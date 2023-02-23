NBA’s Leading NFT Creator Must Face Legal Action to Determine Securities Status

Dapper Labs, the company behind NBA Top Shot NFTs, and its CEO Roham Gharegozlou are the latest blockchain-related companies to face regulatory scrutiny for allegedly offering unregistered securities in the United States

Dapper labs will be forced to face a lawsuit from the securities and exchange commission (sec) alleging nft top shot nft moments on its platform following a judge’s refusal on wednesday to dismiss the case are unregistered securities. — Kimani Stancil (@KimaniStancil) February 23, 2023

Following the collapse of FTX and Alameda last year, financial regulatory bodies in the US have increased their scrutiny of cryptocurrency companies suspected of offering unregistered securities.

The latest company to come under regulatory scrutiny is Dapper Labs, the creators of NBA Top Shot, a blockchain-based platform where users can buy, sell, and trade legally licensed NBA collectibles in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs are rare and valuable digital assets that are verified on a blockchain.”

Selling Unregistered Securities

Dapper Labs, the company behind NBA Top Shot, is facing a class-action lawsuit alleging the sale of unregistered securities through its non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The plaintiffs argue that NBA Top Shot NFTs are considered securities under US securities laws because they function as investment contracts. Specifically, investing money in a group company with the hope of making a profit from the labor of others.

Dapper Labs and CEO Roham Gharegozlou Faces Lawsuit for Selling Unregistered Securities via NBA Top Shot NFTshttps://t.co/bzHdnXV3Xn pic.twitter.com/qUKcAKSuSk — Coinspeaker (@coinspeaker) February 23, 2023

Dapper Labs has stated that NBA Top Shot NFTs are digital collectibles and not securities, and therefore exempt from securities regulations. The company argues that NBA Top Shot NFTs are not marketed as investment opportunities and do not guarantee any profits.

The outcome of the legal dispute will depend on how US securities legislation is interpreted, and whether NBA Top Shot NFTs meet the definition of securities. If the court finds that NBA Top Shot NFTs are indeed securities, Dapper Labs may face fines and legal repercussions for failing to register them with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

US Judge Allows Lawsuit Alleging NBA Top Shot NFTs are Unregistered Securities to Proceed

A proposed class-action lawsuit filed by purchasers of NBA Top Shot Moments against Dapper Laboratories Inc. will not be dismissed, according to U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan. The plaintiffs claim that the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) sold by Dapper Labs, which consist of digital video clips of NBA game highlights, are unregistered securities that violate US securities laws.

#NBA Top Shot #NFTs Are 'Plausibly' Securities, Judge Rules in Dapper Labs Lawsuit

A Dapper Labs lawsuit must move forward after a judge agrees with plaintiffs that NBA Top Shot NFTs appear to be unregistered securities.#CryptoNews #metaverse pic.twitter.com/Tk1TFR1yOY — Cryptool (@Cryptool_1) February 23, 2023

Judge Marrero has rejected Dapper Labs’ claim that NBA Top Shot Moments are not securities, ruling that the company’s promotion and advertising of the NFTs suggest that they have investment potential and generate significant revenue for the firm.

According to the judge, the plaintiffs’ claims of a joint venture and expected gains provide sufficient evidence to support a securities lawsuit, meaning that the proposed class-action lawsuit will proceed. The plaintiffs are seeking monetary damages and other relief. The outcome of this legal action could have significant implications for the NFT industry, as it could set a precedent for how NFTs are regulated under US securities laws.

The judge’s decision allows the case to proceed to the investigation stage, where both sides can gather evidence to support their arguments. It’s important to note that this is an ongoing legal case, and the eventual outcome is currently unknown.

