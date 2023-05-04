New AI Coin yPredict is Selling Fast in Presale – Already Raised $500k

Since OpenAI’s release of viral generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered chatbot ChatGPT last November, AI has been all the rage.

ChatGPT, the fastest application to reach 100 million users in history, astounded the world with its incredible ability to process information, think dynamically, creatively solve problems and generate human-like content.

And web3 has been taking notice.

A series of so-called “AI coins” have sprung up.

Many have been rug-pulls/scams, with their creators seemingly only wanting to piggyback off of the hype surrounding AI by creating well-named, but worthless coin.

For example, a search of “chatGPT” on DEX Tools returns over 400 results, even though there is no official chatGPT cryptocurrency issued by OpenAI.

However, some of these new AI coins actually do have some value.

That’s because they are linked to web3 projects/platforms that offer users real utility.

One such example is AI web3 start-up yPredict’s YPRED coin, which has been taking the internet by storm since the launch of the project’s token presale.

Predict Crypto Market Movements Using yPredict

Predicting price movements in the cryptocurrency market is difficult, even with years of experience in understanding macro, crypto fundamentals and technical analysis.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, which has been making significant strides in recent months, can offer a helping hand.

AI models can analyze huge amounts of price data to identify trends that would have gone unnoticed by the human eye.

Good models can hand traders a valuable market edge.

It is thus hardly surprising that new crypto start-up yPredict, which is building a revolutionary new AI-powered trading signals platform, has been generating massive hype in the crypto space.

Using state-of-art predictive models and data insights built by top 1% AI developers and quants, yPredict’s in-development platform plans to hand market participants an “unbeatable edge”.

Unleash the power of yPredict! Access thousands of crypto price predictions , AI-driven analytics , a developer marketplace , and a sophisticated trading terminal . Elevate your trading game and harness the future of AI-driven tools! #YPRED #Crypto #TradingSuccess pic.twitter.com/WNxGQpfhzd — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 4, 2023

The platform will offer users, AI trading signals, real-time social and news sentiment analysis, AI technical analysis and AI-powered chart pattern recognition.

Learn More Here

To fund the development of its exciting platform, yPredict is conducting an already hugely popular presale of the YPRED crypto token that will be used to power its platform.

Join the $YPRED presale NOW for exclusive discounts Unlock premium trading tools & secure a 140% return at listing with presale price $0.05! ⏰Time's running out:

✅$464K+ raised

✅<$500K left before price increase

✅Listing price soared to $0.12, almost 3x the… pic.twitter.com/Q5KtyhCYY3 — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 1, 2023

The presale, already in stage four, has raised a massive $500,000 in just a few weeks.

Interest investors should move quickly to secure tokens while they are still cheap at just $0.05 each.

When the presale enters its next stage, that price will go up 28.5% to $0.07, with the YPRED token set to list across major crypto exchanges later this year at $0.12.

In the depths of data, #YPRED grows,

Learning and adapting as it flows.

Patience & care bring insights to life,

Trust the process to cut through the strife. With knowledge & code, it will succeed,

A mighty tool to help us indeed.

Nurture your dreams, both big & small,… pic.twitter.com/nykGTDBR0U — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 3, 2023

That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of around 140% when YPRED ICOs.

Related Articles