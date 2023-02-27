Near protocol’s (NEAR) divergence calls for caution from investors, Algorand (ALGO) receives a neutral rating, TMS Network Raises $1.8 Million In Private Seed Sale (TMSN)

Near protocol (NEAR) was designed as a cloud computing platform that was community-run. Near protocol (NEAR) eliminates the limitations that have bothered blockchains.

Near protocol (NEAR) uses account names that are human-readable unlike cryptographic addresses associated with Ethereum wallets.

Algorand (ALGO) is a self-sustaining decentralized network supporting various applications. Algorand’s (ALGO) network is secure and scalable. Algorand (ALGO) was invented to improve the transaction speed and increase efficiency. Algorand (ALGO) also helps lower transaction fees as it is based on PoS (proof-of-stake) blockchain protocol.

With the introduction of TMS Network’s (TMSN) decentralized trading platform, traders can now transact in various digital assets.

TMS Network (TMSN) allows traders to deposit and withdraw instantly via cryptos. TMS Network (TMSN) aims to solve problems faced by traders on traditional trading platforms.

Near Protocol’s (NEAR) Value has Doubled Since its January Rally

As per the latest data, Near protocol’s (NEAR) fluctuating OI (Open Interest) rates have undermined an otherwise strong uptrend. Although Near protocol’s (NEAR) token price dropped, it eventually flattened out.

This indicates a possible momentum change that supports Near protocol’s (NEAR) uptrend.

Near protocol’s (NEAR) daily trading volume has dropped since mid-January. This could result in the bear undervaluing Near protocol (NEAR), and setting it into a correction.

The trading price of Near protocol (NEAR) is $2.42, at press time.

Algorand (ALGO) has Received a Neutral Rating on the Sentiment Score

Recently, Algorand (ALGO) has earned a neutral sentiment score rating. The sentiment score measures Algorand’s (ALGO) performance over five days by looking at price and volume.

The sentiment score also provides a quick look at Algorand’s (ALGO) performance. This is helpful for investors looking to ride the short-term rally of Algorand (ALGO).

Algorand (ALGO) is trading at $0.0266, and is near resistance. Algorand (ALGO) has recently traded on low volume, and the daily volume is lower than the last seven days’ average.

TMS Network (TMSN) has Disrupted the Trading Industry with Better Tools for Traders

The introduction of the new TMS Network (TMSN) decentralized trading platform has helped traders transact efficiently and swiftly. TMS Network (TMSN) provides a user-friendly interface, making the platform ideal for beginners and experienced traders alike.

Traders can take advantage of TMS Network’s (TMSN) decentralized platform to trade CFDs, stocks, forex and cryptos.

By eliminating intermediaries, TMS Network (TMSN) has improved transaction times while lowering the fees. TMS Network (TMSN) also enables traders to share knowledge and insights with a large trading community.

By investing in TMS Network’s (TMSN) new platform, token holders can benefit from its growth and revenue-sharing model. TMS Network (TMSN) currently trades at $0.0047, and has recently raised $1.8 million in a private seed sale.

