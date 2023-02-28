New Crypto Combines P2E and M2E in an Industry First And Why Tommy Fury is Probably a Fan

Exciting new crypto project Fight Out is set to be an exciting crossover between play-to-earn and move-to-earn – allowing users to earn rewards for completing workouts at home or in a gym.

The project is also building a metaverse where users can compete against each other for further rewards and help each other in their fitness goals as a community.

During the presale, early investors can also earn up to 67% in bonus tokens as well as take advantage of an affiliate program that nets 5% USDT.

Investors have been flocking to secure their FGHT tokens, with the presale quickly closing in on $5 million raised.

Fight Out Combines P2E and M2E

The Fight Out fitness app will use smart technology to track effort, movement, nutrition and sleep and build a digital fitness profile, as well as provide individual training regimes to suit a wide range of goals.

Unlike other M2E projects, Fight Out users earn rewards for more than just tracking steps with the app the perfect companion for total novices at the start of their fitness journey or pro-level athletes who want to be rewarded while training and honing their craft.

The training regimes focus not only on strength & conditioning but also technique and mental well-being.

Tommy Fury, who beat Jake Paul on Sunday night in a massive fight between the two social media stars, could use it not only for general fitness work but also to hone his boxing craft, for example.

Fight Out also provides quick and easy access to high-level coaches and also quality instructional videos to help improve technique.

The digital fitness profile is represented by a soulbound NFT avatar, which means it cannot be traded or sold and is upgraded as users complete exercises and workouts.

While FGHT tokens underpin the project and can be staked, users earn a second, off-chain token – REPS – for completing their workouts.

REPS can be used to pay for the app’s monthly subscription, book personal trainers or purchase training equipment and apparel.

The Fight Out metaverse will allow users to fully customize their fitness avatar, adding shoes, clothes, hair and tattoos to it, as well as providing a strong community aspect to the project.

Users can help each other reach their goals and also face each other in metaverse, play-to-earn challenges for additional REPS – with Fight Out offering daily, weekly and monthly rewards.

FGHT Racing Through Presale

The FGHT token presale has now raised more than $4.85 million with investors racing to purchase tokens before the closing date on March 31.

While tokens cost $0.02553 at the time of writing, they will increase by 30.5% to $0.0333 by the closing date.

Furthermore, investors can earn up to 67% in bonus FGHT tokens during the presale and take advantage of a 5% USDT affiliate program.

The bonus tokens are based on the purchase amount and length of time chosen to vest – for example, a purchase of $500 will grant an extra 10% and a three-month vesting period will net another 10%.

Purchases under $500 and with no vesting period will not trigger any bonuses and to get the full amount, investors must purchase $50,000 of FGHT (25%) and lock tokens for 36 months (42%).

Fight Out has a maximum supply of 10 billion tokens, but only 9% has been allocated to the presale, with a further 4.5% allocated to the bonus program and 10% to exchange liquidity.

The remaining tokens will be unlocked over five years.

After the presale ends, FGHT tokens will have their IEO from April 5 – Uniswap, BKEX and DiginFinex are among the numerous exchanges to already confirm listings.

The Fight Out team has been KYC-verified by CoinSniper, while the FGHT token smart contract has been audited by Certik.

