relevant memes based on user-provided text prompts. Key aspects include the AI-powered meme generator, text-based prompts, and $AI tokens for purchasing credits.’
- Total Supply – 1 trillion
- Official website – aidoge.com
AiDoge sold out its crypto presale earlier than expected, hitting its $14.9 million hard cap after just month of launching the public sale. No private sale took place.