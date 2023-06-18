  • Home
  • Crypto News
  • New Crypto ICO and IDO Today – AiDoge (AI2) on MEXC, Uniswap

New Crypto ICO and IDO Today – AiDoge (AI2) on MEXC, Uniswap

Michael Abetz
Tech Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

new crypto ICO AiDoge

New crypto token AiDoge (AI) will be listed on its initial crypto exchanges, MEXC and Uniswap DEX, at 9am UTC on Monday 19 June.

Since MEXC already has a token listed with the ticker symbol AI (AICoin), AiDoge will be listed on the exchange with the symbol AI2 – take careful note of that for deposits and withdrawals.

The token claim for presale buyers also opens at the same time, 09:00 UTC.

AiDoge Crypto ICO & IDO Details

  • AI2 Trading available – 09:00 UTC 19/06/2023
  • AI2 Withdrawal available – 09:00 UTC 20/06/2023
  • Contract address – 0xe1283567345349942AcDFaD3692924a1B16CF3Cc
  • Etherscan link

Visit the MEXC trading pair for AI2/USDT here, which currently displays a timer counting down to the new coin listing.

Once listed on Uniswap, the AiDoge price chart will also be available to view on DEXTools. Beware of fake tokens – wait for the official links to be released by the @aidogecrypto Twitter and Telegram.

AiDoge ICO Kickstarter

As with many new crypto ICOs on MEXC, the exchange is also running a kickstarter event.

Participants can win a share of the AiDoge airdrop pool – consisting of 1,488,090,000 $AI2 tokens.

Find out how to take part in the AiDoge token airdrop here.

About AiDoge

The MEXC website provides the following description for the AiDoge crypto project:

‘The AiDoge platform provides an AI-driven meme generation experience for users, adapting to the ever-changing crypto world. It employs advanced AI technology to create relevant memes based on user-provided text prompts. Key aspects include the AI-powered meme generator, text-based prompts, and $AI tokens for purchasing credits.’

  • Total Supply – 1 trillion
  • Official website – aidoge.com

AiDoge sold out its crypto presale earlier than expected, hitting its $14.9 million hard cap after just month of launching the public sale. No private sale took place.

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Michael Abetz.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Michael Abetz
Tech Expert
View all posts by Michael Abetz
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
New Crypto ICO and IDO Today – AiDoge (AI2) on MEXC, Uniswap

New crypto token AiDoge (AI) will be listed on its…

Michael Abetz
15 seconds ago
Crypto News
Elon Musk Denies Alleged Ownership of Dogecoin Wallet That Sold $124 Million $DOGE in $258 Billion Lawsuit

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has refuted claims of owning the…

Nancy Lubale
13 mins ago
Tech News
The Reddit Strike is Failing: Protesters Make a Great Example of How Not to Strike

The recent Reddit strike has failed to achieve its intended…

Arslan Butt
3 hours ago
Tech News
BofA Expects Tesla’s US EV Market Share to Fall to 18% as Rivals Ramp Up Production
Mohit Oberoi
10 hours ago
Tech News
It Turns Out AI Can’t Do Everything Yet: AI-Run Lettuce Farm Goes Under in Latest Vertical Farming Flop
Ruholamin Haqshanas
10 hours ago
Tech News
77% of Mobile Game Players Make an In-App Purchase Within the 2 Weeks of Downloading
Nancy Lubale
1 day ago
Tech News
Everyone With a Louisiana or Oregon Driver’s Licenses Caught in One of the Largest Data Breaches Ever
John Isige
1 day ago
Tech News