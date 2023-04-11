Most Americans Know About Crypto But Doubt its Safety and Reliability, Pew Report

Cryptocurrency has become a household term, with 88% of Americans having heard about it. However, a recent Pew Research report reveals that most people are still skeptical about its safety and reliability.

Let’s dive into the report’s findings to uncover why Americans are wary of this digital currency and what this means for the future of crypto investments.

Confidence Crisis: 75% Doubt Crypto’s Safety and Reliability

The report indicates that a staggering 75% of Americans familiar with cryptocurrency lack confidence in its safety and reliability.

This lack of trust is evident across different age groups, with older adults being more sceptical than their younger counterparts.

The divide between genders is also notable, as 80% of women express their doubts compared to 71% of men.

However, many analysts speculate this could reflect the ongoing inter-agency struggle for powers to regulate the crypto space.

NEW – US Senator: Biden Admin’s hostility to #Bitcoin and crypto companies has "prevented American champions from emerging." pic.twitter.com/fdbj2kCyss — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) April 6, 2023

Cryptocurrency Users: A Mixed Bag of Confidence

Interestingly, even among those who have invested in cryptocurrency, confidence levels vary.

While one in five cryptocurrency users express extreme or high confidence in its safety, 43% of users harbour concerns about its security.

This suggests that even those who actively invest in crypto still harbour some reservations.

Crypto Adoption: Young Men and Ethnic Minorities Lead the Way

The Pew Research report found that 17% of U.S. adults have engaged with cryptocurrency through investment, trading, or usage.

Young men, particularly those aged 18 to 29, are more likely to have experience with crypto than women or older men.

Furthermore, crypto usage varies by race and ethnicity, with 24% of Asian adults and 21% of Black or Hispanic adults having experience with crypto compared to just 14% of White adults.

First-time Crypto Users: Diverse Demographics

Newer cryptocurrency investors show differences in race, ethnicity, and household income.

Black users are more likely than White users to have started using crypto within the past year, while users from lower-income households are more likely to have entered the crypto market in the past year compared to those from middle or upper-income households.

Crypto’s Impact on Personal Finances: A Mixed Record

While 45% of crypto users reported that their investments have performed worse than expected, 60% of users said their investments have neither helped nor hurt their personal finances.

In contrast, 20% of users reported that crypto has positively impacted their financial situation, while 19% claim that it has hurt them.

Improved Regulation and Security Could Sway Public Opinion

Overall, the Pew Research report highlights a prevailing lack of confidence in the safety and reliability of cryptocurrency among Americans.

While adoption is increasing, particularly among young men and ethnic minorities, concerns about the financial impact of crypto investments persist.

As the world of cryptocurrency continues to evolve, it remains to be seen whether increased regulation and improved security measures will help to sway public opinion and boost confidence in the burgeoning digital currency market.

RELATED:

Cardano and Algorand Push Green Crypto Credentials But This Coin Leads The Way

Crypto Taxes – Globally Only 0.53% of Investors made a Declaration to Authorities

Polkadot and Loopring Coins Advance Slowly While New Web3 Crypto DeeLance Takes Great Leaps Forward