Move-to-Earn Crypto Token Fight Out is Changing the Game – Get in on the Ground Floor Today

Fight Out is set to change the fitness game – and investors can get in during the presale today.

The move-to-earn project has already raised more than $4.25 million during its presale and, at the time of writing, FGHT tokens cost $0.02257.

However, the best time to buy is now as the price increases every 12 hours to a final price of $0.333 on March 31, when the presale closes.

That means new investors will see a 48% price increase before the project has even been listed on exchanges.

The Fight Out fitness app is set to reward users of all levels – from novices to pro athletes – for completing workouts at home or in a gym.

FGHT Presale Info

As mentioned above, the presale is running until March 31.

After it has closed, FGHT tokens will be listed on exchanges from April 5 – with the project already having confirmed listings on BKEX, XT.com, Uniswap, LBank, BitForex, DigiFinex and Changelly Pro.

With prices expected to surge after listing, early investors are further incentivized to purchase during the presale as they can get up to 50% extra bonus tokens.

This depends on the purchase amount and length of time chosen to vest tokens – for example, a purchase of $500 will trigger a 10% bonus and another 10% can be gained by vesting for six months.

To earn the full 50%, investors must purchase $50,000 of FGHT and lock them for 24 months.

FGHT tokens will underpin the project and can be staked to generate a passive income for the holder – they will not be used for rewards, with a second token (REPS) used in the app.

The Fight Out team is doxxed and KYC verified by CoinSniper, while SolidProof has audited the FGHT token smart contract – the project is also running a $250,000 FGHT token giveaway.

Just 9% of the 10 billion max supply has been allocated to the presale, with 4.5% going to the bonus scheme and 10% to exchange liquidity. The remaining allocation will be unlocked over five years and used to fund the growth of the project.

Fight Out to Revolutionize the Fitness World

Fight Out is set to take the fitness world by storm when it launches later this year.

Unlike other M2E projects, which largely count steps, the Fight Out app will reward users for completing a wide range of exercises at home or in a gym.

The app will use smart technology to track movement, effort, sleep and nutrition and build a digital fitness avatar, as well as provide individual training regimes.

The regimes provide exercises to improve strength & conditioning, technique and mental wellness, with users also able to access high-level coaching and quality instructional videos to help them.

Users then earn REPS for completing their workouts and upgrading their avatar, with REPS used to get discounts on subscriptions to the Fight Out app, book personal training sessions and purchase training apparel, supplements and apparel.

Additional REPS can also be earned in daily, weekly and monthly challenges against other users.

More information and the latest news can be found in the Fight Out Telegram group.

Read our full guide on how to buy FGHT tokens.

