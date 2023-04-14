MindAI is Leveraging AI to Build a Revolutionary New Crypto Exchange

MindAI is a Web3 project that’s launching a new crypto exchange based on artificial intelligence (AI). The platform uses AI insights and groundbreaking research to create an exchange that’s more efficient for traders and fully compliant with crypto regulations.

MindAI sees an opportunity to combine AI with crypto to solve some of the biggest challenges in Web3. It’s also a huge opportunity for the project team and investors, as the AI market is expected to be worth $267 billion by 2027.

The team behind MindAI plans to make its native $TMC token available to investors through an upcoming presale. So, investors who want to be a part of the first AI-powered crypto exchange will have a chance to join the project before its initial coin offering (ICO).

What to Expect from MindAI

It should be no surprise to anyone who’s followed crypto over the past year that today’s exchanges are rife with problems.

Fraud is rampant and exchanges don’t do enough to protect investors’ tokens. In addition, many of today’s exchanges are at risk of being shut down because they’re out of compliance with evolving regulations in the US and other countries. These issues not only put existing crypto traders in jeopardy, but also discourage more widespread adoption of crypto.

MindAI is developing a completely new kind of crypto exchange that uses AI to solve some of the biggest barriers to trust, compliance, and ease of use.

This crypto exchange provides a safe ecosystem for users who want to invest in new coins and tokens. It uses AI-powered fraud detection algorithms to monitor crypto transactions in real-time and automatically shut down fraudulent activity.

This crypto exchange is also using AI to navigate the rapidly changing and patchwork system of regulatory requirements around the world. MindAI is prepared to request an operating license from financial regulators in Italy as soon as its presale starts. This ensures that the exchange, its investors, and its trading community aren’t subject to unexpected regulatory shocks.

Putting AI-Powered Tools at Traders’ Fingertips

Another benefit to MindAI is that it provides crypto traders with an entirely new set of tools for trading.

The platform uses AI to automatically analyze blockchain data to provide informative insights on monthly and annual transaction details. Traders can use this analysis to make smarter trading decisions and get an edge over the market.

MindAI is also developing AI oracles, which can send the results of these analyses straight to smart contracts.

Traders can also access AI-powered assistance through the exchange’s portal. Traders can get fast answers about questions related to crypto trading on MindAI’s exchange or market volatility.

Importantly, MindAI is registered with Italy’s Registro Imprese as an innovative startup. This registration requires the project to use up to 15% of its free cash flow for further research and development during its first five years of operation. So, MindAI is fully committed to further developing its AI tools and building an exchange like no other.

$TMC Utility Token Lies at the Center of the MindAI Ecosystem

The beating heart of MindAI’s crypto exchange ecosystem is the $TMC crypto token. This utility token powers trading on the platform’s TMCX exchange while providing traders with significant discounts on trading fees.

$TMC is also used to pay for fees for accessing AI models and oracles. So, traders who want to take advantage of all of MindAI’s powerful and unique AI-driven features are highly incentivized to hold $TMC.

$TMC has a maximum supply of 300 million, of which 50% have been allocated for the upcoming MindAI presale. The presale is split into 8 stages and the price of $TMC will increase at each stage:

Stage $TMC Price (USDT) Maximum Supply Stage 1 $0.150 40 million Stage 2 $0.155 20 million Stage 3 $0.160 15 million Stage 4 $0.165 15 million Stage 5 $0.170 15 million Stage 6 $0.180 15 million Stage 7 $0.190 15 million Stage 8 $0.200 15 million

The presale will last for one month only and MindAI expects to hold an ICO on major exchanges following the end of the presale. While the ICO price has not been announced, investors in Stage 1 of the presale are expected to earn paper gains of 33% by the end of the presale. Investors can buy $TMC during the presale with Ethereum or Tether.

The remaining 50% of $TMC tokens are allocated for the following:

30% for the project team

15% for AI research and development

5% for liquidity during exchange listings

MindAI plans to launch its crypto exchange by Q3 of 2023. Also, the project will start further AI research a year after the launch.

Limited Opportunity to Invest in AI and Blockchain

MindAI promises to create a completely new kind of crypto exchange that’s transparent, compliant, and more productive for traders. The MindAI presale represents a limited-time opportunity for traders and investors to invest in the first major combination of AI and blockchain technologies.

A launch date for the presale has not yet been announced, but investors will have only a short window to buy $TMC at the lowest price.

