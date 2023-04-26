Missed DOGE and SHIB? This New AI-Integrated Memecoin Could be the Next to Explode

Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Shiba ($SHIB) are arguably the most influential and talked about crypto in the meme genre due to their massive bull rally.

Three days after the launch of $DOGE at $0.0002047 on December 16, 2013, the meme sensation rose to $0.001162, recording over 500x returns on investment from early investors.

$SHIB’s historic gain of almost 46,000,000% in 2021 permeated the crypto market, triggering an overall market cap of over $3 trillion. Early investors who invested at least $2 in $SHIB became millionaires.

With $DOGE and $SHIB currently priced at $0.08 and $0.0000105, respectively, crypto enthusiasts estimate the assets to be replaced by more developed meme projects offering more intrinsic value.

One such meme project is the AiDoge, a new promising platform that aims to merge the meme culture with revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) technology and cryptocurrency.

Now on a red-hot presale, its native token, $Ai, has piqued the interest of investors that missed out on the bullish trajectory of $DOGE and $SHIB.

AiDoge Ecosystem: The Next Biggest Meme Token Right Now

The meme crypto genre has been on the rise due to the influential race of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Although assets deployed on the meme sphere are bound to generate massive returns, they lack intrinsic value – this is where AiDoge thrives.

AiDoge ecosystem aims to disrupt the traditional meme generation by incorporating powerful AI to create high-quality, exciting, relevant, and timely memes.

As detailed in its official whitepaper, the novel project asserts to utilize AI technology to open up meme creation to a wider range of users in the crypto sphere, regardless of technical or artistic expertise level.

The platform’s provision of AI-driven memes is significant and a way of adapting to the ever-changing crypto sphere.

At its core, it incorporates an AI meme generator, text-based prompts, and AI tokens for purchasing credits.

The AI generator utilizes cutting-edge algorithms to design quality, contextual, and timely memes trained on extensive meme datasets and crypto news.

Similar to powerful AIs like ChatGPT, the AiDoge algorithm relies on text prompts to create solutions to a problem case.

Members can use text prompts to generate memes of their choice to engage in the immense crypto world.

They are also required to input precise texts and create engaging memes; it’s that simple.

The AiDoge makes meme creation accessible to all. It is worth noting that the $Ai token plays a significant role in the meme ecosystem as it serves as a primary source of currency.

The platform’s users must have their utility token to purchase credits required to generate memes, as this ensures the platform’s ongoing development and sustainability.

AiDoge developers assert that the platform offers a state-of-the-art utility that merges advanced AI technology, a user-friendly prompt, and a dynamic native token to revolutionalize meme generation and seamless crypto community interaction.

Missed Out on $DOGE and $SHIB? — Buy $Ai Before It Lists on Exchanges

AiDoge aims to grow the meme ecosystem further via its native token, $Ai, as it anchors media hype and offers intrinsic utility to propel longevity and value growth.

Now on presale, the AI-driven token is priced at $0.000026 per token, with over $105,000 raised from early investors in less than 24 hours.

The platform is planning to raise $14.9 million in its initial coin offering (ICO) before it launches its platform and utility token on public exchanges.

The development team of the meme ecosystem has announced that 50% of its 1 trillion maximum supply will be allocated via its ongoing presale.

Investors looking for massive returns must lock in the discounted price of $Ai today before it lists on exchanges and potentially surge in price value.

