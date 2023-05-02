Miss the RNDR Pump? Analysts Say These 3 Altcoins Are the Next to Explode

Render Token (RNDR), the cryptocurrency that powers the Render Network, a decentralized GPU-based rendering solution, recently hit its highest level in more than a year above $2.60.

At current levels around $2.13, the cryptocurrency is up a staggering more than 5x on the year, having ended last year around $0.40 per token.

Many traders are asking whether it is now too late to buy RNDR, and whether the “easy gains” have now been made.

Luckily, there are plenty of other potential gem opportunities in the crypto market. Here are a few that analysts at Business 2 Community think have a lot of potential.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL), the cryptocurrency that powers the high-performance, smart-contract-enabled layer-1 Solana blockchain protocol could perform very well this year.

SOL/USD was currently changing hands close to $22 per token, off earlier annual highs in the $25-27 area.

But the price action continues to get squeezed below this resistance zone and SOL recently found strong support at its 200-Day Moving Average, a potential bull market indicator.

According to Token Terminal, network fundamentals appear healthy, with the Solana blockchain still generating substantially higher daily fees versus at the end of last year and daily active users still around the same level it was prior to the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and its sister hedge fund Alameda, both of whom had been big users/advocates of the Solana blockchain.

If Solana can break above resistance in the mid-$20s in the months ahead, that could open the door to a quick burst back to triple-digit territory, which could mark quick and easy gains in the 5x region.

Another reason why some analysts are bullish on Solana’s long-term outlook is the fact that the blockchain has a very small carbon footprint compared to the likes of Bitcoin.

The Solana Foundation recently announced in a Twitter thread that it would become one of the first to have its emissions measured and reported in real-time, thanks to a collaboration with TryCarbonara.

1/ Today, the Solana Foundation is leading the charge in the climate fight by making Solana one of the first blockchains to have its emissions measured in real time, thanks to a new data portal created with TryCarbonara. Learn more: https://t.co/k4QsZmtjHn pic.twitter.com/gqPwpKtv3u — Solana (@solana) April 21, 2023

The Solana Foundation is the non-profit behind the development of the Solana blockchain.

The dashboard showed that the servers powering the Solana blockchain had emitted around 10,650 tonnes of carbon dioxide in the last 12 months up to the 1st of April 2023.

Analysts at crypto news website CoinDesk noted that this is equivalent to only around eight flights from London to New York.

That’s all despite the Solana network having amongst the highest transactions throughputs/capacity of the major layer-1 protocols.

Solana’s low emissions and efforts to ensure emission transparency should stand the cryptocurrency in good stead to benefit from inflows from crypto investors who are more concerned about ESG.

By contrast, the Bitcoin network emits about the same amount of carbon as a small country each year, drawing much criticism from environmental activists and groups.

Ecoterra (ECOTERRA)

Another eco-friendly crypto that has been gaining a lot of attention recently is Ecoterra.

Ecoterra is a revolutionary new recycle-to-earn (R2E) crypto token that is building a first-of-its-kind web3 platform to facilitate and promote recycling by businesses and individuals.

The future of humanity lies at the intersection of #Crypto and the #Environment Support sustainable projects in crypto such as #ecoterra and help build a better world. Join the movement now with $ECOTERRA! ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/Fuc3B9Sr9U — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 2, 2023

Ecoterra is building an all-in-one application that 1) rewards users with the ECOTERRA crypto token every time they recycle, 2) offers a carbon offset marketplace to make it easier for individuals and businesses to offset their carbon footprint and 3) offers a recycled materials marketplace to make it easier for businesses to purchase recycled goods using ECOTERRA or other cryptocurrencies.

The application also allows individuals and businesses to track their environmentally friendly practices. This could help businesses improve their brand image and boost customer loyalty.

To fund the development of its revolutionary platform, Ecoterra is conducting a presale of its ECOTERRA token that will power is application.

50% of the total 2 billion supply will be released during the presale, with 20% reserved for ecosystem liquidity, 10% for listings, 10% for marketing, 5% for the development team and 5% for corporate adoption.

In just a few weeks since the launch of the presale, the project has already raised an impressive $2.8 million, with this pace likely to accelerate further in the coming weeks as the project gains more traction across social media.

ANNOUNCEMENT: A new milestone has been accomplished!! ⭐️$2,8 MILLION RAISED⭐️ We are selling out fast! Buy now before the price increases! Join ecoterra's presale here ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/2O8HZUTX0P — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 2, 2023

ECOTERRA tokens are currently selling for $0.007 each, but interest investors should move quickly as in just under four days, this price will rise to $0.00775.

ECOTERRA will then list on exchanges in a few months at $0.01, meaning investors who get in now will be sat on 40% gains.

According to analysts at Business 2 Community, Ecoterra could be one of the next cryptocurrencies to explode.

Visit Ecoterra here

Launchpad (LPX)

Another exciting new web3 start-up called Launchpad has also been taking the crypto industry by storm in recent weeks.

The excitement is such that, despite only launching its presale a few days ago, Launchpad has already raised a whopping near $150,000 via the sale of its $LPX crypto token, with some referring to its as the ultimate utility token.

Launchpad is building a revolutionary, all-encompassing web3 platform that, according to the project’s Whitepaper, aims to make the highly “fractured and intimidating” web3 space more easily accessible.

Indeed, Launchpad aims to build a “humanized, curated portal that provides easy access to the best projects in the blockchain space, with the ability to self custody any asset you own”.

“From NFTs to play-to-earn games, Launchpad will provide an unbiased window into the latest and greatest experiences Web3 has to offer”.

Crypto investors and traders are particularly excited about the platform, given its claim to offer the tools necessary to find the next 100x Web3 asset.

Launchpad also aims to act as a bridge between Web2 and Web3 for brands, “enabling them to access the power of immutable contracts and validated data, whilst wrapping them in market-leading experiences”.

This way, Launchpad aims to “help brands to onboard the next 10 million Web3 users by providing them with tools, knowledge, and audiences in line with the current infrastructure”.

Visit Launchpad here

Related Articles