Michael Saylor Says MicroStrategy is Considering App Development With Bitcoin Ordinals

Michael Saylor, the co-founder and Executive Chairman of MicroStrategy, told Decrypt that the company is looking into developing apps with Bitcoin Ordinals. Ordinals is a unique protocol that allows Web3 enthusiasts to write complex data into the witness data in Bitcoin transactions.

While Ordinals was designed to create non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Bitcoin, it can also be used to launch tokens on Bitcoin called BRC-20 tokens. This tech is only possible on Bitcoin because of a combination of a few major upgrades made to the network: the Taproot upgrade and the SegWit upgrade.

The creation of Ordinals, which launched this January, has spawned a massive wave of innovation and liquidity into Bitcoin tokens and NFTs. They were first only designed for NFTs but a pseudonymous on-chain developer who goes by Domo figured out how to create Ordinal tokens in March.

Saylor didn’t go into detail about what MicroStrategy is planning to do with Ordinals or even what they are considering. He just said that the company is looking closely into the potential for app development using Ordinals

Why Are Ordinals a Big Deal?

The Ordinal protocol has already had a major impact on Bitcoin and its community. The wave of NFTs and BRC-20 tokens continuously overload the Bitcoin network, which is already known for its slow transactions and relatively high fees.

The number of confirmed transactions on Bitcoin per day started to rise almost immediately after Ordinals launched but it picked up speed even more in April. It fluctuated between 210,000 and 380,000 for months before it skyrocketed to nearly 700,000 in April and has stayed high since.

While most Bitcoiners are upset about the congestion and high fees, Bitcoin miners and Michael Saylor love it.

Miners love this increased volume because it means they get paid more. Saylor, on the other hand, likes it because it makes the miners happy. In the grand scheme of things, this makes sense.

Every single Bitcoin that is being paid to miners for Ordinals transactions is enhancing Bitcoin’s security. Those new fees incentivize more miners to join the network, further strengthening the security of the blockchain. pic.twitter.com/hYmEBPsw2F — Juanse (@The0xJuan) May 19, 2023

If the incentives for mining Bitcoin fall away, Bitcoin could be in major trouble. The less mining power on the network, the less secure it is. Saylor also likely appreciates Ordinals for the massive amount of functionality it gives to Bitcoin.

Much of the crypto community expects Ethereum to eventually surpass Bitcoin because there were basically infinitely more use cases. However, now that Bitcoin developers can do many of the same things that Ethereum’s smart contracts enable with Ordinals, the functionality gap is closing fast.

This functionality, combined with the incredible security of the Bitcoin blockchain, make it a promising avenue for all sorts of use cases. This gives MicroStrategy a myriad of potential avenues to go down in terms of apps built with Ordinals.

